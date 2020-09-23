PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin Dells shakes slow start for sweep over Nekoosa

“It was huge,” Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke said of the Chiefs’ strong close following two sluggish sets to open the match.

“We got Mauston, who we need to make sure we do our job against (Thursday), so we can set ourselves up better for the conference title. My girls were tired tonight so it was huge.”

The tiredness showed in the opening set as the Chiefs let the scrappy Papermakers hang around. Despite giving up a 5-1 run to start the first set, Nekoosa battled throughout, keeping the Chiefs with runs no greater than four.

After a kill by Bryn Janke and a block kill by junior Angie Grant stretched the Dells lead to 16-9, Nekoosa went on an extended 11-6 run to pull within 22-20, including two aces apiece by freshman libero Alexa Boerboom and senior Shania Lancour. The Chiefs righted the ship however, as Brandt recorded consecutive kills and a Papermakers shot sailed out of bounds to seal the first.

Nekoosa reversed course in the second, opening on an 8-4 run before Wisconsin Dells answered with a 6-1 spurt to take a 10-9 lead. The teams then tied at 10 and 11 before the Chiefs created some distance, ripping off an 8-0 run for a 19-11 lead and never looked back.