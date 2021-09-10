Wisconsin Dells' defense doesn't break, offense finds balance in 37-6 win over Poynette

Wisconsin Dells stifled the Pumas (0-2, 1-2) from there, with a tipped pass on fourth-and-8 winding up in the arms of Chiefs senior cornerback Brooks Slack, who returned the interception 57 yards to the Pumas 14-yard line.

Just three plays later, the Chiefs found paydirt as junior Braden Buss hit junior Patrick Metz on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 7:56 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Wisconsin Dells turning the Pumas away became a trend throughout the first half as the Chiefs two puts and two more turnovers on downs on Poynette’s four other drives of the first 24 minutes.

“I thought we were able to, at times and for the most part, run the ball with a fair amount of success, but it just seemed to either be them making a play to stop us… or later in the game with a penalty here or a missed assignment there,” Poynette coach Greg Kallungi said.

“Some of that was on us and execution, but you have to give credit to the Dells for sure because they’d step up and make a play. It was bend but don’t break from them tonight.”

Arguably the biggest of those plays came on the Pumas’ final drive of the first half. After Wisconsin Dells seized a 22-0 lead behind a 3-yard pitch-and-catch from Buss to Slack and a Matt Getgen 42-yard touchdown run, Poynette threatened to score just before the break.