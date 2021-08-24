 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Dells football atones for last year's blowout loss, tops Richland Center in opener
PREP FOOTBALL | WISCONSIN DELLS 18, RICHLAND CENTER 13

Wisconsin Dells football atones for last year's blowout loss, tops Richland Center in opener

Matt Getgen (copy)

Wisconsin Dells senior Matt Getgen runs for daylight during the first half of last season's non-conference game against Viroqua. Getgen rushed for a team-high 62 yards and two scores while also leading the Chiefs in tackles with 18 during the team's season-opening 18-13 win over Richland Center.

 CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS ARCHIVES

The Wisconsin Dells prep football team had quite the bitter taste in its mouth at the end of the 2020 season having suffered a 40-0 shutout loss to Richland Center in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

The Chiefs were able to replace that with the sweet taste of victory last Friday, as they held off a late Hornets surge to avenge last year’s season-ending defeat with an 18-13 season-opening win in a non-conference game at Richland Center.

Junior Braden Buss accounted for 286 total yards, including 224 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions on 16-of-24 attempts, while senior Matt Getgen rushed for 62 yards and a pair of scores as the Chiefs overcame four turnovers to sting Richland Center.

After first winning season in seven years, Wisconsin Dells football aiming for stability this fall

The Hornets bit first however, scoring the game’s opening touchdown in the second quarter as Konner Ellenson scrambled in from nine yards out with just 30 seconds left in the half for a 7-0 lead. Even with time dwindling, the Chiefs had the answer before going into the locker rooms.

Jacob Rockwell returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to midfield and after two passes to Brooks Slack, the second going for 31, Buss connected with Peyton Knapton, who slipped a defender, and waltzed in from 14 yards out as time expired to pull within 7-6 as the extra point was no good.

GALLERY: Wisconsin Dells football gears up for 2021 season

Westley Backhaus
Braden Buss
Matt Getgen
Matt Getgen
Hunter Isaacson

The Chiefs were thwarted on their opening drive of the second half, but made up for it win the waning minutes of the third quarter as Getgen plowed in from six yards out to take a 12-7 lead. Getgen later extended the lead to 18-7 with a two-yard plunge with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The score proved to be crucial as the Hornets seized on a Dells fumble and pulled within 18-13 with just over 3 minutes remaining. Richland Center then got one final chance with just under two to go following a Dells three-and-out, but the Chiefs defense held on for a turnover on downs before kneeling out the clock.

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Portage area football teams this fall

Slack tallied a game-high 71 yards on four catches, while Will Michalsky (4 catches, 43 yards) and Patrick Metz (3, 43) helped spearhead the Chiefs’ aerial assault. Getgen had nine tackles to power the Dells’ defense, which also got seven tackles apiece from Slack and Hunter Isaacson.

The Chiefs will next turn their attention to Black River Falls for Thursday’s home opener. The Tigers, who entered the season coming off a difficult spring campaign in which they finished 1-5, struggled again in last Friday’s opener against a familiar opponent to Dells fans.

Black River Falls struggled to keep pace with Nekoosa as the Papermakers rolled to a 46-21 victory. After leading just 16-7 at the break, Nekoosa exploded for a 30-point third quarter to drastically shift momentum and run away from the Tigers.

Despite the lopsided defeat, the Tigers looked impressive offensively racking up 459 total yards, including 330 through the air behind the arm of Evan Voss, who completed 30-of-48 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. The BRF defense struggled however, especially against the run, as the Papermakers churned out 368 yards on 47 carries, chewing up 7.8 yards per attempt and ripping off touchdown runs of 33, 47 and 50 yards.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

