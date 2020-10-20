PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin Dells can't build off opening set win in 3-1 loss to rival Mauston

Following two errors, junior Anna Kudick hammered a kill off the block to put Mauston in front 23-18, but the lead quickly evaporated. Wisconsin Dells rallied with the match’s final seven points, including five Mauston errors, an ace by sophomore Maddie Brandt and a block to take the first stanza, 25-23.

Even with a daunting deficit, Tami Janke commended the group’s fight and determination.

“That’s one thing I’ll give these girls is that they just keep playing. I love that about this group, somewhat because they’re still rather young and maybe they don’t have any fear of losing yet,” she said. “But that’s a great thing they’re able to do. If they have gas in the tank, they’re going to fight to the end.”

The Chiefs failed to build off the opening victory however, as the reigning league champs found a groove winning the next three sets. Wisconsin Dells built off its momentum in the opening set by starting the second on a 10-5 run, including a block, a kill and an ace from junior Sophie Venne.

Mauston quickly answered with a 6-0 run and the squads later tied at 11, 12, 13, and 16 before the Eagles pulled away. A 5-1 run, capped off by three consecutive kills from junior Mia Quist, gave Mauston the necessary cushion to put away the second set 25-18.