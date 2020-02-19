PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells advances six to sectionals but falls six points short of regional title

Every point matters when battling for a team tournament title.
Too many missed points cost the Wisconsin Dells wrestling team last Saturday as the Chiefs finished six points shy of a regional title at the WIAA Division 2 Spring Green River Valley sectional. Wisconsin Dells scored 195 points but couldn’t hold off eventual team champion Richland Center (201) to settle for second place.
“You can’t leave any points out there because it can come back to haunt you in the end,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said. “I give a lot of credit to Richland Center. They entered less kids than us, got some big wins from kids that didn’t have seeable records, and two of their best kids beat two of our best kids.”
“Sometimes you just have to tip your hat and say ‘Today, you guys were better than us.’”
While they finished second in the team race, the Chiefs had six wrestlers advance to Saturday’s Div. 2 Evansville/Albany sectional. Leading the way for Wisconsin Dells was Will Van Dinter, who grabbed gold at 106 pounds.
Van Dinter (21-4) cruised to a pin over River Valley’s Richard Gilbert in 1 minute, 33 seconds in the semifinals. The junior followed things up with an 8-6 decision over Adams-Friendship’s Cole Docken to secure a third consecutive sectionals trip.
McFaul noted how important the win is going against a loaded field of four wrestlers ranked via WiWrestling.com, but that shouldn’t deter Van Dinter ahead of his third straight sectional appearance.
“He’s wrestling really confident right now,” McFaul said. “We talked a lot about him going up to 113 and what was going to be the best move, but he looks so big at 106. He feels more confident there and there’s no getting around having to beat some good kids.”
Along with Van Dinter, the Chiefs tallied five runner-up finishers, including seniors Gavin Kingsley, Billy Dethloff and Marty Koenig at 138, 145 and 152 pounds. Kingsley (16-7) got pinned by Richland Center’s Max Schmidt in the finals but moved on via rule thanks to his semifinals victory over Adams-Friendship’s Kyle Wiseman.
Dethloff (24-10) also advanced by rule after suffering a 6-4 sudden victory overtime loss to Richland Center’s Warrick Wolf, while Koenig (28-7) couldn’t keep up with Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs in an 11-4 decision loss.
Despite the losses, Koenig and Dethloff are each heading to sectionals for the third year in-a-row, while Kingsley qualified for the second straight season. McFaul said the senior trio got put in the same situation in each of their championship matches, ultimately leading to the losses.
“They got caught by a throw or headlock early in the match, and it kind of decided the match,” McFaul said. “It takes a lot of your life away when you have to fight off your back for the good portion of the first period; it changes how you wrestle. You see it enough times, when you make a mistake at this level, it just costs you.”
Coupled with the sectional returnees, sophomore Matt Getgen and freshman Lennon Stroede finished second at 182 and 220 pounds to qualify for their first sectionals.
Getgen (16-13) was forced into a wrestleback after getting pinned by Adams-Friendship’s Anthony Kujawa in the championship match but rebounded by pinning Mauston’s Dravan Robinson in 2:58. Stroede (16-15) also got pinned in the finals but advanced by rule after an upset pin over Adams-Friendship’s Justyn Kniprath in the semis.
“That was a great first experience for those guys. Regionals are a lot of times when kids get picked off; you’re wrestling against somebody you’ve wrestled before in the season and you can overlook them,” McFaul said.
“Trying to beat somebody that’s beaten you already shows how much you’ve improved and that was the case for Lennon for sure, and some of our other kids.”
Behind the group of qualifiers, junior Elijah Leonard finished third at 160 pounds while five other Chiefs’ fell in third-place matches to settle for fourth, a major sting to their chances in the team race. McFaul admitted that unlike the South Central Conference tournament, almost all of the 50/50 matches went against the Chiefs after some tough losses in the semifinals.
“It takes a little bit of wind out of their sails and they didn’t respond the way we needed for the third-place matches, but you can go all the way up-and-down our line-up,” he said.
The six sectional qualifiers will have to have a short memory ahead of Saturday’s sectional. The Chiefs’ week got off to a difficult start with Monday’s practice getting cancelled due to school getting let out early, but McFaul said the group will make the most of their other four, with the main focus getting back to Wisconsin Dells’ style of wrestling.
“We went upperbody and that’s not our style of wrestling. A lot of those times, those are 50/50 chances and we lost almost every one of them and ended up on our back. If that doesn’t teach them a lesson, we’ll be talking to them long and hard about it this week at practice,” McFaul said.
“Sometimes you can’t get around it, but you can certainly be a little bit more patient, pick your opportunities and do the leg attacks we do all the time. We’re in shape and I think we’ll be ready for this Saturday.”
