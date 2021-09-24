Wisconsin Dells girls golf continues grip of SWAL/SWC, wins third straight conference title

The Wisconsin Dells prep girls golf team’s grip over the SWAL/SWC Conference continued on Wednesday.
The Chiefs shot a 388 to hold off Lancaster by five strokes and capture a third-straight league championship at Cole Acres Golf Club in Cuba City. The Flying Arrow’s Brianna Kirsch shot an 8-over-par 80 to earn medalist honors but the Chiefs, paced by Libby Walker’s runner-up finish, rode their depth to another conference title.
The win finished off a near-perfect season for the Chiefs as they won five of the six mini-meets and finished runner-up in their only defeat.
Junior Libby Walker, who was one of three Chiefs to earn first-team all-conference honors, played a crucial role in Wisconsin Dells’ success all season long, a trend that didn’t let up on Wednesday.
Walker finished with a 15-over-par 87 and was the only other golfer to shot under 90 on the day. She was even keel throughout the round, shooting a 44 on the front nine before shaving off a stroke on the back half.
Walker carded four pars on the front half and added three more on the back nine, including on each of the final three holes.
Close behind Walker was senior Sehroob Benipal, who shot a 22-over-par 94 to finish third overall. Like Walker, Benipal was consistent throughout the day, shooting a 48 on the front nine before turning out a 46 after the turn.
Benipal, a fellow first-team all-league pick, thrived on the longer holes on the day, carding pars on the par-5 seventh, 10th and 15th.
Behind the top pair, the rest of the Chiefs were grouped right together as sophomore Madchen Ewig (103), senior Lauren Eck (104) and junior Olga Hernandez (105) were separated by just two strokes.
Eck joined Walker and Benipal as first-team all-conference selections, while Ewig earned a second-team spot and Hernandez garnered honorable mention status.
Wisconsin Dells will look to build off its conference title when it competes at the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien regional next Wednesday. The Chiefs have qualified for four consecutive team sectionals and will have plenty of familiarity the course having played the course during the regular season and at their regional last fall.