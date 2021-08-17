Westfield football facing numbers challenge again, but return tight core

Now in his third year at the helm, Westfield football coach Kirk Kangas faces another numbers quandary.
The Pioneers enter the 2021 season with around 20 players on the roster.
It’s a trend that’s been a common one for the Westfield prep football team the last half-decade. The Pioneers canceled their varsity season in 2017 due to all but four of the 27 players on that team’s roster being freshmen or sophomores.
And after a winless 2018 campaign, the Pioneers were forced to forfeit their final four games of the 2019 season due to mounting injuries, mostly concussions, for the safety of their remaining players. The 2019 season, which ended with just 13 available players, was the first under Kangas.
Despite the pool of players remaining thin, Kangas has been enthused by the group so far.
“With the kids we do have it’s been fine,” Kangas said. “They’ve been energetic and gung-ho, they’re tight and they’re a great bunch of kids.
“They get along with each other, they’re energetic and I can’t say enough positive things about the ones that are here. They listen well, they work hard and they do everything you ask them to do, but the effects of COVID-19 and kids not totally being out yet does still hurt programs — at least our program.”
Kangas has noticed a downward trend in participation across a multitude of prep extracurricular activities, as well as shrinking team sizes throughout the South Central Conference. While not a comfort, Kangas said that the tendency is “saying that it’s not just us that it’s happening to.”
The Pioneers certainly want that to change.
“They get along with each other, and they’re always encouraging more kids to come out. They’re all on that same page of music that they want more kids,” he said.
The seasoned coach added that this year’s group of Pioneers “don’t fear anything,” specifically due to the team’s tight camaraderie, and aren’t afraid of the upcoming schedule. The fact Westfield returns a handful of experience from last year’s team that finished 0-4 in the regular fall season should help as well.
Anchoring that group is the Pioneers’ lone returning All-South Central Conference selection, Jack Marotz. The senior defensive lineman garnered first-team all-league honors last fall, and despite standing just 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, has a relentless motor.
“He’s like the Energizer bunny, he never stops,” Kangas said. “He keeps on going and you can knock him down, he takes a licking, but he just keeps getting back up to make the play. It’s nice that you don’t have to worry about him at all because even if he’s double-teamed he never quits fighting.”
Along with Marotz, the Pioneers also return a pair of three-year starters in senior Hunter Goodwin and junior Kash Kangas. Goodwin rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries last season. And Marotz “doesn’t leave the tank empty at all,” according to Kirk Kangas.
Kash Kangas will also be a key contributor on offense at wide receiver while anchoring the Westfield defensive backfield.
The Pioneers also bring back returning starters in senior KJ Monfries and junior Troy Swan. In just his first varsity season last fall, Monfries inserted himself into the starting offensive line at center. He will jump to tackle this season, while Swan was a two-way starter at tight end and defensive end.
At 6-2, 190 (Swan) and 6-foot, 200 (Monfries), the pair sport some of the best size and weight for the Pioneers. Kirk Kangas also expects Ty Monfries to be a key returning contributor, while first-year player Cesar Moyotl and sophomore Hugo Johnson are breakout candidates.
Rather undersized — the Pioneers don’t have a player over 6-2 — Kirk Kangas said the Pioneers will run a mostly spread offense, while utilizing a five-man defensive front to eschew from fellow South Central Conference teams and because the staff “believe that fits our personnel best.”
Everyone involved certainly hopes it leads to more wins this season. The Pioneers haven’t won multiple games since 2014 and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2013 when they finished runners-up to Nekoosa for the SCC title.
Kangas knows that “getting on the winning side of the ledger is big,” especially after some bright spots last fall. Westfield trailed just 14-0 at halftime against Wisconsin Dells before fading away in a 38-6 loss and only suffered a 13-8 defeat at the hands of Wautoma.
“We were in competitive games last year, but we have to get over that hump. That’s our big key,” Kangas said.
“It was nice to compete and be in one-score games at the end of the game, but we have to get over that. And when you play the better teams like Mauston and Adams-Friendship, we have to be more competitive.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.