PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells working for top spot again without McFaul mat side

Under coach Jim McFaul, the Wisconsin Dells wrestling team has become one of the top foes in the South Central Conference, winning three consecutive league titles.
As the Chiefs begin their pursuit of a fourth straight SCC championship on Thursday against Wautoma/Wild Rose, they’ll do so without McFaul, as the seven-year head coach has opted to take a one-year medical leave of absence from the team due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s not to say Wisconsin Dells won’t be in good hands as Alex Mor, a four-year assistant under McFaul, takes over in his stead this winter as interim head coach. And with a deep consortium of fellow former Chiefs grapplers on the coaching staff, Wisconsin Dells shouldn’t skip a beat in 2020-21.
“There’s no real change in how we train or set up our practices; there’s no real change for the kids and they all know us,” said Mor, who has been helping on-and-off with the program for the past 12 years.
“There really isn’t a lot of change; the only difference is Jim’s not in the physical room with us.”
That decision didn’t come lightly for McFaul, who dealt with heart issues midway through 2018. McFaul admitted he had initial reservations entering the season given his concerns over contracting COVID-19.
And when that hit home with the Chiefs being forced to quarantine following the first week of practice, McFaul knew a change was necessary.
“One of the wrestlers brought it in and that’s when it really dawned on me that, ‘Jeez, how is that kid going to feel if I get very, very sick,’” said McFaul, who noted he tested negative following the team's exposure.
“It really wasn’t my wishes to step away; it’s hard for me and I want to be there. It’s a nice group of kids and I was looking forward to the season, but it just didn’t make sense. I think everyone understands the reality of it for myself; when you’ve got some heart complications, just being exposed to that many kids, day after day after day, the odds were against me. I’m just being really careful.”
Despite not being in the room on a day-to-day basis, McFaul’s hands are still intertwined with the program. McFaul said he stays in touch with Mor and the rest of the coaches, as well as Wisconsin Dells activities coordinator Trina Slack, on a daily basis.
“I think it was important that Jim started this season with us in the front, spoke to the kids about what our expectations were, what our goals were and that’s what we’re trying to get to,” Chiefs volunteer coach Joey Van Dinter said.
Van Dinter, a two-time state champion for the Chiefs, has been with McFaul since he took over in 2014. He’ll be joined by Kit Conrad as a volunteer assistant coach and David Williams returns as the Dells JV coach.
Like McFaul, Mor and Van Dinter, both Conrad and Williams are also former Chiefs, providing a bounty of knowledge with a side of Chiefs tradition. Van Dinter said the group has full trust in one another, something that this year’s Chiefs team has in spades.
“This is probably one of the more cohesive groups I’ve seen, and I’ve only been around the last four years, but it seems like the whole team is united together,” Mor said. “That may be a byproduct of everything that’s going on in the world with COVID, but they’re all rallying around each other.”
Despite losing seven seniors from last year’s team, including a pair of state qualifiers in Billy Dethloff and Gavin Kingsley, the Chiefs return a strong core that went 4-1 in SCC duals.
Chief among those is a trio of returning sectional qualifiers in senior Will Van Dinter (113 pounds), junior Matt Getgen (182) and sophomore Lennon Stroede (220). Will Van Dinter, a three-time sectional qualifier, helps spearhead a six-person senior class which also includes three-time Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Women’s Folkstyle State champion Jade Herzer (132) and varsity regular from last year Bear Leonard (170).
Wisconsin Dells also returns a bevy of underclassmen alongside Getgen and Stroede who all saw significant time last year, while also welcoming a talented group of seven freshmen.
“We’ll probably forfeit the 138-pound weight class, but we should fill the rest of them and be pretty strong,” McFaul said. “We had a lot of freshmen at 195 and 220 last year, and they’re still right around there. I look to them to be sophomores that are veterans; they got a lot of time in last year.”
Added Mor, “Last year we were very good at a few weight classes and pretty solid everywhere else, but this year we’re pretty solid all the way around.”
The mix of old and new blood has the Chiefs eying the conference’s top spot once again. Given the lack of multi-team meets this season, plus the team’s two-week layoff, Mor and company have had little time to gauge where the team is at ahead of Thursday's opener with the Warriors, but that isn’t diminishing their confidence.
“We feel we’re right up there with any of the other contenders; we feel like we’re the favorites,” Mor said.
“Wautoma/Wild Rose will be a good test starting out because we haven’t had a lot of practices and we’re not in great shape, yet, and we know Adams-Friendship is the next dual after that. They handed it to us in the dual last year and they brought a lot of those kids back. That’ll be a good challenge for us and we feel we’re right there with them.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!