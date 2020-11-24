PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hartley leads Wisconsin Dells trio on all-South Central Conference team

Wisconsin Dells senior Brooke Hartley was named one of the six best volleyball players in the South Central Conference this fall.

Hartley's first-team all-conference honor was backed up by teammates Bryn Janke and Alanna Wilson earning a spot on the six-player second team.

Hartley was one of four individuals to make the all-South Central first team for the second straight season, joining Mauston junior Mia Quist and Wautoma seniors Hattie Bray and Harleigh Eagan. Mauston senior Emma Incaprero and Nekoosa junior Robin Anderson rounded out the first team.

Hartley paced the Chiefs with 70 kills on 295 attempts in a shortened season that only consisted of 11 matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 5-foot-10 senior also had team highs with 33 aces, a 94.9 serving percentage and 135 digs, while finishing second on the team with 32 assists.

Janke had a team-best 162 assists in a standout freshman season that saw her orchestrate the Wisconsin Dells attack. Janke added 55 kills, 84 digs, 27 aces and 12 blocks to pick up her first all-conference nod.

Wilson also did some of everything. The senior had 60 kills on 224 attempts to go along with 14 aces, six blocks, 37 digs en route to her second straight second-team all-conference selection.