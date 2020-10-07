PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin Dells splits pair of five-set thrillers with Westfield, Wautoma

The Wisconsin Dells volleyball team suffered the relief of victory and agony of defeat this week in a pair of nail-biting five-set matches.
The Chiefs held off a pesky Westfield team on Tuesday, 3-2, after failing to put away a game Wautoma side on Oct. 1, 3-2.
Against the Pioneers, Wisconsin Dells (5-2) was in cruise control early on, rolling to wins of 25-21 and 25-16 in the first two sets for a quick 2-0 lead. The Pioneers hung around however and edged out consecutive 25-23 wins in the third and fourth to force a decisive fifth set.
With their hopes of a South Central Conference title on the line, the Chiefs finally put the nail in the coffin, rolling to a 15-6 win to breathe a much needed sigh of relief.
Senior Alanna Wilson led the Chiefs attack with 14 kills as freshman Bryn Janke dished out 30 assists. Senior Maddie Jones tallied 28 digs, senior Brooke Hartley served up eight aces and Janke and junior Angie Grant each had a block.
Before holding off the Pioneers, Wisconsin Dells was unable to pin down a road win against the Hornets. The Chiefs were able to win a back-and-forth opening set, 25-21, but were barely edged out in the second stanza, 25-23.
After winning the third 25-19, Wisconsin Dells missed out on its chance to finish things in four sets as Wautoma rolled to a 25-16 win. The Hornets capitalized on that momentum in the fifth, motoring to a 15-8 win to hand the Chiefs their second SCC loss of the season.
Wilson again led the Chiefs offensively with 12 kills as Janke had 24 assists and three blocks. Jones again was force in the back row with 24 digs, while Hartley and sophomore Maddie Brandt each recorded four aces.
Wisconsin Dells will hit the road again for its next two matches as it heads to Nekoosa on Thursday before a do-or-die clash with rival Mauston on Oct. 13.
WISCONSIN DELLS 3, WESTFIELD 2
Westfield;21;16;25;25;6
Wisconsin Dells;25;25;23;23;15
WESTFIELD (leaders): Kills — Salina Warren 7; Blocks — Brandi Lentz 2; Digs — Lentz 26; Aces — Braylee Wolff 6; Assists — Wolff 12.
WISCONSIN DELLS: Kills — Alanna Wilson 14; Blocks — Bryn Janke, Angie Grant 1; Digs — Maddie Jones 28; Aces — Brooke Hartley 8; Assists — Janke 30.
WAUTOMA 3, WISCONSIN DELLS 2
Wisconsin Dells;25;23;25;16;8
Wautoma;21;25;19;25;15
WISCONSIN DELLS (leaders): Kills — Alanna Wilson 12; Blocks — Bryn Janke 3; Digs — Maddie Jones 24; Aces — Maddie Brandt, Brooke Hartley 4; Assists — Janke 24.
WAUTOMA: Kills — Hattie Bray 25; Blocks — Bray 1; Digs — Bray 18; Aces — Hayley Moore 9; Assists — Harleigh Eagan 29.
