Rivals Wisconsin Dells, Mauston football teams win big in South Central Conference openers

Following a grind out win over Black River Falls in Week 2, the Wisconsin Dells football team left no doubt last Friday.

Facing rival Wautoma, the Chiefs surrendered a score late in the first half but locked down the rest of the way with a scoreless second half, limiting the Hornets to just 132 yards in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game.

Senior Matt Getgen, fresh off being voted the WisSports.net Football Player of the Week, continued his torrid start to the season with a pair of first half scores before Hunter Netzler reeled in a late pitch-and-catch from Sam Weiss to pull the Hornets (0-3, 0-1) within 12-6

The rest of the game belonged to the Chiefs though, as Getgen rushed for two more scores and Lewis Waterman added a pair of TD runs. Getgen was again massive in the win with 189 yards and four TDs on 24 carries, while Lewis Waterman added a pair of scores and 74 yards on just nine touches.

Senior Will Michalsky and Getgen each recorded 18 tackles apiece, including nine solo, while junior Patrick Metz had 16 tackles and Dylan Warren and James Sampson each had 10.

Wisconsin Dells (3-0, 1-0) returns to a former foe this week as the Chiefs travel to SCC debutant Poynette, who is coming off a 30-13 loss at the hands of Prairie du Chien.