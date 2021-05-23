BASEBALL: Markesan building confidence as regular season nearing its end

Leedle is third on the team with a .517 batting average with four doubles and 10 RBIs, and Gilbertson is second on the team with a .556 batting average with six doubles and nine RBIs.

And it’s hard to strike out any of the Hornets, with only 46 punchouts as a team. They also have an outstanding .553 slug percentage and an exceptional .503 on base percentage, but the Hornets are hungry for more.

“I personally think we need to improve at the plate because yeah we’ve put up all these runs against conference opponents, but then you see what happens when you play better opponents like Springs,” Stellmacher said. “We had that game won, but we left bases loaded and left all these runners in scoring position. We just need more timely hitting. We hit the ball enough, but we need guys in the bottom of the order to come up clutch in those big spots.”

He's confident that will happen as long as the Hornets keep doing what they’re doing and staying focused. Markesan has eight games left during the season and five of them are this week. After the doubleheader on Monday and GL/P on Tuesday and Thursday, the Hornets will host Waupaca on Friday.