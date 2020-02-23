PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Kingsley, Dethloff punch tickets to state

Gavin Kingsley and Billy Dethloff have worked against each other, pushing one another all season long in the Wisconsin Dells wrestling room.
That hard work paid off the senior duo Saturday as the pair of Chiefs finished second at 145 pounds and third at 138 pounds at the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany sectional to qualify for this week’s Div. 2 state tournament. Dethloff and Kingsley each qualified for the first time and became Wisconsin Dells’ first pair to qualify for the state tournament since Willy Vandenlangenberg and Travis Hudack in 2016.
“I’m happy as heck for both of them; they’ve worked really hard, been wrestlers all their lives and it’s just nice to see the final results when they can make the state tournament,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said. “I’m very excited for both of them.”
Dethloff (28-11) opened his day with a bittersweet win over Edgerton’s Cole Bavery, advancing the 145-pound semifinals over the Crimson Tide senior after he re-aggravated a left knee injury 27 seconds into the match and was forced to forfeit. Dethloff, an honorable mention pick in the latest WiWrestling.com rankings, was unable to keep things going with a semifinal loss to Portage’s Lowell Arnold.
Dethloff led the Warriors’ junior 2-0 heading to the third period after an early takedown in the second, but Arnold came on strong in the third. Choosing to start neutral, Arnold scored a quick takedown and turned Dethloff for three nearfall points before working to a pin in 5 minutes, 39 seconds.
Needing consecutive wins to advance to state, Dethloff put the foot on the gas in the wrestlebacks. After pinning Dodgeville’s Jack Dougherty in 4:36, Dethloff rolled to a 9-3 win over Whitewater’s David Cushman to secure his spot at the Kohl Center.
“I think I just had to come back for the next one,” Dethloff said following the loss. “You have to keep your mind level and just keep pushing on through to the next match, every match.”
With his spot at state secure, Dethloff wasn’t finished as he rallied for an 8-7 win over Richland Center’s Warrick Wolf in the second-place match. After leading 6-4 heading to the third, Dethloff fell behind 7-6 after Wolf was awarded a stalling point and got a takedown with 47 seconds to go. Dethloff continued to grind though and ultimately scored a reversal with a second left to avenge his regional title loss.
“Stalling calls at this level are devastating. He had those in the championship match last week and he was able to get away from those,” McFaul said.
“Those are two kids if they wrestle five times, one would win three and the other would win two; they’re that close together. When you get down to the state tournament, the difference between second and third can be really, really important.”
Opposite Dethloff, Kingsley picked up wins in his first two matches of the day to punch his ticket to state at 138. After rolling to a 15-0 technical fall over Prairie du Chien’s Kurt Wall in the quarterfinals, Kingsley pinned Beloit Turner’s Andres Beltran just before the final horn of the first period to advance to the championship match and earn a trip to the Kohl Center, following in his brother Gabe’s footsteps from 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Things turned sour from there however as Kingsley dropped a 7-0 decision to Portage’s Jessie Tijerina, ranked No. 2, in the first-place match before getting pinned by Richland Center’s Max Schmidt in the second-place match. Despite having to settle for bronze, McFaul lauded Kingsley after a season that was in jeopardy due to injury.
“He’s got a lot of grit and he’s got a lot of guts. He fought through a lot of things and to get down to the state tournament is something he’ll always remember,” McFaul said.
“It’s pretty cool. I wish he could be here; I warmed him up at state two years ago and I missed it by two matches the last could years,” Gavin Kingsley added.
Aside from the state-bound duo, it was a difficult day for the Chiefs as they failed to get anyone else on the podium. Junior Will Van Dinter won his opening match at 106 but was pinned in each of his next two matches to close out a third straight sectional appearance.
Senior Marty Koenig dropped a 12-2 major decision to Lodi’s Colton Nicolay in the 152-pound quarterfinals and missed out on a wrestleback, while sophomore Matthew Getgen and freshman Lennon Stroede suffered similar fates at 182 and 220.
“There’s a kid that’s been a leader on our team for so long, done everything we’ve asked of him and he just got in a really, really tough weight class,” McFaul said of Koenig. “This tournament is just loaded, there’s so many quality kids down here that will be placing in the state tournament, and getting through it at any weight is a great accomplishment.”
McFaul believes that the sectional debuts will be strong motivators for both Getgen and Stroede, as well as Van Dinter who still has another chance to qualify for state next season. As for Dethloff and Kingsley, both grapplers are anxious to hit the Kohl Center floor for Thursday’s preliminaries.
Dethloff is confident that the pair’s continued work with one another throughout the season will pay off and Kingsley knows they just have to wrestle their style.
“It’s like they say ‘Steel sharpens steel.’ We’re pretty decent kids and we just get each other better every day, every practice,” Dethloff said.
“We just have to solid. I’ve had probably the best match I’ve had all year and I just have to do that at state too,” Kingsley added.
McFaul is in just as high spirits given the stiff competition the boys faced on Saturday, most notably Tijerina and Arnold, ranked No. 2 and 7 at their respective weight classes.
“I don’t think they’re going to see anyone better down there in their first round,” McFaul said.
“I like their chances. If you win your first one down there against any other champion down there, with the exception of maybe Stuhl from Ellsworth at 138, they’ve certainly got a shot.”