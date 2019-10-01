WISCONSIN DELLS — Sooner or later, free points begin to add up in volleyball.
The Westfield volleyball team had a first-hand experience of that Tuesday night as self-inflicted errors weighed down the Pioneers in a 25-10, 25-20, 25-17 loss to Wisconsin Dells in a South Central Conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School. Senior Iris Slotten had a team-high six kills, while senior Jaylyn Rachel tallied seven digs in the straight-sets loss.
“We created our own errors, so that doesn’t help when any team gives balls away,” Westfield coach Genevieve Radditz said. “We can’t win games when we create the errors and give up points; they have to earn them and there were a lot of unearned points.”
Westfield’s errors were prevalent in the first set as Wisconsin Dells pulled away after a spirited start. The Pioneers (10-13, 1-5 South Central) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead but the Lady Chiefs quickly answered, going in front 5-3.
A Wisconsin Dells kill attempt into the net pulled Westfield within 5-4 before the Lady Chiefs went on an 8-0 run that included five Westfield errors. The Pioneers used a short 4-1 spurt, including aces by junior Salina Warren and sophomore Braylee Wolfe, to get back within 14-8 but that was as close as they got with Wisconsin Dells closing the opening set on an 11-2 run to win 25-10.
“I’m not really sure why that is because we practice hard five days a week, three-hour practice and they play well against other teams, even though the scores don’t always show it,” Radditz said of the offensive struggles. “We just don’t have the depth I thought we’d have.”
It was another poor start in the second set as Wisconsin Dells opened on a 20-5 run, keeping the Pioneers without consecutive points. Westfield ultimately got on track offensively, riding a 13-1 run that included three Slotten kills to get within 21-18.
The Pioneers again failed to get over the hump however, as Wisconsin Dells closed out the set 25-20, capped off by a Westfield serve into the net. Radditz, a 32-year coaching veteran, admitted that a more aggressive tone hindered her team in the opening set but was pleased with the Pioneers’ fight.
“That wasn’t working the first game and I lost my cool,” she said. “I apologized to them and told them they need to want it more than I do, and it seemed to fire them up for a bit, but we couldn’t seem to stop making our own errors.”
Needing a win to remain alive, the Pioneers traded punches with the Lady Chiefs to open the third set as a tip kill from Warren made it 9-7. Wisconsin Dells again began to pull away going in front 14-8, but a 6-2 run by the Pioneers cut the lead to 16-14.
The rally fell short though as Wisconsin Dells closed on a 9-3 run to put the match to bed. Junior Alanna Wilson tallied a match-high seven kills and junior Maddie Jones had six aces to lead Wisconsin Dells, while Wolfe dished out six assists for the Pioneers.
Despite coming out on the losing end, Radditz believes that the Pioneers can close out the season strong, but it starts with everyone.
“If they can get the runs and get fired up during the runs, two or three players were getting the full team fired up, but we need all six on the floor and the entire bench,” Radditz said.
Westfield 10 20 17
Wisconsin Dells 25 25 25
WESTFIELD (leaders): Kills — Slotten 6. Assists — Wolfe 6. Digs — Rachel 7. Blocks — Guenzel 1. Aces — Lentz 2.
WISCONSIN DELLS: Kills — Wilson 7. Assists — Hartley 21. Digs — Hartley 14. Blocks — Brandt, Wilson and Greifenhagen 1. Aces — Jones 6.
