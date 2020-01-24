PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' ascent continues with 60-24 win over Wautoma/Wild Rose

With the homestretch of the wrestling season starting to get underway, now is the time for teams to start hitting their stride.
The Wisconsin Dells wrestling team continued its ascent Thursday night as the Chiefs cruised to a 60-24 win over Wautoma/Wild Rose in a South Central Conference meet at Wisconsin Dells High School. The Chiefs picked up six pins and were aided by four forfeits in the convincing win over the Warriors.
“Our kids right now I think they’re just starting to hit their stride, and it’s a great time to be doing that,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul. “Getting back to a full lineup just changes everyone’s attitude too; we’re getting people in the right place and feeling good about ourselves finally.”
The Chiefs (7-8, 3-1 South Central) never trailed, receiving all four of their forfeits in the opening five weight classes to seize a quick 24-6 lead. Wautoma/Wild Rose (3-9, 0-3) hung around early on however.
After Wisconsin Dells junior Will Van Dinter picked up a pin in 20 seconds at 113 pounds, the Warriors tattled off consecutive wins at 120 and 126 to trim the Chiefs’ lead to 30-18. Wautoma/Wild Rose never got closer though as Jordon Kosterman quickly swung momentum back in Wisconsin Dells’ favor with a pin at 132.
The senior was able to stave off a pair of early takedown attempts by Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Stone Hellman before landing a takedown near the halfway point of the opening period. After the pair worked out of bounds, Kosterman cinched in a cradle on Hellman off the reset and ultimately pick up the fall in 1 minute, 46 seconds.
The pin was a second straight for Kosterman, who helped finish off the Chiefs’ 42-35 win over Nekoosa co-op on Jan. 16.
“He’s really come around in the last two to three weeks; he’s won three of his last four matches and he looks really confident,” McFaul said.
“Just a win here or there can change things around for a kid’s season, and I think that’s the case with Jordon.”
The win by Kosterman was just the start for the Chiefs, who won each of the next three matches in dominant fashion. Senior Gavin Kingsley one-upped Van Dinter at 138 pounds, pinning Ethan Kubasta in just 14 seconds, before senior Billy Dethloff controlled throughout before pinning James Barbarich in 4:36 at 145.
Marty Koenig, ranked No. 9 in Division 2 in the latest WiWrestling.com rankings, kept the good times rolling at 152 as the senior cruised to a first-period pin over Christian Weiss. The senior trio has been a constant strong suit for the Chiefs and McFaul wasn’t surprised by the results, knowing “you’re going to run a few off there.”
“It’s just working hard in the practice room; a good mental attitude every single day, working hard and giving it everything you’ve got every time you step on the mat,” Koenig added.
With the win in hand, the Chiefs split the final two matches as junior Bear Leonard suffered a pin at 160, while junior Dominic Kontaxis was able to pin Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Hunter Netzler at 170. Leonard was able to prolong his match against the Warriors’ Colton Martin, staving off a trio of pin attempts in the first period, while Kontaxis also avoided a fall before sticking Netzler.
More often than not, the 50/50 opportunities went the Chiefs’ way, not a coincidence to McFaul, who noted the Chiefs “work a lot of that in practice and it helps.”
“A lot of the time, kids never get into that situation and then, all of a sudden, you don’t know what to do. They’re mixing it up and wrestling tough.”
The Chiefs are also squarely in the mix for a third consecutive South Central Conference title. After falling in its first SCC dual against Adams-Friendship, Wisconsin Dells has won its last three league matches ahead of next week’s finale against rival Mauston.
A win over the Golden Eagles, plus a Nekoosa win over Adams-Friendship, and the Chiefs will enter the league tournament in a three-way tie atop the league standings.
“Now that we have the full weight classes and have kids down where they belong, anything can happen, but I like where our kids are right now,” McFaul said.
“I think it’s big with the momentum, and the thought that if Adams-Friendship loses to Nekoosa, we’re right back in it and it’s all up for grabs at the conference tournament,” Koenig added.
WISCONSIN DELLS 60, WAUTOMA/WILD ROSE 24
220 pounds: D. Netzler, WWR, pinned Stroede, WD, 0:50. 113: Van Dinter, WD, pinned Flatoff, 0:20. 120: Dobraff, WWR, pinned E. Leonard, 0:47. 126: C. Abraham, WWR, pinned D. Kosterman, 1:18. 132: J. Kosterman, WD, pinned Hellman, 1:46. 138: G. Kingsley, WD, pinned Kubasta, 0:14. 145: Dethloff, WD, pinned Barbarich, 4:36. 152: Koenig, WD, pinned Weiss, 1:26. 160: Martin, WWR, pinned B. Leonard, 2:57. 170: Kontaxis, WD, pinned H. Netzler, 3:34. 182, 195, 285, 106: Wisconsin Dells received forfeit.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.