BASEBALL: Markesan building confidence as regular season nearing its end

MARKESAN ― Senior Bryce Leedle is having an exceptional year on the mound for the Markesan prep baseball team.
The right-handed ace for the Hornets has played in five games with a 4-0 record, recording a no hitter and a perfect game this season. The stats Leedle has put up are jaw dropping, striking out 50 while giving up just seven hits and six walks.
He didn’t mince his words when talking about himself and the Hornets having a stellar season thus far in the Trailways North Conference.
“Our conference isn’t the best competition I’ve ever seen in my life,” Leedle said. “I’ve played a lot of good teams over the summer and that’s really prepared me for this. I’m actually hoping to keep improving every single game.”
The Hornets’ play has backed up the confidence exhibited by their star pitcher ― boasting a 10-1 overall record with an unbeaten 6-0 record in league play. Markesan has had five games end in five innings or less because its offense has put up 10 or more runs.
They defeated Wayland 24-2 in three innings on April 30. Then on May 4, Leedle delivered the perfect, perfect game in a 18-0 victory over Cambria-Friesland, as he struck out all 15 batters he faced in the five innings. Three days later, the Hornets pulverized Central Wisconsin Christian, 17-0, in five innings.
Leedle ― who is committed to play for the University of St. Thomas next year ― was one hit batter away from throwing another perfect game on May 10. He led the Hornets to a 15-0, no-hit victory over Montello. The Hornets followed it up with a 20-0 smashing of the Hilltoppers three days later.
“You know what you’re going to get with him,” Markesan coach Dean Slark said. “You’re going to get strikeouts and you hope that he gets into a groove and gets to the end of the game before he runs out of pitches. That’s the big thing.
“He’s one of a kind and that’s why he’s playing at the next level.”
The Hornets began the season on a seven-game winning streak where they outhit teams 97-17, and watched on as opposing defenses committed 29 errors to just three by Markesan.
“The ball wasn’t really put in play,” senior catcher Sage Stellmacher said. “That’s why playing these games where we’re blowing people out isn’t really beneficial to us. Our infielders aren’t getting the work that they need.”
That changed last Monday when Markesan met Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. The Hornets outhit Springs 8-3, but only mustered one run while loading the bases three times, and committed five errors in a 5-3 loss to the Ledgers.
“It was good to lose, it was a good learning experience,” sophomore Chayce Osterhaus said. “You can’t expect to win every single one. You shouldn’t expect it. You should feel humbled about it.”
Stellmacher said it showed the Hornets they still have a lot to prove even though the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association ranks them third in Division 3.
“It definitely showed the guys that haven’t played varsity baseball that, ‘Hey, we’re not as good as everybody thinks we are,’” Stellmacher said. “Every team has flaws. It definitely showed ours’ there. We had all these errors on the field, which that’s fine because it’s against a team that can actually play baseball.”
The loss to Springs was the first seven-inning game the Hornets participated in since taking both games in a twin bill over Oshkosh Lourdes (9-3, 10-2) ― which is 12-2 overall and third in the Trailways North at 5-1 ― to begin the season on April 27.
“Well, you have to be confident that you can win the game, but just because you’re confident doesn’t mean you can skip out on all the little pieces of the game that ensures you’re going to win,” Leedle said. “I feel like that’s what we did against Springs.
“We made sloppy throws that we would’ve gotten away with against some of the lower-level conference teams. You just won’t get away with that against better teams.”
The Hornets ended the week with a three-game winning streak. They defeated Trailways North foe Oakfield 5-0 in the rain on May 18 behind a combined one-hitter by Leedle and Hayden Quade. The Hornets then followed things up with a 7-1 win over the Oaks last Thursday before topping Laconia, 8-2, on Saturday behind a six-run third inning.
“It’s fun to play those games where it’s good baseball. It’s less stressful when you’re up by a bunch of runs, but in the same breath, when you’re playing in our sectionals and regionals this coming year, playing the likes of Mineral Point, Viroqua, Aquinas, we knew that those are going to be some tough, tough games,” Slark said. “We knew that anytime we can get some full games where we’ve got a tight contest and a little pressure on us, that’s going to favored to win those games.”
Markesan will definitely be tested in the upcoming week as they play Randolph in a twin bill today and Green Lake/Princeton on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Rockets (9-6, 4-1) are currently fourth in the Trailways North after suffering an 8-7 loss to the Tiger Sharks on May 18. Meanwhile, Green Lake/Princeton (10-2, 6-0) currently sit atop the league standings with the Hornets.
“They work hard. The fruits of working hard is showing up,” Slark said. “We have a nice junior crop. We have a nice sophomore crop. Then we have our seniors as well. I’m not surprised they’re doing well. They’re focused on keeping their confidence up and continuing to do well like that.
“As we play the Randolphs and the Green Lakes of the world, they will keep that mojo going.”
A lot of the mojo the Hornets have comes from their pitching staff. Leedle is the stud of the group, but Osterhaus is becoming a strong No. 2.
Osterhaus ― who transferred from Pardeeville two years ago ― has a 4-1 record, striking out 29 and given up six runs (two earned) off 16 hits and six walks in 23 innings. At this point in the season, Osterhaus’ 0.30 ERA is better than Leedle’s 0.61.
“He doesn’t have the number of strikeouts (Leedle has), but he is doing quite well for us,” Slark said. “He has a very bright future and he’s blending in well.”
Senior Gavin Gilbertson ― who injured his throwing arm during the 2019 state-runner up season the Hornets had ― has been a solid third option for Markesan. He’s pitched in 7⅓ innings, striking out 15 while giving up four runs (one earned) off four walks and four hits.
“With the elbow injury, he’s come back strong. All of his pitches – his breaking balls are doing the same thing that they were (two years ago),” Stellmacher said. “He’s added velocity because of his size and he’s still capable of playing at the level he’s capable of.”
Stellmacher said the one thing his team does need to work on is timely hitting, though.
The Hornets are averaging 12.36 runs a game with a .421 team batting average this season. Stellmacher leads the team with a .588 batting average with a homer, seven doubles and 13 RBIs, while Osterhaus leads the team with 16 RBIs while batting .421 with four triples and three doubles.
Leedle is third on the team with a .517 batting average with four doubles and 10 RBIs, and Gilbertson is second on the team with a .556 batting average with six doubles and nine RBIs.
And it’s hard to strike out any of the Hornets, with only 46 punchouts as a team. They also have an outstanding .553 slug percentage and an exceptional .503 on base percentage, but the Hornets are hungry for more.
“I personally think we need to improve at the plate because yeah we’ve put up all these runs against conference opponents, but then you see what happens when you play better opponents like Springs,” Stellmacher said. “We had that game won, but we left bases loaded and left all these runners in scoring position. We just need more timely hitting. We hit the ball enough, but we need guys in the bottom of the order to come up clutch in those big spots.”
He's confident that will happen as long as the Hornets keep doing what they’re doing and staying focused. Markesan has eight games left during the season and five of them are this week. After the doubleheader on Monday and GL/P on Tuesday and Thursday, the Hornets will host Waupaca on Friday.
“It’s going to be a big week,” Slark said. “We have not played those teams so you might see some closer scores there. They’re very well coached and have good players. We’ve got to bring our A-game and see what happens. Hopefully, we take care of business.”
GALLERY: Action from Tuesday's Trailways North Conference game between Markesan and Oakfield
Bryce Leedle 4.jpg
Aiden Schmick
Baby.jpg
Bryce Leedle 2.jpg
Bryce Leedle 3.jpg
Bryce Leedle 5.jpg
Bryce Leedle 6.jpg
Bryce Leedle 7.jpg
Bryce Leedle.jpg
Chayce Osterhaus 2.jpg
Chayce Osterhaus 3.jpg
Chayce Osterhaus
Dean Slark.jpg
Gavin Gilbertson 2.jpg
Gavin Gilbertson
Hayden Quade
Hayden Quade
Meeting.jpg
Sage Stellmacher 2.jpg
Sage Stellmacher 3.jpg
Sage Stellmacher
Trevor Roberts
Trevor Roberts
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.