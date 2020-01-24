PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' ascent continues with 60-24 win over Wautoma/Wild Rose

The pin was a second straight for Kosterman, who helped finish off the Chiefs’ 42-35 win over Nekoosa co-op on Jan. 16.

“He’s really come around in the last two to three weeks; he’s won three of his last four matches and he looks really confident,” McFaul said.

“Just a win here or there can change things around for a kid’s season, and I think that’s the case with Jordon.”

The win by Kosterman was just the start for the Chiefs, who won each of the next three matches in dominant fashion. Senior Gavin Kingsley one-upped Van Dinter at 138 pounds, pinning Ethan Kubasta in just 14 seconds, before senior Billy Dethloff controlled throughout before pinning James Barbarich in 4:36 at 145.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marty Koenig, ranked No. 9 in Division 2 in the latest WiWrestling.com rankings, kept the good times rolling at 152 as the senior cruised to a first-period pin over Christian Weiss. The senior trio has been a constant strong suit for the Chiefs and McFaul wasn’t surprised by the results, knowing “you’re going to run a few off there.”

“It’s just working hard in the practice room; a good mental attitude every single day, working hard and giving it everything you’ve got every time you step on the mat,” Koenig added.