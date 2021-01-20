PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells rides forfeits to easy win over Nekoosa co-op

The Wisconsin Dells wrestling team made the most of forfeits last Thursday as the Chiefs benefitted from free points en route to a 66-18 romp over the Nekoosa co-op in a South Central Conference dual meet.

Wisconsin Dells received eight wins from the Papermakers and split the other four matches to pick up their third win of the year. Earning wins for the Chiefs (3-1) were Jade Herzer and Dylan Warren at 145 and 195 pounds, respectively.

Herzer pinned Nekoosa's Juan Torres in 3 minutes, 44 seconds, while Warren stuck the Papermakers' Michael Wilson in 3:27 for the other Dells win in the varsity match. Along with the varsity bouts, Aaron Huff and Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk added exhibition wins for the Chiefs, who will compete against Mauston, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln and Adams-Friendship in the Green Devils' host quadrangular on Saturday.

Huff pinned Hunter Boudreau in 1:17 at 285 pounds, while Amaya-Owerczuk grinded out a 2-1 decision over Torres at 145.

