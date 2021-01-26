PREP WRESTLING: Rivals Wisconsin Dells, Mauston get final tune-up before regionals

Despite going 1-2, it was a very valuable day in Dolata’s eyes as his team got another difficult test before regionals. With the traditional schedule, including the Sauk Prairie Invite and Bi-State Classic, was drastically diminished, the Golden Eagles were tested against all three teams.

“That was good and my guys that are really focused and training hard, they got some tough matches today. Some guys who are green and new, they took their lumps, but we were happy with it,” he said.

Wisconsin Dells also had its hands full, including among its own ranks as the Chiefs were without a considerable number of grapplers. While Mor hasn’t noticed a lack in the team’s camaraderie due to the revolving door-like roster, one area he has seen a drop off is in the Dells’ conditioning. That lag has put the team just off its axis all season long.

“We’re a little off in our step, where one and two aren’t quite working together right now,” he said. “We’ve got one more week to kind of put it all together for regionals, so hopefully we can because we just can quite get everything to line up for us.”