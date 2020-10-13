PREP VOLLEYBALL: Westfield runs out of steam in five-set loss to Adams-Friendship

The Green Devils leaned on those weaknesses in the fourth set as Adams-Friendship again raced out to an early 9-1 lead and rolled to a 25-16 win. Westfield got as close as three at 16-13 but Adams-Friendship answered with a set-ending 9-3 run.

“When we made that little change, that caught them and then they made their change in the fourth game. Once we get in those holes, not being able to climb out hurts us, but being able to do so fires you up too,” Raddatz said.

Junior Trista Drew had 23 digs for Westfield, while Wolff notched four aces and Hoffa and Warren each tallied two blocks. The Pioneers were puzzled by the Green Devils’ serves all night, with Adams-Friendship junior Karley Beaver racking up eight aces.

Some of that confusion has been created by a fluid Pioneers lineup.

“We’ve had new people moving in, JV players transitioning into that varsity roles and getting used to playing,” Raddatz said, noting numerous make-up games. “Last week was hectic making up all the games, this week was too and you can see the cause and effect of it.”