Wisconsin Dells girls golf continues grip of SWAL/SWC, wins third straight conference title

The Wisconsin Dells prep girls golf team’s grip over the SWAL/SWC Conference continued on Wednesday.

The Chiefs shot a 388 to hold off Lancaster by five strokes and capture a third-straight league championship at Cole Acres Golf Club in Cuba City. The Flying Arrow’s Brianna Kirsch shot an 8-over-par 80 to earn medalist honors but the Chiefs, paced by Libby Walker’s runner-up finish, rode their depth to another conference title.

The win finished off a near-perfect season for the Chiefs as they won five of the six mini-meets and finished runner-up in their only defeat.

Junior Libby Walker, who was one of three Chiefs to earn first-team all-conference honors, played a crucial role in Wisconsin Dells’ success all season long, a trend that didn’t let up on Wednesday.

Walker finished with a 15-over-par 87 and was the only other golfer to shot under 90 on the day. She was even keel throughout the round, shooting a 44 on the front nine before shaving off a stroke on the back half.

Walker carded four pars on the front half and added three more on the back nine, including on each of the final three holes.