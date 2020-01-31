PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells keeps SCC title hopes alive with 54-24 win over Mauston

With its streak of consecutive South Central Conference titles on the line Thursday night, the Wisconsin Dells wrestling team needed to take care of business and get some help.
The Chiefs handled their end of the bargain, rolling to a 54-24 win over rival Mauston in an SCC dual finale at Wisconsin Dells High School. Along with its win, Wisconsin Dells got the assistance it needed as Nekoosa co-op edged out Adams-Friendship, 36-35, forcing a three-way tie atop the league standings heading into next Friday’s South Central Conference meet at Nekoosa.
Wisconsin Dells won 10 of the 14 matches, including meet’s final three behind seniors Gavin Kingsley, Billy Dethloff and Marty Koenig at 138, 145 and 152 pounds to cap off the third consecutive win over the Golden Eagles.
“We knew what we had to do was take care of our business, not worry about the rest,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said. “You’re sitting in a good situation when you’re coming with those three seniors at the end, and you know you’re going to get some points.”
The trio of wins proved pivotal as Mauston (3-4, 2-3 South Central) started to pick up steam after a sluggish start. Wisconsin Dells (8-8, 4-1) won seven of the first eight matches, including four forfeits, to seize a 37-6 lead.
The Golden Eagles clawed back however, recording three consecutive pins at 120, 126 and 132 to pull within 37-24. The Chiefs’ top senior trio shut the door from there however, starting with Kingsley at 138.
Against Mauston sophomore Vincent Bellock, Kingsley controlled throughout, rolling to a 19-3 technical fall.
“It was a good match for my last senior dual,” Kingsley said. “I was just trying to go out there, get a few takedowns and then work to the pin. I couldn’t do that, so then I just went for the tech fall.”
Despite leading 14-2 through the first two periods, Kingsley nearly got turned on a headlock by Bellock, but he was able to fight through it. McFaul admitted those mistakes have been a thorn in Kingsley’s side for four years, but “he always comes out on top one way or another,” and it’s been good to see him back on the mat.
“He missed a lot of the season with that sternum injury, and to just get him back in shape, back to weight and ready to go, he’s finally got a smile back on his face,” McFaul said.
Dethloff and Koenig, the Chiefs’ lone ranked wrestlers, picked up right where Kingsley left off as the duo coasted to pins at 145 and 152. Dethloff, No. 12 in the latest WiWrestling.com Division 2 rankings, made easy work of Mauston’s Hunter Knitt, sticking the sophomore in 1 minute, 33 seconds, while Koenig (No. 10) was in command throughout over Brandon Dolata before ultimately pinning the sophomore in 5:28.
While the group finished things off, the Chiefs got off to a strong start behind junior Bear Leonard, sophomore Matthew Getgen and freshman Lennon Stroede. Leonard ground out a 9-1 major decision over Mauston senior Dravan Robinson in the night’s opening match at 160 before Getgen edged out a 4-2 decision over freshman Dalton Hoehn at 170.
Stroede picked up the pace from there, coasting to a pin over Mauston junior Kade Yates in 1:50 at 220.
“It’s always great to get that first win and Bear has had a nice season,” McFaul said. “He was sluggish at the start, but he came around and did what he had to do”
“I think that was Matt’s plan, not to make a mistake and do what he had to, and that was a good one for Lennon.”
Rounding out the Chiefs’ winners was junior Will Van Dinter, who rolled to a first-period pin over Mauston freshman Hanna Hininger at 106. Every win is going to matter in Friday’s South Central Conference meet.
McFaul is confident in the Chiefs’ chances and knows the group has a leg up as the only team of the three co-leaders with a full lineup, thanks in part to bumping Van Dinter, senior Elizah Leonard (113) and Kosterman (120) down a weight class.
“We’re about one spot away from being at full strength, and if we can get a full week of good health and good practices, I think the kids’ attitudes are good and I like our chances,” McFaul said.
“We’re going to need everyone fighting off their backs, getting pins and winning points. Everyone matters when it comes to the final outcome,” Dethloff added.
WISCONSIN DELLS 54, MAUSTON 24
160 pounds: B. Leonard, WD, mdec. Robinson, 9-1. 170: Martinez, M, pinned Kontaxis, 1:49. 182: Getgen, WD, dec. Hoehn, 4-2. 195: Stroede, WD, pinned Yates, 1:50. 106: Van Dinter, WD, pinned Hininger, 1:05. 120: Maguire, M, pinned D. Kosterman, 3:45. 126: Whitney, M, pinned Schwark, 0:17. 132: Schroeder, M, pinned Amaya, 3:28. 138: Kingsley, WD, tfall Bellock, 19-3. 145: Dethloff, WD, pinned Knitt, 1:33. 152: Koenig, WD, pinned Dolata, 5:28. 220, 285, 113: Wisconsin Dells received forfeit.
