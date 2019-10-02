Having already lost two South Central Conference games, the Wisconsin Dells volleyball team’s hopes of a third straight league title can’t take another hit.
The Lady Chiefs played like Tuesday night, motoring to a 25-10, 25-20, 25-17 straight-sets sweep over Westfield in a South Central Conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School. Junior Alanna Wilson had a match-high seven kills, while junior Brooke Hartley had 21 assists and 14 digs to help finish off the season sweep over the Pioneers.
“It’s huge; we did some really good things, especially in that first set, and they came out ready to play,” Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke said of the win. “When we were in Adams it was a little rough; we didn’t play our normal game so we fixed things, and they came out on the court ready to play and played Dells volleyball.”
Wisconsin Dells (10-14, 5-2 South Central) wasted little time against the Pioneers, sprinting out to a quick start in the opening set. The Pioneers (10-13, 1-5 South Central) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead but the Lady Chiefs quickly answered, going in front 5-3.
A Wisconsin Dells kill attempt into the net pulled Westfield within 5-4 before the Lady Chiefs went on an 8-0 run, including a pair of aces by junior Maddie Jones. The Pioneers used a short 4-1 spurt to get back within 14-8 but that was as close as they got.
Wisconsin Dells answered by closing the set on an 11-2 run, including a pair of kills each by Wilson and sophomore Hana Jo Greifenhagen, to win 25-10. The Lady Chiefs again got off to a great start in the second set, opening on a 20-5 run and keeping the Pioneers without consecutive points.
Westfield ultimately got on track however, riding a 13-1 run that included three kills by senior Iris Slotten to get within 21-18. With its double-digit lead gone, Wisconsin Dells knuckled down to close out the second set on a 4-2 run for a 25-20 win. Despite seeing their lead vanish, Janke praised the group for managing their composure.
“We could have let them keep running, but we had a couple long volleys in there that we fought though and played good volleyball. We just couldn’t seem to get a break, but didn’t let it get us down,” she said.
Needing a win to remain alive, the Pioneers traded punches with the Lady Chiefs to open the third set as a tip kill from junior Salina Warren made it 9-7. Wisconsin Dells again began to pull away going in front 14-8, but a 6-2 run by the Pioneers cut the lead to 16-14.
The rally fell short though as Wisconsin Dells closed on a 9-3 run, including aces by Jones and senior Abigail Flock and six unforced Westfield errors, to put the match to bed. Aside from their long run in the second set, the Chiefs let the Pioneers string together more than three consecutive points and made sure to seize on Westfield’s miscues.
“I’m very proud of my girls because when we did get control of the ball, we managed to keep control of it for at least three or four points before they could get it back from us,” Janke said. “That’s what wins matches for you, if you can keep control of the volleyball.”
Jones had six aces, while Greifenhagen and sophomore Sophia Venne each added six kills for the Chiefs. Janke was thrilled to see Jones’ extra effort in practicing serves starting to pay off and knows that the Dells’ ability to mix-and-match offensively makes it “hard to stop us if we have more than just one go-to.”
That diversity on offense will be needed when the Dells takes on rival Mauston on Thursday ahead of a showdown with Wautoma on Oct. 8. The Golden Eagles and Hornets handed the Chiefs their lone league losses this season, and with both games at home Janke believes her team can keep rolling.
“We played really strong tonight and that helps going into Thursday, because on our home court we play stronger volleyball and we have the momentum going forward,” she said.
Lady Chiefs outlast Green Devils
Before its sweep over Westfield, Wisconsin Dells snapped a two-game league losing streak with a five-set win over Adams-Friendship on Sept. 26.
The Lady Chiefs again got off to a strong start, taking the opening two sets over the Green Devils, 25-10, 25-17. Adams-Friendship answered back however, taking the next two sets, 25-20, 25-17, to force fifth and decisive set.
With its back against the wall, Wisconsin Dells picked was able to hold off the Green Devils, 15-9, to secure the win. Wilson tallied a match-high 11 kills, while Hartley had 23 assists and a match-high five aces in the win.
