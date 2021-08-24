Wisconsin Dells football atones for last year's blowout loss, tops Richland Center in opener

The Wisconsin Dells prep football team had quite the bitter taste in its mouth at the end of the 2020 season having suffered a 40-0 shutout loss to Richland Center in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

The Chiefs were able to replace that with the sweet taste of victory last Friday, as they held off a late Hornets surge to avenge last year’s season-ending defeat with an 18-13 season-opening win in a non-conference game at Richland Center.

Junior Braden Buss accounted for 286 total yards, including 224 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions on 16-of-24 attempts, while senior Matt Getgen rushed for 62 yards and a pair of scores as the Chiefs overcame four turnovers to sting Richland Center.

The Hornets bit first however, scoring the game’s opening touchdown in the second quarter as Konner Ellenson scrambled in from nine yards out with just 30 seconds left in the half for a 7-0 lead. Even with time dwindling, the Chiefs had the answer before going into the locker rooms.

Jacob Rockwell returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to midfield and after two passes to Brooks Slack, the second going for 31, Buss connected with Peyton Knapton, who slipped a defender, and waltzed in from 14 yards out as time expired to pull within 7-6 as the extra point was no good.