PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells working for top spot again without McFaul mat side

“One of the wrestlers brought it in and that’s when it really dawned on me that, ‘Jeez, how is that kid going to feel if I get very, very sick,’” said McFaul, who noted he tested negative following the team's exposure.

“It really wasn’t my wishes to step away; it’s hard for me and I want to be there. It’s a nice group of kids and I was looking forward to the season, but it just didn’t make sense. I think everyone understands the reality of it for myself; when you’ve got some heart complications, just being exposed to that many kids, day after day after day, the odds were against me. I’m just being really careful.”

Despite not being in the room on a day-to-day basis, McFaul’s hands are still intertwined with the program. McFaul said he stays in touch with Mor and the rest of the coaches, as well as Wisconsin Dells activities coordinator Trina Slack, on a daily basis.

“I think it was important that Jim started this season with us in the front, spoke to the kids about what our expectations were, what our goals were and that’s what we’re trying to get to,” Chiefs volunteer coach Joey Van Dinter said.