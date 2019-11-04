Westfield’s Iris Slotten closed out her prep volleyball career on top as the senior was recently named a first team All-South Central Conference selection.
Slotten, who also garnered first-team honors last year, helped lead the Pioneers to an 11-17 overall record, including a 2-8 record in SCC play. Westfield ended its season with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 loss to Markesan in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game.
Slotten was instrumental in the Pioneers’ attack as she had a 33.8 kill percentage for a team-high 118 kills. The middle blocker/outside hitter was also one of Westfield’s top defenders with a team-high 23 blocks, including 16 solo stuffs.
She was third best on the team in aces with 16 and had a serve percentage of 87.7. Rounding out her stat line, she had 29 digs and 10 assists.
