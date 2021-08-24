Wisconsin Dells football atones for last year's blowout loss, tops Richland Center in opener

The Wisconsin Dells prep football team had quite the bitter taste in its mouth at the end of the 2020 season having suffered a 40-0 shutout loss to Richland Center in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
The Chiefs were able to replace that with the sweet taste of victory last Friday, as they held off a late Hornets surge to avenge last year’s season-ending defeat with an 18-13 season-opening win in a non-conference game at Richland Center.
Junior Braden Buss accounted for 286 total yards, including 224 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions on 16-of-24 attempts, while senior Matt Getgen rushed for 62 yards and a pair of scores as the Chiefs overcame four turnovers to sting Richland Center.
The Hornets bit first however, scoring the game’s opening touchdown in the second quarter as Konner Ellenson scrambled in from nine yards out with just 30 seconds left in the half for a 7-0 lead. Even with time dwindling, the Chiefs had the answer before going into the locker rooms.
Jacob Rockwell returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to midfield and after two passes to Brooks Slack, the second going for 31, Buss connected with Peyton Knapton, who slipped a defender, and waltzed in from 14 yards out as time expired to pull within 7-6 as the extra point was no good.
The Chiefs were thwarted on their opening drive of the second half, but made up for it win the waning minutes of the third quarter as Getgen plowed in from six yards out to take a 12-7 lead. Getgen later extended the lead to 18-7 with a two-yard plunge with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The score proved to be crucial as the Hornets seized on a Dells fumble and pulled within 18-13 with just over 3 minutes remaining. Richland Center then got one final chance with just under two to go following a Dells three-and-out, but the Chiefs defense held on for a turnover on downs before kneeling out the clock.
Slack tallied a game-high 71 yards on four catches, while Will Michalsky (4 catches, 43 yards) and Patrick Metz (3, 43) helped spearhead the Chiefs’ aerial assault. Getgen had nine tackles to power the Dells’ defense, which also got seven tackles apiece from Slack and Hunter Isaacson.
The Chiefs will next turn their attention to Black River Falls for Thursday’s home opener. The Tigers, who entered the season coming off a difficult spring campaign in which they finished 1-5, struggled again in last Friday’s opener against a familiar opponent to Dells fans.
Black River Falls struggled to keep pace with Nekoosa as the Papermakers rolled to a 46-21 victory. After leading just 16-7 at the break, Nekoosa exploded for a 30-point third quarter to drastically shift momentum and run away from the Tigers.
Despite the lopsided defeat, the Tigers looked impressive offensively racking up 459 total yards, including 330 through the air behind the arm of Evan Voss, who completed 30-of-48 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. The BRF defense struggled however, especially against the run, as the Papermakers churned out 368 yards on 47 carries, chewing up 7.8 yards per attempt and ripping off touchdown runs of 33, 47 and 50 yards.
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.
