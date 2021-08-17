Westfield football facing numbers challenge again, but return tight core

Now in his third year at the helm, Westfield football coach Kirk Kangas faces another numbers quandary.

The Pioneers enter the 2021 season with around 20 players on the roster.

It’s a trend that’s been a common one for the Westfield prep football team the last half-decade. The Pioneers canceled their varsity season in 2017 due to all but four of the 27 players on that team’s roster being freshmen or sophomores.

And after a winless 2018 campaign, the Pioneers were forced to forfeit their final four games of the 2019 season due to mounting injuries, mostly concussions, for the safety of their remaining players. The 2019 season, which ended with just 13 available players, was the first under Kangas.

Despite the pool of players remaining thin, Kangas has been enthused by the group so far.

“With the kids we do have it’s been fine,” Kangas said. “They’ve been energetic and gung-ho, they’re tight and they’re a great bunch of kids.