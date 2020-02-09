PREP WRESTLING: Westfield picks up three top-three finishes at South Central Conference Tournament

The Westfield wrestling team held its own at the difficult South Central Conference tournament last Friday.

The Pioneers had three wrestlers make the podium and finished sixth with 80 points at the six-team league meet at Nekoosa High School. Wisconsin Dells scored 225.5 points to edge out Adams-Friendship (222) and Nekoosa co-op (205) to capture the team title.

Leading the way for the Pioneers was junior Mason Peters, who finished second at 195 pounds. Peters (16-12) opened his night with a pin over Wisconsin Dells’ Lennon Stroede in the semifinals, but was put on his back by Adams-Friendship’s Justyn Kniprath in the championship match.

Along with Peters, juniors Darren Leibsle and Mason Rudolph each finished second at 160 and 220. After getting pinned in the semifinals, Leibsle (15-15) edged out Mauston’s Dalton Hoehn, 8-4, in the third-place.

Rudolph (10-13) also rebounded from a semifinals loss by pinning Nekoosa co-op’s Hudson Goodwin in 44 seconds to secure the bronze. Behind the top-three trio, sophomore Carson Lyon finished fourth at 132 pounds.

Westfield returns to action next Saturday when it travels to the Division 3 New Lisbon regional.

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Team scores: Wisconsin Dells 225.5, Adams-Friendship 222, Nekoosa co-op 205, Mauston 152, Wautoma/Wild Rose 146, Westfield 80.

