PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells hangs tough, goes 2-3 at difficult Devils Duals

Competing against some of the best teams and wrestlers in the state, the Wisconsin Dells wrestling team had its hands full on Saturday.
As steep as the task was, the Chiefs were able to hold their own, finishing 12th overall at the 12th Annual Adams-Friendship Devils Duals at the Woodside Wisconsin Dells Center. Wisconsin Dells finished the day 2-3 overall, including wins over Boyceville and Freedom, ranked No. 9 in Division 3 and an honorable mention selection in Div. 2 in the latest WiWrestling.com team rankings.
The Chiefs (3-4 overall) got its day off to a good start, knocking off the Bulldogs, 45-30, to advance to the championship bracket. Wisconsin Dells won four of the first five matches, including pins by juniors Dominic Kontaxis and Aaron Huff at 170 and 285 pounds, and freshman Lennon Stroede at 220, to lead 21-6 early on.
Boyceville began to bit back however, winning four of the next five to take a 30-27 lead. Wisconsin Dells stepped on the gas from there, winning the final four matches, starting with a technical fall by senior Gavin Kingsley at 138, to muzzle the Bulldogs.
The win set up a second-round match with Hudson, ranked No. 12 in Div. 1. The Raiders rolled past the Chiefs, winning all but three weight classes, for the easy 66-11 win. Junior Will Van Dinter, an honorable mention at 113 pounds in Div. 2, earned a 4-0 decision while Kingsley and senior Billy Dethloff each picked up major decisions at 138 and 145.
The loss sent the Chiefs to the consolation rounds where they ran into the Irish. The teams were neck-and-neck throughout, ultimately finishing at a 36-36 tie, but with seven wins Wisconsin Dells earned the win via tiebreaker.
Stroede, Koenig and junior Elijah Leonard each picked up pins for the Chiefs, while Kingsley and Dethloff each added decision victories. After knocking off Freedom, Wisconsin Dells ran into another buzzsaw in Stevens Point, ranked No. 11 in Div. 1.
The Panthers bit down on the Chiefs from the jump winning eight of the first nine weight classes and steamrolling their way to a 63-12 win. Koenig, who finished the day 3-2, picked up a pin at 152 and sophomore James Sampson added a pin at 195.
Rounding out their day the Chiefs took on their Columbia County rivals from Portage in the 11th-place match. Wisconsin Dells didn’t do itself any favors, forfeiting five matches en route to the 46-27 loss. Kontaxis, Sampson and Stroede each picked up pins, while Leonard added a decision in the loss.
Along with Koenig, Kingsley and Leonard each went 3-1 on the day, while Dethloff, Sampson and Stroede all went 3-2 and Van Dinter added a pair of victories. Despite not having anyone finish the day perfect, the level of competition was fierce as Wisconsin Dells combined for 11 losses to ranked wrestlers on the day.
Green Devils topple reigning champs
Wisconsin Dells’ pursuit of a third consecutive South Central Conference title hit a snag as the Chiefs dropped their league opening dual to Adams-Friendship, 57-24, on Dec. 12.
Only one of the Chiefs’ four wins was a non-forfeit, while the Green Devils pulled away early on. After Wisconsin Dells forfeited the opening weight of 106 pounds, Van Dinter pinned Adams-Friendship’s Connor Docken in 3 minutes, 9 seconds at 113 to tie the match at 6.
Adams-Friendship rolled from there however, wining the next five matches, including three pins and a pair of forfeits, to seize a 36-6 advantage. Consecutive Green Devils forfeits at 152 and 160 kept the Chiefs close at 36-18, but Adams-Friendship won four of the final five matches, including three more pins, to put things away.
Wisconsin Dells will look to rebound Thursday when it takes on Pecatonica/Argyle in a non-conference dual meet before competing in Saturday’s Badger State Invite at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.