PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin Dells can't build off opening set win in 3-1 loss to rival Mauston

MAUSTON — When the Mauston volleyball team captured its first-ever South Central Conference title last season, it did so on Wisconsin Dells’ home court.
The Chiefs faced off with the Golden Eagles on Monday with title implications on the line again, and a chance to earn a share of the SCC title at Mauston’s expense. Wisconsin Dells was unable to return the favor however as it failed to build off an opening set win in a 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 loss to the Golden Eagles, who again finished atop the SCC throne.
Senior Brooke Hartley had a team-high seven kills while freshman Bryn Janke dished out 13 assists for the shorthanded Chiefs, who were without three key varsity players, including senior libero Maddie Jones, due to COVID-19 quarantine. Despite being down key bodies, Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke praised her girls’ effort.
“They’re a good team. I can’t take anything away from them, we just couldn’t keep our stamina up basically; we ran out of gas in some of our younger players but they all did a great job,” Tami Janke said. “I’m glad we took a set from them and if you have one or two better passes here or there, and it’s a whole new match.”
After getting swept in the teams’ first meeting this season, Wisconsin Dells (7-3, 7-3 South Central) made sure to prevent a similar outcome on Monday as the Chiefs stole the opening set from the Eagles’ grasp. Mauston (11-2, 9-1) built a comfortable 13-8 lead, finished off by three aces from senior Brie Eckerman, and later stretched its advantage to 22-16, but the Chiefs didn’t go away.
Following two errors, junior Anna Kudick hammered a kill off the block to put Mauston in front 23-18, but the lead quickly evaporated. Wisconsin Dells rallied with the match’s final seven points, including five Mauston errors, an ace by sophomore Maddie Brandt and a block to take the first stanza, 25-23.
Even with a daunting deficit, Tami Janke commended the group’s fight and determination.
“That’s one thing I’ll give these girls is that they just keep playing. I love that about this group, somewhat because they’re still rather young and maybe they don’t have any fear of losing yet,” she said. “But that’s a great thing they’re able to do. If they have gas in the tank, they’re going to fight to the end.”
The Chiefs failed to build off the opening victory however, as the reigning league champs found a groove winning the next three sets. Wisconsin Dells built off its momentum in the opening set by starting the second on a 10-5 run, including a block, a kill and an ace from junior Sophie Venne.
Mauston quickly answered with a 6-0 run and the squads later tied at 11, 12, 13, and 16 before the Eagles pulled away. A 5-1 run, capped off by three consecutive kills from junior Mia Quist, gave Mauston the necessary cushion to put away the second set 25-18.
The Golden Eagles followed things up with a 25-19 win in the third, but it didn’t come easy. Mauston built a comfortable 19-9 lead but slowly the Chiefs chipped away, Wisconsin Dells responded with an 8-3 run to pull within 22-17 but a kill by senior Matti Wafle and an ace by senior Paige Navis helped the Eagles set the win.
The Chiefs did a good job limiting the Golden Eagles’ varied attack from getting off the ground in the first set, but ultimately Wisconsin Dells got caught.
“We just got stuck in a couple rotations that took us out of sync, and we’d come back, but we just couldn’t get enough back momentum and they’re a team you can’t give runs of four or five (points) to,” Tami Janke said.
Quist and Wafle, who had 18 and 12 kills, heated in the fourth set, and helped the Eagles begin to pull away. After tying at 7 following alternating runs, Mauston went on a 13-4 run to seize a 20-11 lead. Quist had a kill and two aces while Wafle added two kills and a block during the stretch.
The Chiefs didn’t back down however, and hung around to pull within 24-16, but the hole was too much as a Quist kill sealed the win and sent the Golden Eagles into pandemonium. Janke lauded the work of senior Paige Tofson, who recorded a team-high 12 digs filling in for Jones in her first match following a concussion, while Brandt had three aces.
Wisconsin Dells had a chance to stem the Eagles’ momentum trailing 14-9, but a long rally that featured two acrobatic Mauston saves, ended in a Chiefs’ hitting error. Janke knows how pivotal a role the point played in putting wind in Mauston’s sails, but she was still super proud of the team’s effort ahead of Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal against Spring Green River Valley (5-7).
“They came to play tonight, did a great job and I’m excited for the postseason because River Valley should be a good match and then we’ll see where we go,” she said, noting rest will be key.
“I told them to go home, get some dinner, shower and get some rest, and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”
MAUSTON 3, WISCONSIN DELLS 1
Wisconsin Dells;25;18;19;16
Mauston;23;25;25;25
WISCONSIN DELLS (leaders) — Kills: Brooke Hartley 7, Maddie Brandt 6; Assists: Bryn Janke 13; Aces: Maddie Brandt 3; Blocks: Sophie Venne, Angie Grant 2; Digs: Paige Tofson 12.
MAUSTON — Kills: Mia Quist 18; Matti Wafle 12; Assists: Emma Incaprero 34; Aces: Brie Eckerman 7; Blocks: Matti Wafle 4; Digs: Mia Quist 6, Emma Incaprero 5.
Alanna Wilson
Matti Wafle, Brie Eckerman
Angie Grant, Brooke Hartley
Anna Kudick
Bryn Janke
Emma Incaprero
Sophie Venne
Mia Quist
Paige Tofson
Maddy Scully
Macy Platt
Paige Navis
Angie Grant
Brie Eckerman
Hana Jo Greifenhagen
Mauston celebration
Wisconsin Dells bench
Mauston bench
Wisconsin Dells point
Emma Incaprero
Brooke Hartley
Anna Kudick
Bryn Janke
Maddy Scully
Maddie Brandt
Mia Quist
Alanna Wilson
Matti Wafle
Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke
Mauston coach Tara Hansen
