PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells advances six to sectionals but falls six points short of regional title

McFaul noted how important the win is going against a loaded field of four wrestlers ranked via WiWrestling.com, but that shouldn’t deter Van Dinter ahead of his third straight sectional appearance.

“He’s wrestling really confident right now,” McFaul said. “We talked a lot about him going up to 113 and what was going to be the best move, but he looks so big at 106. He feels more confident there and there’s no getting around having to beat some good kids.”

Along with Van Dinter, the Chiefs tallied five runner-up finishers, including seniors Gavin Kingsley, Billy Dethloff and Marty Koenig at 138, 145 and 152 pounds. Kingsley (16-7) got pinned by Richland Center’s Max Schmidt in the finals but moved on via rule thanks to his semifinals victory over Adams-Friendship’s Kyle Wiseman.

Dethloff (24-10) also advanced by rule after suffering a 6-4 sudden victory overtime loss to Richland Center’s Warrick Wolf, while Koenig (28-7) couldn’t keep up with Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs in an 11-4 decision loss.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the losses, Koenig and Dethloff are each heading to sectionals for the third year in-a-row, while Kingsley qualified for the second straight season. McFaul said the senior trio got put in the same situation in each of their championship matches, ultimately leading to the losses.