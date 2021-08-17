 Skip to main content
Westfield football facing numbers challenge again, but return tight core
Westfield football facing numbers challenge again, but return tight core

Now in his third year at the helm, Westfield football coach Kirk Kangas faces another numbers quandary.

The Pioneers enter the 2021 season with around 20 players on the roster.

It’s a trend that’s been a common one for the Westfield prep football team the last half-decade. The Pioneers canceled their varsity season in 2017 due to all but four of the 27 players on that team’s roster being freshmen or sophomores.

And after a winless 2018 campaign, the Pioneers were forced to forfeit their final four games of the 2019 season due to mounting injuries, mostly concussions, for the safety of their remaining players. The 2019 season, which ended with just 13 available players, was the first under Kangas.

Despite the pool of players remaining thin, Kangas has been enthused by the group so far.

“With the kids we do have it’s been fine,” Kangas said. “They’ve been energetic and gung-ho, they’re tight and they’re a great bunch of kids.

“They get along with each other, they’re energetic and I can’t say enough positive things about the ones that are here. They listen well, they work hard and they do everything you ask them to do, but the effects of COVID-19 and kids not totally being out yet does still hurt programs — at least our program.”

Kangas has noticed a downward trend in participation across a multitude of prep extracurricular activities, as well as shrinking team sizes throughout the South Central Conference. While not a comfort, Kangas said that the tendency is “saying that it’s not just us that it’s happening to.”

The Pioneers certainly want that to change.

“They get along with each other, and they’re always encouraging more kids to come out. They’re all on that same page of music that they want more kids,” he said.

The seasoned coach added that this year’s group of Pioneers “don’t fear anything,” specifically due to the team’s tight camaraderie, and aren’t afraid of the upcoming schedule. The fact Westfield returns a handful of experience from last year’s team that finished 0-4 in the regular fall season should help as well.

Anchoring that group is the Pioneers’ lone returning All-South Central Conference selection, Jack Marotz. The senior defensive lineman garnered first-team all-league honors last fall, and despite standing just 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, has a relentless motor.

“He’s like the Energizer bunny, he never stops,” Kangas said. “He keeps on going and you can knock him down, he takes a licking, but he just keeps getting back up to make the play. It’s nice that you don’t have to worry about him at all because even if he’s double-teamed he never quits fighting.”

Along with Marotz, the Pioneers also return a pair of three-year starters in senior Hunter Goodwin and junior Kash Kangas. Goodwin rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries last season. And Marotz “doesn’t leave the tank empty at all,” according to Kirk Kangas.

Kash Kangas will also be a key contributor on offense at wide receiver while anchoring the Westfield defensive backfield.

The Pioneers also bring back returning starters in senior KJ Monfries and junior Troy Swan. In just his first varsity season last fall, Monfries inserted himself into the starting offensive line at center. He will jump to tackle this season, while Swan was a two-way starter at tight end and defensive end.

At 6-2, 190 (Swan) and 6-foot, 200 (Monfries), the pair sport some of the best size and weight for the Pioneers. Kirk Kangas also expects Ty Monfries to be a key returning contributor, while first-year player Cesar Moyotl and sophomore Hugo Johnson are breakout candidates.

Rather undersized — the Pioneers don’t have a player over 6-2 — Kirk Kangas said the Pioneers will run a mostly spread offense, while utilizing a five-man defensive front to eschew from fellow South Central Conference teams and because the staff “believe that fits our personnel best.”

Everyone involved certainly hopes it leads to more wins this season. The Pioneers haven’t won multiple games since 2014 and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2013 when they finished runners-up to Nekoosa for the SCC title.

Kangas knows that “getting on the winning side of the ledger is big,” especially after some bright spots last fall. Westfield trailed just 14-0 at halftime against Wisconsin Dells before fading away in a 38-6 loss and only suffered a 13-8 defeat at the hands of Wautoma.

“We were in competitive games last year, but we have to get over that hump. That’s our big key,” Kangas said.

“It was nice to compete and be in one-score games at the end of the game, but we have to get over that. And when you play the better teams like Mauston and Adams-Friendship, we have to be more competitive.”

 

