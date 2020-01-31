PREP WRESTLING: Mauston can't keep momentum in 54-24 loss to rival Wisconsin Dells

“With the momentum going the other way, they did a good job ignoring that, wrestling to the best of their ability and being able to pull off the pins,” Dolata said. “That got the momentum back in our direction a little bit.”

With the lead cut to 37-24, the Golden Eagles were unable to claw any closer. Wisconsin Dells answered Mauston’s stretch by taking the last three matches, including a pair of pins and a technical fall.

Sophomore Vincent Bellock dropped a 19-3 tech fall to Wisconsin Dells senior Gavin Kingsley before junior Hunter Knitt and sophomore Brandon Dolata were pinned by Wisconsin Dells seniors Billy Dethloff and Marty Koenig, the Chiefs’ lone ranked wrestlers.

“They went out there with a good head of steam; they didn’t have any fear going out there,” Colin Dolata said. “They all knew who they had to wrestle, and the momentum was starting to swing back in our direction, and I figured they would wrestle their hearts out.”

It was a difficult start for the Golden Eagles, as they fell in three of the first four matches. Senior Roman Martinez notched the lone win Mauston, pinning Wisconsin Dells’ Dominic Kontaxis in 1:49 at 170 pounds.