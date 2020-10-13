PREP VOLLEYBALL: Westfield runs out of steam in five-set loss to Adams-Friendship

FRIENDSHIP — Digging out of deficits can take a lot out of a team.
The Westfield volleyball team proved it can weather poor starts Tuesday night, but the Pioneers ultimately ran out of steam in a 25-10, 23-25 23-25, 25-16, 15-13 loss to Adams-Friendship in a South Central Conference game at Adams-Friendship High School. Sophomore Nadia Hoffa had a team-high 10 kills and freshman Maddie Chappell dished out 17 assists, but the Pioneers were unable to finish off a season sweep over the Green Devils.
Despite taking a 2 sets to 1 lead through three, the Pioneers failed to put away the Green Devils in the fourth set, forcing the two teams into a decisive fifth set. After falling behind early in the third and fourth, it was a case of déjà vu for Westfield in the fifth as it allowed Adams-Friendship to race out to an early 7-1 lead, forcing a quick timeout.
Rather than dip their heads, the Pioneers pushed back, pulling within 10-6 after kill from junior Braylee Wolff. Adams-Friendship responded with consecutive kills by freshman Evy Shaw, who finished with a match-high 13 kills.
The six point hole didn’t scare Westfield however, as it again reared back and countered with a 7-1 run. Senior Salina Warren had three kills during the stretch to knot things at 13, but the rally attempt went wayward.
A lift violation and kill out of bounds sealed the Pioneers fate as it gave the Green Devils a 15-13 win. Even in defeat, Westfield coach Genevieve Raddatz applauded the team’s effort.
“You eliminate your own errors and you’re always going to come out on top, if we can correct that (that’s big), but that made them happy to know they can pull out of something that starts out not so good,” she said. “When they hold their heads down but brought them up, they got energized and were motivated to do more.”
Westfield flexed its muscles in overcoming holes early on in the match as it responded from a 25-10 loss in the opening set to take the second, 25-23. The Pioneers struggled to build on the momentum in the third set as they fell behind 7-1 out of the gates, but responded with a 9-3 run for a 10-9 lead.
From there, neither team led by more than two points until a Shaw kill and an ace by Aneta Gbur gave the Green Devils an 18-15 lead. Westfield countered with a 4-0 run to take a 19-18 lead, but Adams-Friendship retook a 20-19 lead on back-to-back points.
The pendulum swung back to the Pioneers for good however as they hit back with a 5-0 spurt before finishing things off with a Warren kill to win 25-23.
“We made a couple of offensive changes; our defense stayed the same, but we had to move our hitters based on what they were giving us,” Raddatz said. “Obviously coach Gretchen (Wetzel) and I have been friends for years and years and years, so we constantly are playing off each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
The Green Devils leaned on those weaknesses in the fourth set as Adams-Friendship again raced out to an early 9-1 lead and rolled to a 25-16 win. Westfield got as close as three at 16-13 but Adams-Friendship answered with a set-ending 9-3 run.
“When we made that little change, that caught them and then they made their change in the fourth game. Once we get in those holes, not being able to climb out hurts us, but being able to do so fires you up too,” Raddatz said.
Junior Trista Drew had 23 digs for Westfield, while Wolff notched four aces and Hoffa and Warren each tallied two blocks. The Pioneers were puzzled by the Green Devils’ serves all night, with Adams-Friendship junior Karley Beaver racking up eight aces.
Some of that confusion has been created by a fluid Pioneers lineup.
“We’ve had new people moving in, JV players transitioning into that varsity roles and getting used to playing,” Raddatz said, noting numerous make-up games. “Last week was hectic making up all the games, this week was too and you can see the cause and effect of it.”
The Pioneers’ coaching situation is also going through some changes as Raddatz is set to leave at the end of this season after two seasons in charge. Second-year JV coach Holly Smith has been absorbing as much knowledge in the meantime under Raddatz, who has been coaching for 31 years, with hopes of taking over next season.
“It’s been good to keep in line with that and learn a few more tips and tricks from someone who’s been coaching longer than I have,” Smith said.
Smith has enjoyed generating a rapport with the team ahead of next season and she said “it’s been nice to see them grow together, come together and they’ve kind of stayed with each other.” Before looking ahead to next season, the Pioneers will close out with back-to-back league games against Wautoma on Thursday and Saturday.
Even with the Hornets boasting Marquette recruit Hattie Bray, Raddatz believes the Pioneers can pack a punch.
“We think we can surprise some people; we went five (sets) with the Dells not too long ago and we did well against Mauston the last time we played against them. When we’re on, we’re on but when we’re off, we’re off, just like every other team,” she said.
