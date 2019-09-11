The Wisconsin Dells volleyball team went nearly perfect on its way to the South Central Conference title last season with the only blemish being a four-set loss to Adams-Friendship.
The Lady Chiefs got an early scare from the Green Devils but were able to prevail for a 27-25, 25-23, 25-18 sweep in a South Central Conference opener on Thursday at Wisconsin Dells High School.
Junior Alanna Wilson and sophomores Sophia Venne and Angie Grant each had six kills to pace the Dells in the league-opening victory.
It was an intense start as the teams went back-and-forth in the opening set, ultimately tying at 10 behind a 5-0 Green Devils run. Wisconsin Dells (1-0, 4-9) responded with a 3-0 spurt, including a Venne kill and an ace by junior Maddie Jones, but Adams-Friendship roared back.
The Green Devils responded with a 4-0 charge of their own to kickstart a 9-3 run that gave Adams-Friendship a 19-6 lead. The young Chiefs remained calm however, pulling even at 21 after a kill and an ace by Wilson and an Adams-Friendship violation.
After Adams-Friendship recorded back-to-back points for a 23-21 lead, the Dells answered, tying the game at 23 and later 24 and 25 before finishing things off. After a Green Devils service error gave Wisconsin Dells a 26-25 lead, senior Abigail Flock delivered a set-winning ace to finish it off at 27-25.
“That first set alone was huge for this group because they’re young. We were down, Adams-Friendship had the advantage but they kept their composure,” Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke said. “That’s a huge, huge thing for them to manage that after being down multiple times, so to win that helped them.”
The teams were again neck-and-neck in the second set. Despite the Chiefs jumped out to an early 12-6 lead, the Green Devils knuckled down ultimately pulling within 16-11 on a Dells net violation. Back-to-back points gave the Chiefs an 18-11 lead but a 7-1 run by Adams-Friendship, finished off by consecutive kills by Aneta Gbur, made it 19-18.
Wisconsin Dells against stretched the lead back out to 22-18 before a 5-0 Green Devils push put Adams-Friendship up 23-22. With their backs against the wall, the Lady Chiefs scored the final three points, including a pair of Grant kills, for a 25-23 win.
Janke was pleased with the team’s ability to again gather themselves, but also noted how the Chiefs were plagued with unforced errors.
“It’s part of somewhat having a young team, but it’s been getting steadily better and it’s something we work on every day,” she said.
Down two sets, Adams-Friendship fired out of the gates in the third set staking an early 11-5 lead and prompting a quick Chiefs timeout. The brief reset benefited the Dells as it roared back with an 11-2 run to seize a 16-13 lead.
The Green Devils later pulled within two twice, secondly at 18-16, but Wisconsin Dells finished the set on a 7-2 run, finished off by a Venne ace, to take the set 25-18 and the match.
Venne tallied a team-high five blocks, while junior Brooke Hartley dished out 11 assists and Flock had nine digs. Even with the miscues, Janke was pleased with the Chiefs’ young core and knows that the group will continue to grow. The biggest things in aiding that will be an increased understanding of the varsity game’s speed and communication.
“They have to learn to adjust and it’s just a matter of time and experience,” Janke said. “As we get through more matches and they start to do a better job talking and moving on the court, I hope it will clean itself up.”
Chiefs go winless in Richland Center
The victory over the Green Devils came after a difficult weekend at the Richland Center Invite, where the Chiefs went 0-5. Wisconsin Dells earned just one set victory on the day in a 2-1 loss to Barneveld, while suffering straight-sets losses to Darlington, Royall, Richland Center and Lodi.
Wisconsin Dells will look to stay hot on Thursday when it travels to Westfield.
WISCONSIN DELLS 3, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 0
Adams-Friendship 25 23 18
Wisconsin Dells 27 25 25
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP (leaders): Kills — Nariah Scott 6. Blocks — Abigail Lent 1. Digs — Aneta Gbur 3. Aces — Aneta Gbur 3. Assists — Kara Kautzer 9.
WISCONSIN DELLS: Kills — Sophia Venne, Angie Grant, Alanna Wilson 6. Blocks — Sophia Venne, Alanna Wilson 1. Digs — Abigail Flock 9. Aces — Sophia Venne 5. Assists — Brooke Hartley 11.
