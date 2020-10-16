PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston sweeps Nekoosa after early scare, secure share of SCC title

After capturing its first South Central Conference title last season, the Mauston volleyball team has one hand on the SCC crown once again.

The Golden Eagles survived an early scare from Nekoosa but quickly leveled out for a 26-24, 25-12, 25-12 win over the Papermakers to secure at least a share of a second consecutive league title.

Mauston coach Tara Hansen said the group entered Thursday night's contest with plenty of energy, and rightfully so. However, it didn't translate early on as the pesky Papermakers hung around, seizing on a number of unforced errors.

Eventually, the Eagles (10-2, 8-1 South Central) found their footing and rallied to pull out the opening set victory, 26-24.

"I give props to the team for staying calm and sticking with the game plan to come back from a late deficit in the first set to pull out a win," Hansen said.

From there, it was business as usual as Mauston rolled up back-to-back 25-12 victories to shred the Papermakers hopes of an upset bid. The duo of junior Mia Quist and senior Matti Wafle led the attack as they tallied 14 and 12 kills apiece.

Senior Emma Incaprero dished out 34 assists and was at the service line for 17 points, including a pair of aces while she and Wafle each added two blocks.