PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells shows some fatigue, little rust in rout over Wautoma/Wild Rose

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, any prep sports team could be forced into a two-week quarantine at any time.

Just a week into its season, the Wisconsin Dells wrestling team was required to take a 14-day pause just four practices into its season. After returning to work last Saturday following the covid-induced break, the Chiefs had little time to prepare ahead of Thursday’s South Central Conference opener against Wautoma/Wild Rose.

Wisconsin Dells showed some fatigue but little rust against the Warriors, winning half of the six wrestled matches and picking up six forfeits to coast to an easy 54-21 victory. The Chiefs claimed a fast start, winning each of the first seven matches, including pins in the first thee wrestled bouts, for a 42-0 lead and never looked back.

“It’s always big,” Wisconsin Dells interim coach Alex Mor said. “We knew there were going to be seven or eight matches, and you have to win at least half of those to build up a decent lead right away. That was huge and a good thing for the kid.”

It was Mor’s first dual in charge of the Chiefs since taking over for coach Jim McFaul, who took a medical leave of absence due to COVID-19. Given the team’s limited time in the room, Mor was pleased with the team’s performance.