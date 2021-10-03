Quist, Cauley lead Mauston volleyball over Nekoosa

The Mauston High School volleyball team claimed a 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23 South Central Conference win at Nekoosa on Sept. 30.

The Golden Eagles remained unbeaten in conference play on the strength of Mia Quist's 22 kills. Erin Cauley paced Mauston with 32 assists and nine aces, while Brie Eckerman finished with a team-high nine aces.

Mauston, which was coming off a sweep of Wisconsin Dells on Sept. 28, has four regular-season matches remaining. The Golden Eagles will host Adams-Friendship on Tuesday, visit Wautoma on Thursday, visit Adams-Friendship on Oct. 12 and host Westfield on Oct. 14.