PREP SOFTBALL: Pardeeville capitalizes on Johansen's two-run triple, Cambria-Friesland errors for 5-2 win

Another positive was the Toppers’ start as they jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second. After junior Kennedy Smit drew a two-out walk, she moved all the way to third on a Porter-Krieger single.

Cambria-Friesland then executed a double steal, and while the throw was cut off by Peterson at short, Smit was able to avoid a tag and after a fumbled toss in the rundown, scored for a 1-0 lead. The advantage didn’t last long though, as Johansen delivered her blasting triple to right center for a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.

“I was just thinking ‘You’ve got nothing to lose at this point, just do it. It doesn’t matter, you just have to do it,’” she said.

While Johansen got the work done at the plate for the Dawgs, Heller fueled the Toppers from the circle and at the dish. She went 2-for-4 with a pair of bloop singles while also allowing three runs while scattering five walks and two hits with a strikeout.

In fact, the freshman calls her own pitches due to her extensive offseason work and knowledge.

“Even during the season she’s working hard on those pitches. She knows more about pitching than I do, so I leave that to her because she has that background knowledge and knows the calls to make on that,” York said.