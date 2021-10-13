 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Dells volleyball can't rally past Nekoosa in 3-1 loss
PREP VOLLEYBALL | NEKOOSA 3, WISCONSIN DELLS 1

Wisconsin Dells volleyball can't rally past Nekoosa in 3-1 loss

Wisconsin Dells senior Sophia Venne sends a kill past a pair of Mauston blockers during a South Central Conference game on Sept. 9.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Wisconsin Dells volleyball team saw its brief winning streak come to an end Tuesday with a four-set loss to Nekoosa.

The Chiefs were unable to really after dropping the opening two sets to the Papermakers as the teams met for the second straight match, resulting in a regular season split.

Nekoosa got on a roll to open the first set, cruising to a 25-12 win. The Chiefs put up a good fight in the second but couldn’t finish things off, suffering a 25-21 defeat.

With its back against the wall, Wisconsin Dells (14-18, 4-5 South Central) built off its momentum in the second set with a 25-19 win in the third. However, needing a win to force a decisive fifth set, the Chiefs couldn’t prolong things as the Papermakers put away a 25-19 win in the fourth set.

Senior Sophia Venne and junior Maddie Brandt had nine and eight kills, respectively, while sophomore Bryn Janke tallied 22 assists. Junior Karson Meister and freshman Ari Partlow each had four aces, while the latter led the Chiefs with 18 digs.

Wisconsin Dells closes out the regular season on Thursday with a road SCC game against Wautoma.

