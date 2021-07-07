PREP BASEBALL: Area foes combine for four All-Trailways North picks; Rio's Prochnow makes All-Trailways South team

Among its wins, Pardeeville topped Montello (4-1) and Cambria-Friesland (3-1), while rolling Rio (12-2) and demolishing Wayland, 33-1, in a season-opening victory.

Prochnow picks up Vikings’ lone selection

The Rio prep baseball team had a hard time of its own this spring, winning just one game en route to finishing the year 1-20 overall, including 0-8 in Trailways South Conference play.

One bright spot for the Vikings, however, was Tyson Prochnow, as the sophomore was a force in the field and at the plate. Prochnow certainly made a statement to the rest of the conference, garnering second-team All-Trailways South honors as Rio’s lone all-league pick.

Prochnow showed he’ll be one of the top bats in the league for years to come, producing a team-high 30 hits in 54 at-bats during his debut varsity season. He notched 10 doubles and a triple while knocking in 11 runs as the lone Vikings player with double-digit RBIs.

Prochnow only struck out four times and finished the year with a .556 batting average to go along with a .600 OBP, .778 slugging percentage and a whopping 1.378 OPS. He was no slouch in the field either, accounting for 54 putouts in 74 total chances.

The shortstop added 16 assists and turned a double play while committing just four errors for a .946 fielding percentage. Prochnow helped lead the Vikings to a 19-9 win over Wautoma Faith Christian on May 1, while Rio’s season came to a close with a 10-0 loss to Johnson Creek in a Div. 4 regional quarterfinal.

