PREP VOLLEYBALL: Skilled returnees has Mauston ready to defend first-ever SCC title

With that being said, Mauston must still fill the void left by the loss of five seniors, including first-team libero Sam Thrasher and second-team selection Sam Kobylski. Thrasher accounted for a team-high 430 digs last season, while Kobyski had 289 assists and 73 kills.

“They’re both hard to replace and we have girls that kind of cover Sam Kobylski’s spot, but Sam Thrasher is a whole different story,” Hansen said.

Thrasher flew around the court last season, and while Hansen admits the team won’t be able to fully replicate that, the Eagles have been proactive in trying to do so.

“We’ve had lots of girls who are working more on their back row skills, and my tall girls think they’re passers too, so they’re like ‘Yeah coach, I’ll play in the back row,’” she said. “Just because you’re 6-2 doesn’t mean you can’t get down there and pass the ball, so we may not necessarily have a libero who is like Sam Thrasher, but have girls that can play all around the court.”

Whether that translates on the court will come with time. Should it take a little longer, the Golden Eagles will have a calming force at their disposal with Incaprero. Hansen lauded the setter for being able to take charge on the court.