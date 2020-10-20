PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston rallies after opening set loss, tops Wisconsin Dells for second straight SCC title

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Chiefs did a good job limiting the Golden Eagles’ varied attack from getting off the ground in the first set, but ultimately Mauston started to pick out the holes.

“We have five or six girls that can hit, and Emma our setter is really good about realizing where the spots are open, who is hot and where to put the ball,” Hansen said.

Quist and Wafle heated in the fourth set, and helped the Eagles begin to pull away. After tying at 7 following alternating runs, Mauston went on a 13-4 run to seize a 20-11 lead. Quist had a kill and two aces while Wafle added two kills and a block during the stretch.

The Chiefs didn’t back down however, and hung around to pull within 24-16, but the hole was too much as a Quist kill sealed the win and sent the Golden Eagles into pandemonium. Wafle added four blocks while senior Brie Eckerman served up seven of Mauston’s 22 aces.

“It was definitely important because if you don’t have the serve, you don’t have the point,” Navis said of the group’s success from the service line. “The serve is the main point so once you get your serves and momentum, you have it.”