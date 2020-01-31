PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells keeps SCC title hopes alive with 54-24 win over Mauston

Against Mauston sophomore Vincent Bellock, Kingsley controlled throughout, rolling to a 19-3 technical fall.

“It was a good match for my last senior dual,” Kingsley said. “I was just trying to go out there, get a few takedowns and then work to the pin. I couldn’t do that, so then I just went for the tech fall.”

Despite leading 14-2 through the first two periods, Kingsley nearly got turned on a headlock by Bellock, but he was able to fight through it. McFaul admitted those mistakes have been a thorn in Kingsley’s side for four years, but “he always comes out on top one way or another,” and it’s been good to see him back on the mat.

“He missed a lot of the season with that sternum injury, and to just get him back in shape, back to weight and ready to go, he’s finally got a smile back on his face,” McFaul said.

Dethloff and Koenig, the Chiefs’ lone ranked wrestlers, picked up right where Kingsley left off as the duo coasted to pins at 145 and 152. Dethloff, No. 12 in the latest WiWrestling.com Division 2 rankings, made easy work of Mauston’s Hunter Knitt, sticking the sophomore in 1 minute, 33 seconds, while Koenig (No. 10) was in command throughout over Brandon Dolata before ultimately pinning the sophomore in 5:28.