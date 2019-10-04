The Mauston and Wisconsin Dells have had a drastically different levels of success in the South Central Conference.
The Lady Chiefs have won nine of the last 10 league titles, including each of the last two, while a conference championship has eluded the Golden Eagles. Mauston was done waiting Thursday night.
With a chance to secure at least a share of their first-ever SCC title, the Golden Eagles fended off their fiercest rival with 25-15, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20 over the Lady Chiefs in a South Central Conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School.
“It’s huge. The girls have worked really hard and they’ve stuck together; all 10 girls are in the rotation, everyone is a part of the team and I’m so proud of them,” Mauston coach Tara Hansen said of the title clinching victory.
“I’m excited; tonight’s match was great. Mauston is a strong team, but we played really good volleyball tonight,” Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke added.
Mauston (23-4, 8-0 South Central) had only dropped one set in league play entering the match against the Lady Chiefs and had its eyes set on another sweep after taking the opening two sets. Wisconsin Dells (10-15, 5-3) had other ideas however despite seeing a seven-point advantage disappear.
The two teams traded punches in the early going of the third set with neither team claiming a lead larger than four until the Golden Eagles went in front 11-9 on consecutive kills by senior Sam Thrasher. The Lady Chiefs answered however with a 10-1 run, including a pair of kills by junior Alanna Wilson, to seize a 19-12 lead.
Even with it looking dreary, the Eagles clawed back, going on its own 10-3 run to knot things at 22. After a Mauston midline violation, a kill by junior Matti Wafle and an ace from sophomore Mia Quist, who tallied a match-high 20 kills, gave Mauston a 24-23 lead.
Wisconsin Dells responded with three straight points however, with a Mauston kill attempt sailing out of bounds giving the Lady Chiefs a 26-24 win to stay alive.
“We’ve been talking about mental toughness and game composure to try to build that into our mindset. They showed it tonight that they’re fighters and they weren’t just going to run over us,” Janke said.
After forcing a fourth set, Wisconsin Dells got out of the gates strong playing to a 6-6 tie in the early going. The Eagles quickly turned the tide in their favor however, using a 7-1 run to claim a 13-7 lead.
The Chiefs fought to keep the match alive, pulling within two three times but Mauston had an answer. Wisconsin Dells last cut the deficit 20-18 on a kill from freshman Maddie Brandt and an ace by senior Abigail Flock, but the Eagles shut the door for good.
Consecutive kills by Quist and Wafle sparked a 4-0 spurt to push the lead to 24-18 before a kill from the latter finished off the set and match at 25-20.
“Their goal has always been to win in three sets and that hasn’t always happened, so they know that they just have to block it out and focus on the new one,” Hansen said.
The rivals traded punches throughout the opening stages of the first set as a kill by Wilson, who had a team-high eight, cut the Mauston lead to 9-8. The Eagles really began to get off the ground from there however, going on a 10-2 run to extend the advantage to 19-10.
Five straight points by the Chiefs cut the lead to 19-15 but the momentum was quickly cut out as Mauston scored the ensuing six points, punctuated by consecutive aces by senior Sam Kobylski to take the set 25-15.
Mauston again started to pull away after a spirited exchange to open the second set, using an 11-1 run featuring five of junior Maddy Scully’s team-high seven aces, for a 14-7 lead.
Wisconsin Dells put together a run of its own however, rattling off a 9-2 stretch for a 17-16 advantage. After counterpunching to a 23-23 deadlock, a kill and an ace from Quist secured the 25-23 win for the Eagles.
Quist was a force for the Eagles using both power and finesse to punish the Chiefs. Hansen compared Quist to “Inspector Gadget,” while Janke she was even thrown off at times by the outside hitter.
Along with Quist, Scully and Wafle each had nine kills, with the latter adding five blocks, while Thrasher had 25 digs and junior Emma Incaprero dished out 25 assists for the Eagles. Junior Brooke Hartley had 21 assists for the Chiefs, while Flock had 15 digs and sophomore Sophia Venne added eight kills.
Mauston heads to Nekoosa on Oct. 8 with a chance to secure an outright league title, while Wisconsin Dells heads to La Crosse for Saturday’s Logan Invitational.
MAUSTON 3, WISCONSIN DELLS 1
Mauston;25;25;24;25
Wisconsin Dells;15;23;26;20
MAUSTON (leaders): Kills — Mia Quist 20. Blocks — Matti Wafle 5. Digs — Sam Thrasher 25; Emma Incaprero, Quiest 19. Aces — Maddy Scull 7; Sam Kobylski 6. Assists — Incaprero 25.
WISCONSIN DELLS: Kills — Sophia Venne, Alanna Wilson 8. Blocks — Maddie Brandt 4. Digs — Abigail Flock 15. Aces — Brooke Hartley, Paige Tofson, Flock 3. Assists — Hartley 21.
