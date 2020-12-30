PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells tripped up by Adams-Friendship again, 40-33

The Wisconsin Dells wrestling teams’ lone blemish on its way to a third straight South Central Conference title last year was a dual meet loss to Adams-Friendship.

The Green Devils once again got the better of the Chiefs on Tuesday afternoon, handing Wisconsin Dells a 40-33 loss in an SCC dual meet.

The Chiefs picked three pins from senior Elijah Leonard and sophomores Hunter Isaacson and Lennon Stroede, but it wasn’t enough to dig the Dells out of a 19-point deficit. After tying at 15 through the first six weights, won five of the next six matches, including three pins and two forfeits, to seize a commanding 40-21 lead with just two matches left.

Wisconsin Dells (1-1) closed out strong with the pins by Isaacson and Stroede at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, but it was too little too late. The Chiefs will look to get back on track next Tuesday when it travels to Westfield.

