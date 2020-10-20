PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston rallies after opening set loss, tops Wisconsin Dells for second straight SCC title

When it captured its first-ever South Central Conference title last season, the Mauston volleyball team did so on rival Wisconsin Dells’ home court.
The Golden Eagles again faced off against the Chiefs on Monday night with a second straight, outright league title up for grabs. Wisconsin Dells looked to return the favor from last season, but Mauston rallied after dropping the opening set to top the Chiefs, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16, to finish the regular season atop the SCC throne once again.
Junior Mia Quist racked up a game-high 18 kills and senior Matti Wafle added 12 putaways, as the pair took advantage of 34 assists from senior Emma Incaprero to finish a second consecutive season sweep over their vaunted rivals
“We’ve been working hard all summer and since our junior year, we’ve been wanting to win conference,” Incaprero said. “Being able to win it a second year in-a-row, it’s an amazing feeling and I can even describe it.”
“It was great and we said we had nothing to lose tonight, we already had the conference (title) but we weren’t sharing tonight,” Mauston coach Tara Hansen said.
The Chiefs (7-3, 7-3 South Central) had other plans early on as they stole the opening set from the Golden Eagles’ grasp. Mauston (11-2, 9-1) built a comfortable 13-8 lead, finished off by three aces from senior Brie Eckerman, and later stretched its advantage to 22-16.
Following two errors, junior Anna Kudick hammered a kill off the block to put Mauston in front 23-18, but the lead quickly evaporated. Wisconsin Dells rallied with the match’s final seven points, including five Mauston errors, an ace by sophomore Maddie Brandt and a block to take the first stanza, 25-23.
While surprising the opening set wasn’t a precursor of things to come as Mauston quickly regrouped according to Wafle.
“I think we had to just relax, focus in and stop trying to overplay,” she said. “We just had to play Mauston volleyball and not let what they were doing get in our way of playing how we play.”
It showed the rest of the way as the Eagles staved off the pesky Chiefs. Wisconsin Dells built off its momentum in the opening set by starting the second on a 10-5 run, including a block, a kill and an ace from junior Sophie Venne.
Mauston quickly answered with a 6-0 run and the squads later tied at 11, 12, 13, and 16 before the Eagles pulled away. A 5-1 run, capped off by three consecutive Quist kills, gave Mauston the necessary cushion to put away the second set 25-18.
The Golden Eagles followed things up with a 25-19 win in the third, but it didn’t come easy. Mauston built a comfortable 19-9 lead but slowly the Chiefs chipped away, Wisconsin Dells responded with an 8-3 run to pull within 22-17 but a kill by Wafle and an ace by senior Paige Navis helped the Eagles set the win.
The Chiefs did a good job limiting the Golden Eagles’ varied attack from getting off the ground in the first set, but ultimately Mauston started to pick out the holes.
“We have five or six girls that can hit, and Emma our setter is really good about realizing where the spots are open, who is hot and where to put the ball,” Hansen said.
Quist and Wafle heated in the fourth set, and helped the Eagles begin to pull away. After tying at 7 following alternating runs, Mauston went on a 13-4 run to seize a 20-11 lead. Quist had a kill and two aces while Wafle added two kills and a block during the stretch.
The Chiefs didn’t back down however, and hung around to pull within 24-16, but the hole was too much as a Quist kill sealed the win and sent the Golden Eagles into pandemonium. Wafle added four blocks while senior Brie Eckerman served up seven of Mauston’s 22 aces.
“It was definitely important because if you don’t have the serve, you don’t have the point,” Navis said of the group’s success from the service line. “The serve is the main point so once you get your serves and momentum, you have it.”
With its league title now secure, second-seeded Mauston will turn its attention to Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against No. 3 Marshall. Hansen said the team will be sure to take advantage of their first consecutive practices since Sept. 7 to prepare for the Cardinals (11-10), while senior Maddy Scully noted the team’s serving and serve receive are two major points of focus.
“Serve receive is so important and you can just tell by the way we play, if we miss a couple serve receive balls, it’s immediate and obvious we’re down on ourselves,” she said. “So it’s just about working ourselves out of that run.”
MAUSTON 3, WISCONSIN DELLS 1
Wisconsin Dells;25;18;19;16
Mauston;23;25;25;25
WISCONSIN DELLS (leaders) — Kills: Brooke Hartley 7, Maddie Brandt 6; Assists: Bryn Janke 13; Aces: Maddie Brandt 3; Blocks: Sophie Venne, Angie Grant 2; Digs: Paige Tofson 12.
MAUSTON — Kills: Mia Quist 18; Matti Wafle 12; Assists: Emma Incaprero 34; Aces: Brie Eckerman 7; Blocks: Matti Wafle 4; Digs: Mia Quist 6, Emma Incaprero 5.
Alanna Wilson
Matti Wafle, Brie Eckerman
Angie Grant, Brooke Hartley
Anna Kudick
Bryn Janke
Emma Incaprero
Sophie Venne
Mia Quist
Paige Tofson
Maddy Scully
Macy Platt
Paige Navis
Angie Grant
Brie Eckerman
Hana Jo Greifenhagen
Mauston celebration
Wisconsin Dells bench
Mauston bench
Wisconsin Dells point
Emma Incaprero
Brooke Hartley
Anna Kudick
Bryn Janke
Maddy Scully
Maddie Brandt
Mia Quist
Alanna Wilson
Matti Wafle
Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke
Mauston coach Tara Hansen
