PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westfield’s Slotten makes first team All-SCC
Westfield’s Iris Slotten closed out her prep volleyball career on top as the senior was recently named a first team All-South Central Conference selection.
Slotten, who also garnered first-team honors last year, helped lead the Pioneers to an 11-17 overall record, including a 2-8 record in SCC play. Westfield ended its season with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 loss to Markesan in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game.
Slotten was instrumental in the Pioneers’ attack as she had a 33.8 kill percentage for a team-high 118 kills. The middle blocker/outside hitter was also one of Westfield’s top defenders with a team-high 23 blocks, including 16 solo stuffs.
She was third best on the team in aces with 16 and had a serve percentage of 87.7. Rounding out her stat line, she had 29 digs and 10 assists.
PREP FOOTBALL
Westfield’s Stampfl is second team All-SCC
For the second straight year, Westfield’s Camden Stampfl has been named to the All-South Central Conference football team.
The 6-foot, 180-pound senior earned second team honors as a return specialist and was the Pioneers’ lone representative. Westfield went 0-5 over its first five games of the season before forfeiting the remainder of its schedule due to injuries to finish 0-9, including 0-5 in SCC play.
Stampfl, a second team punter and return specialist last year, racked up 247 yards on 10 returns, good for an average of 24.7 yards per return. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in the Pioneers’ 34-26 loss to Nekoosa on Sept. 6.
BREWERS
Crew trade Anderson to Toronto, allow Thames to walk
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brewers cut $15 million in payroll for next season, trading right-hander Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for prospect Chad Spanberger and declining a $7.5 million option on first baseman Eric Thames.
Anderson was 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 27 starts and five relief appearances. Milwaukee had planned to decline his $8.5 million option, which would have made him eligible for salary arbitration.
Anderson, 31, was 38-27 with a 3.38 ERA in 166 appearances over four seasons with the Brewers, who acquired him with infielders Aaron Hill and Isan Diaz from Arizona in January 2016 for Jean Segura and Tyler Wagner.
Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 2017 and signed an $11.75 million, two-year contract with a pair of club options. Spanberger, a first baseman and outfielder, hit .237 with 13 homers and 59 RBIs this season at Double-A New Hampshire.
Thames, who turns 33 on Sunday, hit .247 with 25 homers and 61 RBIs in 149 games last season. He will receive a $1 million buyout.
Milwaukee also exercised a $1.85 million option on catcher Manny Piña, who would have received a $150,000 buyout if it had been declined. The 32-year-old hit .228 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 158 at-bats this season, his fourth with the Brewers.
