PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells hangs tough, goes 2-3 at difficult Devils Duals

Competing against some of the best teams and wrestlers in the state, the Wisconsin Dells wrestling team had its hands full on Saturday.

As steep as the task was, the Chiefs were able to hold their own, finishing 12th overall at the 12th Annual Adams-Friendship Devils Duals at the Woodside Wisconsin Dells Center. Wisconsin Dells finished the day 2-3 overall, including wins over Boyceville and Freedom, ranked No. 9 in Division 3 and an honorable mention selection in Div. 2 in the latest WiWrestling.com team rankings.

The Chiefs (3-4 overall) got its day off to a good start, knocking off the Bulldogs, 45-30, to advance to the championship bracket. Wisconsin Dells won four of the first five matches, including pins by juniors Dominic Kontaxis and Aaron Huff at 170 and 285 pounds, and freshman Lennon Stroede at 220, to lead 21-6 early on.

Boyceville began to bit back however, winning four of the next five to take a 30-27 lead. Wisconsin Dells stepped on the gas from there, winning the final four matches, starting with a technical fall by senior Gavin Kingsley at 138, to muzzle the Bulldogs.