PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Kingsley, Dethloff punch tickets to state

Needing consecutive wins to advance to state, Dethloff put the foot on the gas in the wrestlebacks. After pinning Dodgeville’s Jack Dougherty in 4:36, Dethloff rolled to a 9-3 win over Whitewater’s David Cushman to secure his spot at the Kohl Center.

“I think I just had to come back for the next one,” Dethloff said following the loss. “You have to keep your mind level and just keep pushing on through to the next match, every match.”

With his spot at state secure, Dethloff wasn’t finished as he rallied for an 8-7 win over Richland Center’s Warrick Wolf in the second-place match. After leading 6-4 heading to the third, Dethloff fell behind 7-6 after Wolf was awarded a stalling point and got a takedown with 47 seconds to go. Dethloff continued to grind though and ultimately scored a reversal with a second left to avenge his regional title loss.

“Stalling calls at this level are devastating. He had those in the championship match last week and he was able to get away from those,” McFaul said.

“Those are two kids if they wrestle five times, one would win three and the other would win two; they’re that close together. When you get down to the state tournament, the difference between second and third can be really, really important.”