Wisconsin Dells seniors make good on seven-year goal, eying first outright SCC title since 1986

“You look and you see parking lot is full, people are parking on the grass here and there, and I haven’t seen that in a while.”

Neither has the entire Dells community. Following a run of four straight SCC titles from 1984-87, including a WIAA Division 3 state semifinals appearance in 1986. What followed was a lot of ups-and-downs as the Chiefs went on a 15-year playoff drought before eight Level 1 playoff exits in their next eight appearances.

While those following years, including some tough times recently with six losing seasons from 2014-2019, the interest from those still in town and outside it hasn’t wavered.

“The Dells has always been a bit of a football town,” 1987 grad Tim Decorah said. “We just haven’t had the team like this year where you’ve got an undefeated team and you can get the town people, and certainly the alumni, excited about a conference title, and hopefully a good run in the playoffs.”

Early on in the season, the prospects of a deep playoff run weren’t so clear.

Wisconsin Dells grinded out back-to-back one-score wins to open the season over Richland Center (18-13) and Black River Falls (40-34), but after rallying out of a 27-14 deficit against the Tigers, the Chiefs appear to have found a groove.