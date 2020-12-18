PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells shows some fatigue, little rust in rout over Wautoma/Wild Rose

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, any prep sports team could be forced into a two-week quarantine at any time.
Just a week into its season, the Wisconsin Dells wrestling team was required to take a 14-day pause just four practices into its season. After returning to work last Saturday following the covid-induced break, the Chiefs had little time to prepare ahead of Thursday’s South Central Conference opener against Wautoma/Wild Rose.
Wisconsin Dells showed some fatigue but little rust against the Warriors, winning half of the six wrestled matches and picking up six forfeits to coast to an easy 54-21 victory. The Chiefs claimed a fast start, winning each of the first seven matches, including pins in the first thee wrestled bouts, for a 42-0 lead and never looked back.
“It’s always big,” Wisconsin Dells interim coach Alex Mor said. “We knew there were going to be seven or eight matches, and you have to win at least half of those to build up a decent lead right away. That was huge and a good thing for the kid.”
It was Mor’s first dual in charge of the Chiefs since taking over for coach Jim McFaul, who took a medical leave of absence due to COVID-19. Given the team’s limited time in the room, Mor was pleased with the team’s performance.
“We knew it was going to be a tough test coming in with conditioning, and it showed in a couple of the losses; guys got a little gassed at the end,” he said.
“But everybody stepped up, we did a lot of good things and especially at the lighter weights, they got off to a fast start and the team built off that energy.”
The Chiefs were dominant in the two lightest weights as freshman Nick Ersland and senior Will Van Dinter combined to wrestle just 1 minute, 15 seconds at 106 and 113 pounds. Ersland put the foot on the gas in his debut varsity match, pinning Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Isai Lezama in 45 seconds.
Van Dinter picked things up from there, catching Warriors’ Graham Vissers in a headlock and throw for a pin at 0:30. The lightning fast pins pushed the Chiefs lead to 24-0, a welcomed change from last year according to the four-year varsity regular.
“We always seemed to start off slow and had to have our big guys kind of come in at the end and help us,” Van Dinter said. “If we can get something going right away with the smaller guys, it’s going to be a huge help this year.”
Along with the lower weights, the Chiefs took the top weight class with Aaron Huff. The senior heavyweight also worked fast at 285 pounds, turning Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Andrew Hernandez with a power-half for a pin in 1:12.
After losing his sophomore season due to a knee injury and going 6-17 last year, Mor was overly pleased for one of the team’s most diligent members.
“That was huge and I’m very proud of him. That kid’s one of the hardest working kids in room, so it was nice to see him get a W under his belt.”
After the fast start, things evened out from there as the Warriors won the last three wrestled matches of the night and both teams received a forfeit. While going 0-for-3 down the stretch, the Chiefs were in every match.
Sophomore Jacob Rogers started fast but ultimately ran out of steam before getting pinned at 145 pounds, while junior Dominic Kontaxis dropped a back-and-forth 8-6 decision at 170 and sophomore Dylan Warren hung tough before suffering a third-period pin at 182.
Along with the varsity matches, the Chiefs went 4-2 in the teams’ six exhibition matches, with freshmen Marty Platt and Jack Nichols, senior Bear Leonard and sophomore Hunter Isaacson each picking up wins. Despite the success, the Chiefs weren’t perfect, but that may be the best news according to Mor.
“Some of these are the most valuable matches you get all year, because you’ll make some of those mental mistakes when you’re tired and that gives you a little extra motivation to run that extra mile, or work a little bit harder during a drill,” he said.
“A lot of valuable lessons are learned right at the beginning of the year, especially with conditioning and shaking the cobwebs off.”
Wisconsin Dells have plenty of motivation in house as well with 24 grapplers on the team this season, with a number of competitive weights. For Van Dinter especially, who didn’t have many different sparring partners in recent years, it’s been major benefit.
“Now I have five guys and it makes it 10 times better. There’s more people to wrestle, different types of wrestlers and it adds a new element to it,” he said.
“You get to figure out new styles, new counters and having that broad style of wrestling really helps.”
The Chiefs will look to put that, and some improved stamina, to use when they travel to fellow SCC title hopeful Adams-Friendship on Dec. 29. The Green Devils handed Wisconsin Dells its lone SCC loss last year in commanding fashion, 57-24, and should pose the biggest hurdle in the Chiefs’ hopes of a fourth straight league title.
WISCONSIN DELLS 54, WAUTOMA/WILD ROSE 21
285 pounds: Huff, pinned Hernandez, 1:12. 106: Ersland, WD, pinned Lezama, 0:45. 113: Van Dinter, WD, pinned Vissers, 0:30. 145: Helmann, WWR, pinned Rogers, 4:28. 170: Weiss, WWR, dec. Kontaxis, 8-6. 182: Netzler, WWR, pinned Warren, 5:31. 138: Double forfeit. 220, 120, 126, 132, 152, 195: Wisconsin Dells received forfeit. 160: Wautoma/Wild Rose received forfeit.
