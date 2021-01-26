PREP WRESTLING: Rivals Wisconsin Dells, Mauston get final tune-up before regionals

Both the Wisconsin Dells and Mauston wrestling teams have each gone through their fair share of tumult this season.
Throughout it all however, including respective COVID-19 induced quarantines and extensive layoffs, the Chiefs and Golden Eagles have both reached the postseason. Prior to competing at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Richland Center regional however, the rivals got one final tune up in on Jan. 23 competing at the Adams-Friendship quadrangular.
It was a day of mixed results for the two teams as Mauston went 1-2 in its trio of duals, while Wisconsin Dells dropped both of its pair. However, Chiefs interim head coach Alex Mor and Golden Eagles coach Colin Dolata saw the merits in the days’ worth of competition.
“We got a lot of new faces in the lineup today, so it was nice to see them out on the mat,” Mor said.
“We wish the result was a little different, but the kids wrestled hard and it’s just a tough situation when we’ve got about six or seven kids out right now. We’re wrestling shorthanded that’s for sure.”
Dolata added: “My other coaches and I would agree that the guys look as good as they have, ever. This week we really ramped up training and we did everything we could to beat these teams. I was really surprised with how the boys came out and prepared after a really hard, grueling week of practice.”
The rivals had little time to waste as they meet in the opening dual of the day after their initial season opening dual scheduled for Dec. 3 was postponed. The preparation Dolata credited the Golden Eagles with showed as they grinded out a 43-22 win over the Chiefs.
Mauston took the opening four weight classes, including pins by sophomores Jackson Whitney and Brandon Nootbar at 138 and 152 pounds and a pair of forfeits, to seize an early 28-0 lead. The early lead proved to be too much for the Chiefs, who only picked up one win out of the seven matches.
Senior Will Van Dinter earned the lone tally for Wisconsin Dells, picking up an 11-1 major decision win at 113 pounds. Meanwhile, freshman Drake Gosda notched a 17-5 major decision win over Wisconsin Dells freshman Nick Ersland at 106, while senior Aydin Schroeder and freshman Austin Manning also added pins, and sophomore Dalton Hoehn earned a decision for the Golden Eagles.
After wrestling exclusively duals the first month-and-a-half of the season, Mor and Dolata have both been pleased at the WIAA’s decision to allow for multi-team meets in the close to the season. However, sooner would have been more desirable for Mor.
“We were saying all year ‘Why can’t we just do quads right off the bat?’ They allowed us to after January and we were able to get this one scheduled, and as you can see we were off to a sluggish start,” he said.
“We kind of credit that to the early wake up this morning and they’re not used to it, but at least we got it in now because next week it’s going to be the same thing and we’ll be ready for it.”
For Dolata, he’s just happy to have gotten more matches in given the fact the Golden Eagles were put into a two-week quarantine just five days after their first dual against Nekoosa co-op.
“It was frustrating, not just for us coaches because we like to coach and that’s why we’re in there,” he said.
“It was tough and even tougher for the guys who are trying to compete and become better wrestlers. We were just happy to get our three matches and get our match number up to 11, instead of the projected eight. We were happy with that; all the guys were happy to have matches.”
Following the win, Mauston went on to suffer a 48-33 loss to the host Green Devils before taking a 75-6 drubbing at the hands of Wisconsin Rapids. The Chiefs didn’t fare much better against the Red Raiders as they were handed a 69-9 loss.
Whitney, Hoehn and Gosda and freshman Alex Suhr each picked up pins, while senior Hunter Knitt gutted out an 8-6 sudden victory win in the Golden Eagles' loss to the Green Devils. Meanwhile, sophomore Hunter Isaacson picked up the lone win for the Chiefs against the Red Raiders with a 6-3 decision win at 195.
Despite going 1-2, it was a very valuable day in Dolata’s eyes as his team got another difficult test before regionals. With the traditional schedule, including the Sauk Prairie Invite and Bi-State Classic, was drastically diminished, the Golden Eagles were tested against all three teams.
“That was good and my guys that are really focused and training hard, they got some tough matches today. Some guys who are green and new, they took their lumps, but we were happy with it,” he said.
Wisconsin Dells also had its hands full, including among its own ranks as the Chiefs were without a considerable number of grapplers. While Mor hasn’t noticed a lack in the team’s camaraderie due to the revolving door-like roster, one area he has seen a drop off is in the Dells’ conditioning. That lag has put the team just off its axis all season long.
“We’re a little off in our step, where one and two aren’t quite working together right now,” he said. “We’ve got one more week to kind of put it all together for regionals, so hopefully we can because we just can quite get everything to line up for us.”
What should help in that is the fact the Golden Eagles and Chiefs got a taste of their competition at the upcoming regional. The trio of SCC foes will all head to Richland Center to compete with the host Hornets, as well as traditional team state hopefuls River Valley and Lodi.
In Mor’s view, the experience against the Green Devils and Golden Eagles is valuable as only two will move on to this year’s sectionals, noting that “even if it’s a kid who’s beaten you, you know what to expect and how to game plan for it.”
With how well the Chiefs have competed in recent years, a regional title would be special for Mor.
“We’ve been right there, and if we could just get over that hump, it would cool to say Wisconsin Dells is a regional champion and get to that team sectional,” he said.
Dolata shared his adversary’s sentiments in the value in facing off against potential future competitors, especially given how difficult Section 3 has been in Div. 2.
“I’ve always believed Richland Center is the toughest sectional ever, because that’s the one I was always wrestling in, and coach (Spencer) Davies would agree with me,” Dolata said.
“I’m really only thinking one week at-a-time right now; that’s really how we’re all taking it, and if we have another great week of practice like we did this week, guys will surprise me just like they did today.”
