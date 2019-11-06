The 2019 season was a rebuilding one for the Wisconsin Dells volleyball team following significant graduation losses.
Through all the trials and tribulations, the Lady Chiefs produced a 6-4 record in South Central Conference play. The rest of the league took notice as three Wisconsin Dells players were recently named to the All-SCC team.
Leading the way for the Lady Chiefs, who went 11-23 overall, was Brooke Hartley, who garnered first-team honors for the first time. The junior setter took an even bigger step in her third varsity season for Wisconsin Dells, tallying a team-high 370 assists.
Hartley averaged 4.4 assists per set and in her 775 attempts had just 65 ball handling errors. Along with her contributions on offense, which featured a third-best 94 kills, she registered a second-best 198 digs.
Hartley was also vital from the service line, delivering 44 aces with a .924 serve percentage. She was joined on the first team by league Player of the Year, Wautoma junior Hattie Bray, Wautoma’s Harleigh Eagan, Mauston’s Sam Thrasher and Mia Quist, and Westfield senior Iris Slotten.
Coupled with Hartley, the Lady Chiefs locked up two second-team honorees in senior Abigail Flock and junior Alanna Wilson. After coming in off the bench last season, Flock flourished in her new starting role as Wisconsin Dells’ libero.
The senior was all over the floor, racking up a team-high 359 digs and averaging 11.2 digs per match and 4.2 digs per set. Opposing serves also found Flock with 525 serve receives during the year, nearly 300 more than any other Wisconsin Dells player.
She was up to the task, however, committing just 56 reception errors. Flock added a second-best 38 assists on the season and finished fifth on the Lady Chiefs with 25 aces, including a team-best .953 serve percentage.
Like Flock, Wilson took on an expanded role in 2019 with loss of some of the Lady Chiefs’ top hitters. The 5-foot-8 outside/middle hitter filled into the big shoes nicely, tallying a team-high 139 kills with a .275 kill percentage.
When she wasn’t swinging away, Wilson also hurt teams at the service line with 31 aces while adding 39 digs and 13 blocks.
