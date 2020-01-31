PREP WRESTLING: Mauston can't keep momentum in 54-24 loss to rival Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — There’s a big difference between generating and fully seizing momentum.
The Mauston wrestling team failed to do the latter Thursday night, fading way in a 54-24 loss to rival Wisconsin Dells in a South Central Conference dual meet at Wisconsin Dells High School. The Golden Eagles won just four of the 14 matches en route to a third consecutive loss to the Chiefs.
“We got a couple big move guys that we hope can get the pin in a lot of odd situations, but sometimes you have to just wrestle the full match and be able to compete, not just be a big move type of guy,” Mauston coach Colin Dolata.
The Chiefs (8-8, 4-1 South Central) won seven of the first eight matches, taking advantage of four Mauston forfeits, to take a 37-6 lead. Mauston (3-4, 2-3) stayed the course however as it picked up steam with three consecutive pins at 120, 126 and 132 pounds.
Jackson Maguire got things going for the Golden Eagles as he stuck Wisconsin Dells sophomore Dawson Kosterman. The Mauston sophomore led 2-1 through the first period but gave up a quick escape to Kosterman early in the second.
Maguire scored another takedown to reclaim a 4-2 lead with 1 minute, 15 seconds left and ultimately worked to a pin in 3:45. Freshman Jackson Whitney kept things rolling at 126, cruising to a pin over Wisconsin Dells’ Eddie Schwark in 17 seconds before junior Aydin Schroeder added a second-period pin over the Chiefs’ Mikolaj Amaya at 132.
“With the momentum going the other way, they did a good job ignoring that, wrestling to the best of their ability and being able to pull off the pins,” Dolata said. “That got the momentum back in our direction a little bit.”
With the lead cut to 37-24, the Golden Eagles were unable to claw any closer. Wisconsin Dells answered Mauston’s stretch by taking the last three matches, including a pair of pins and a technical fall.
Sophomore Vincent Bellock dropped a 19-3 tech fall to Wisconsin Dells senior Gavin Kingsley before junior Hunter Knitt and sophomore Brandon Dolata were pinned by Wisconsin Dells seniors Billy Dethloff and Marty Koenig, the Chiefs’ lone ranked wrestlers.
“They went out there with a good head of steam; they didn’t have any fear going out there,” Colin Dolata said. “They all knew who they had to wrestle, and the momentum was starting to swing back in our direction, and I figured they would wrestle their hearts out.”
It was a difficult start for the Golden Eagles, as they fell in three of the first four matches. Senior Roman Martinez notched the lone win Mauston, pinning Wisconsin Dells’ Dominic Kontaxis in 1:49 at 170 pounds.
Aside from Martinez, freshman Dalton Hoehn dropped a 4-2 decision to Wisconsin Dells’ Matthew Getgen at 182, while senior Dravan Robinson suffered a major decision loss at 170 and junior Kade Yates was pinned at 220.
“Roman wrestled at 170 for us at most tournaments and they’ve faced each other before, and he got a pin on him last time, I hoped for the same thing,” Colin Dolata said. “Dalton had wrestled a couple of the Dells 182 pounders at the tournament we saw them at. We figured he placed better than the Dells guys did, we kept him at 182, but he couldn’t make it happen.”
With their dual slate finished, the Golden Eagles will turn their attention to the postseason, starting with next Friday’s South Central Conference meet. Before Mauston makes the trip to Nekoosa, however, it will compete in Saturday’s Tomah JV Invite.
“Hopefully that will help them build a little confidence going into the tougher conference tournament, and then they get a long week of practice,” Colin Dolata said. “It’s four days straight of practice and we’ll get them tuned up by then.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 54, MAUSTON 24
160 pounds: B. Leonard, WD, mdec. Robinson, 9-1. 170: Martinez, M, pinned Kontaxis, 1:49. 182: Getgen, WD, dec. Hoehn, 4-2. 195: Stroede, WD, pinned Yates, 1:50. 106: Van Dinter, WD, pinned Hininger, 1:05. 120: Maguire, M, pinned D. Kosterman, 3:45. 126: Whitney, M, pinned Schwark, 0:17. 132: Schroeder, M, pinned Amaya, 3:28. 138: Kingsley, WD, tfall Bellock, 19-3. 145: Dethloff, WD, pinned Knitt, 1:33. 152: Koenig, WD, pinned Dolata, 5:28. 220, 285, 113: Wisconsin Dells received forfeit.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.