Wisconsin Dells' defense doesn't break, offense finds balance in 37-6 win over Poynette

POYNETTE — The sign of a great defense is the ability to lock in and get off the field when they need to most.
The Wisconsin Dells prep football team showed it may have one of the best in the South Central Conference on Friday.
The Chiefs held Poynette scoreless the first 44-plus minutes of the game, thanks in part to three turnovers on downs and an interception, and surrendered just a late score to roll to a 36-7 win over the Pumas at Elgie Noble Field. Along with its lockdown defense, Wisconsin Dells piled up 340 total yards of offense behind a balanced attack to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2008.
“It’s very big for the program,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said. “They’re definitely learning they can bend, but not break; they’re playing strong towards the end and they’re playing for each other and you can tell that.
“They’re excited for one another, getting loud and Bill (Paris) has a very good defense on his hands and he just keeps getting them on board and following through with what they promise.”
The Chiefs (2-0 South Central) certainly didn’t break in the first half, but rather punched back as they thwarted a number of Pumas drives, including Poynette’s opening drive of the game. After senior Brock Chadwick returned the opening kickoff into Chiefs territory and junior Hunter Borgen ripped off an 11-yard run on the game’s opening play, the Dells locked in.
Wisconsin Dells stifled the Pumas (0-2, 1-2) from there, with a tipped pass on fourth-and-8 winding up in the arms of Chiefs senior cornerback Brooks Slack, who returned the interception 57 yards to the Pumas 14-yard line.
Just three plays later, the Chiefs found paydirt as junior Braden Buss hit junior Patrick Metz on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 7:56 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Wisconsin Dells turning the Pumas away became a trend throughout the first half as the Chiefs two puts and two more turnovers on downs on Poynette’s four other drives of the first 24 minutes.
“I thought we were able to, at times and for the most part, run the ball with a fair amount of success, but it just seemed to either be them making a play to stop us… or later in the game with a penalty here or a missed assignment there,” Poynette coach Greg Kallungi said.
“Some of that was on us and execution, but you have to give credit to the Dells for sure because they’d step up and make a play. It was bend but don’t break from them tonight.”
Arguably the biggest of those plays came on the Pumas’ final drive of the first half. After Wisconsin Dells seized a 22-0 lead behind a 3-yard pitch-and-catch from Buss to Slack and a Matt Getgen 42-yard touchdown run, Poynette threatened to score just before the break.
Starting from their own 30-yard line, the Pumas went on a 17-play drive and got all the way down to the Chiefs’ 14. But facing a fourth-and-4, quarterback Jimmy Heath was past the line of scrimmage on what ultimately was an incomplete pass that gave the Chiefs the ball back with 26.4 seconds to go, which Wisconsin Dells ran out.
After surrendering a late score to lead just 12-6 at halftime against Wautoma last week, Janke noted the importance of the stop.
“Once again we were tested late in the first half, but they adjusted really well, were able to make a play on the ball and get the turnover (on downs),” he said.
The momentum shift continued coming out of halftime as the Chiefs staved off a defensive push from the Pumas to start the second half. After Poynette forced Wisconsin Dells into a third-and-17 from its own 13-yard line, the Chiefs ran a perfectly executed reverse to senior Jacob Rockwell and the speedy wide receiver did the rest, racing down the left sideline 87 yards to the house for a 29-0 lead.
“That was huge. I liked the aggressiveness we came out with to start the second half; we made some adjustments that worked great on the first couple plays,” Kallungi said. “Then they were able to bust a reverse on us and we didn’t stay home on the backside like we needed to.”
The tide continued to turn from there as the Chiefs forced a Pumas punt and scored on their ensuing possession. Slack and Buss again connected, this time on a 31-yard fade for a 36-0 lead with 4:27 remaining in the third.
The pair connected four times for 107 yards on the night as Buss completed 8-of-12 passing for 141 yards. While the ground game has been the Chiefs’ bread and butter, Slack knows the aerial attack is nothing to sneeze at.
“I think it’s sending a message to everyone in the conference. We don’t just have Matt (Getgen), we have wide receivers who can make plays and a quarterback who can make plays,” he said.
Getgen added 81 yards on nine touches while Rockwell had 98 on just three carries. Meanwhile, Heath had the lone score for the Pumas as he raced in from 10 yards out with 3:53 to play. Despite dropping a second straight game, Kallungi knows there’s positives to build on and plenty of season remaining.
“We talked to the guys about how this is still very early (in the season); we’re not in the old Capitol North where you only have so few conference games,” he said of the Pumas’ switch to the SCC last fall. “We have a lot of football left to play and everything we want to accomplish is still right in front of us and under our control.”
Wisconsin Dells 7 15 14 0 — 36
Poynette 0 0 0 7 — 7
WD — Metz 9 pass from B. Buss (Amaya-Owerczuk kick), 7:56, 1st
WD — Slack 3 pass from B. Buss (Amaya-Owerczuk pass from Michalsky), 9:09, 2nd
WD — Getgen 42 run (Amaya-Owerczuk kick), 6:11, 2nd
WD — Rockwell 87 run (Amaya-Owerczuk kick), 10:50, 3rd
WD — Slack 31 pass from B. Buss (Amaya-Owerczuk kick), 4:27, 3rd
P — Heath 10 run (R. Buss kick), 3:53, 4th
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.