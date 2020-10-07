PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin Dells splits pair of five-set thrillers with Westfield, Wautoma

The Wisconsin Dells volleyball team suffered the relief of victory and agony of defeat this week in a pair of nail-biting five-set matches.

The Chiefs held off a pesky Westfield team on Tuesday, 3-2, after failing to put away a game Wautoma side on Oct. 1, 3-2.

Against the Pioneers, Wisconsin Dells (5-2) was in cruise control early on, rolling to wins of 25-21 and 25-16 in the first two sets for a quick 2-0 lead. The Pioneers hung around however and edged out consecutive 25-23 wins in the third and fourth to force a decisive fifth set.

With their hopes of a South Central Conference title on the line, the Chiefs finally put the nail in the coffin, rolling to a 15-6 win to breathe a much needed sigh of relief.

Senior Alanna Wilson led the Chiefs attack with 14 kills as freshman Bryn Janke dished out 30 assists. Senior Maddie Jones tallied 28 digs, senior Brooke Hartley served up eight aces and Janke and junior Angie Grant each had a block.

Before holding off the Pioneers, Wisconsin Dells was unable to pin down a road win against the Hornets. The Chiefs were able to win a back-and-forth opening set, 25-21, but were barely edged out in the second stanza, 25-23.