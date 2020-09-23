PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin Dells shakes slow start for sweep over Nekoosa

A sluggish start, in any sport, can sometimes be too difficult to shake off.
The Wisconsin Dells volleyball team gave a text book example on how to do so Tuesday night as the Chiefs weathered a slow first two sets before closing strong for a 3-0 sweep over Nekoosa at Wisconsin Dells High School.
The Chiefs eked out wins of 25-20 and 25-17 in the first two sets before cruising home in the third, 25-10, to move to 3-0 overall and in South Central Conference play. Senior Brooke Hartley had a team-high seven kills and 10 digs, while freshman Bryn Janke had 11 assists to lead the Chiefs.
After scratching out wins in the opening two sets, Wisconsin Dells again slumped out of the gats in the third, falling behind 6-3 early on, including a pair of aces by Nekoosa’s Leah Carlson. The Chiefs ultimately got off the ground, responding with a 5-0 spurt, including a trio of aces by Janke, for an 8-6 lead.
Following an early timeout by Nekoosa, the Papermakers scored the next point to pull within 1 at 8-7, but it was all Wisconsin Dells after that. The Chiefs proceeded to close the game on a 17-3 run, including the final 11 points of the match.
Sophomore Maddie Brandt had a pair of kills and combined with junior Sophie Venne for a block to spark the run, while senior Paige Tofson recorded a pair of aces, including the match-winner to shut the door.
“It was huge,” Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke said of the Chiefs’ strong close following two sluggish sets to open the match.
“We got Mauston, who we need to make sure we do our job against (Thursday), so we can set ourselves up better for the conference title. My girls were tired tonight so it was huge.”
The tiredness showed in the opening set as the Chiefs let the scrappy Papermakers hang around. Despite giving up a 5-1 run to start the first set, Nekoosa battled throughout, keeping the Chiefs with runs no greater than four.
After a kill by Bryn Janke and a block kill by junior Angie Grant stretched the Dells lead to 16-9, Nekoosa went on an extended 11-6 run to pull within 22-20, including two aces apiece by freshman libero Alexa Boerboom and senior Shania Lancour. The Chiefs righted the ship however, as Brandt recorded consecutive kills and a Papermakers shot sailed out of bounds to seal the first.
Nekoosa reversed course in the second, opening on an 8-4 run before Wisconsin Dells answered with a 6-1 spurt to take a 10-9 lead. The teams then tied at 10 and 11 before the Chiefs created some distance, ripping off an 8-0 run for a 19-11 lead and never looked back.
“That’s what’s really nice about this team, because I really don’t think they ever look at the scoreboard, they just keep playing,” Tami Janke said. “If they happen to let a team get a run on us or get a lead on us, we’re able to get our composure back and play volleyball. In some teams, they’re so focused on every point, where these girls really work hard to just play.”
“They work hard to pick each other up and it’s a really nice, cohesive team.”
Bryn Janke added six aces and three blocks for the Chiefs, while senior Maddie Jones matched Hartley with 10 digs. Boerboom had 14 digs, Carlson had a team-high eight assists and Lancour tallied three of the Papermakers’ 10 aces. Even in a losing effort, Tami Janke praised Nekoosa’s effort as it kept the Chiefs out of sync from their usual aggressive attck.
For Tami Janke, the subdued atmosphere was another contributing factor.
“We maxed out our fans tonight and we had very spot filled, but it’s not (the same),” she said of the restrained crowd. “It’s different and the girls need to do their own pick-me-ups and cheering. They do that, but it changes the game.”
Wisconsin Dells can take a major step towards reclaiming the SCC title on Thursday when it hosts reigning league champion and rival Mauston. Following some struggles with serve receive against the Papermakers, Tami Janke said the group needs to make some adjustments, as well as get back to their typically forceful attacking mindset.
“Against Westfield we kept the ball fast paced and were swinging hard, and tonight they were tired,” she said. “It’s not an excuse, and I think we were just kind of content tonight, but they know we need to keep swinging and be aggressive if we’re going to be competitive.”
Chiefs roll past Pioneers
Before sweeping the Papermakers, Wisconsin Dells cruised to a 3-0 sweep over rival Westfield on Sept. 17.
After coasting in the first set, 25-9, the Chiefs held off a more spirited Pioneers effort in the second and third sets, 25-14 and 25-18.
Offensively, Bryn Janke led the way for Wisconsin Dells with six kills and seven assists, while Brandt had a team-high five aces. Brandt and Grant each had a block for the Chiefs, while Hartley tallied a team-high seven digs.
Nekoosa 20 17 10
Wisconsin Dells 25 25 25
NEKOOSA (leaders): Kills — Robin Anderson 4; Blocks — NA; Digs — Alex Boerboom 14; Aces — Shania Lancour 3; Assists — Leah Carlson 11.
WISCONSIN DELLS: Kills — Brooke Hartley 7; Blocks — Bryne Janke 3; Digs — Hartley, Maddie Jones 10; Aces — Janke 6; Assists — Janke 11.
Wisconsin Dells 25 25 25
Westfield 9 14 18
WISCONSIN DELLS (leaders): Kills — Bryn Janke 6; Blocks — Maddie Brandt, Angie Grant 1; Digs — Brooke Hartley 7; Aces — Brandt 5; Assists — Janke 7.
WESTFIELD: Kills — Salina Waren 9; Blocks — Warren 1; Digs — Brandi Lentz 8; Aces — Warren 3; Assists — Braylee Wolf 3.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!