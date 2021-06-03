PREP SOFTBALL: Pardeeville capitalizes on Johansen's two-run triple, Cambria-Friesland errors for 5-2 win

PARDEEVILLE — The goal for any team is to be playing its best towards the end of the season as the playoffs loom on the schedule.
The Pardeeville softball team seems to have hit its stride in the final week of the regular season having won back-to-back games entering Thursday’s Trailways North Conference game against Cambria-Friesland.
While it wasn’t all pretty for the Bulldogs as they mustered just two hits, they took what was given to them and the Hilltoppers were unable to handle the push back, grinding out a 5-2 win on Senior Night at Ann Achterberg Memorial Field in Pardeeville.
Senior Cami Johansen had both hits for the Bulldogs, including a two-out, two-run triple, while junior Sara Ott struck out 10 in the complete game win.
“It’s huge. It’s really huge because that’s exactly what we need going into the regionals coming up. Just to get some momentum going into it is big, because that’s what we haven’t had happening lately,” Pardeeville coach Stacie Wheeler said.
“It feels very bittersweet with not having the season last year, so it’s nice to end on a good note,” Pardeeville senior Brooke Peterson added.
That high note wasn’t sung to perfection by any stretch — Pardeeville committed a pair of errors in the loss — but it made for just as fine a tune as the Dawgs (5-8, 3-4 Trailways North) made the most of three Toppers miscues.
The biggest of which came in the bottom of the fourth inning as Pardeeville broke a 2-all deadlock with a pair of runs off two Toppers errors. Senior Hailie Gilbert reached on a fielding error with one out to spark things and later moved up to third on two passed balls.
Then after a ground out to short, she trotted home on an errant throw back to the pitcher by Cambria-Friesland catcher Myjah Drews. Junior Carlie Fisher then drew a two-out walk and stole second, before scoring thanks to two more passed balls for a 4-2 lead.
The pair of runs came after the Toppers (6-10, 2-6) tied things in the top of the fourth. After a leadoff bloop single by freshman Sydnie Heller, Ott got back to-back strikeouts to nearly escape unscathed; however, after back-to-back walks, Johansen’s throw down to first on dropped third strike on Jewels Porter-Krieger for the would-be final out was too high for Gilbert, allowing Heller to score to tie things.
It didn’t faze Ott though. Despite issuing a walk to Lindsay Drews to load the bases again, she proceeded to strike out Rylee Prochnow looking to end the threat.
“She hits inside, outside, high and low; she’s hitting it all, and the great thing is that even when she doesn’t, she can focus, come back and put it in there,” Wheeler said of Ott, who struck out 10 in the Bulldogs’ 12-0 win over Montello on Wednesday.
After squandering a prime opportunity in the top of the fourth, the Toppers went right back to work in the fifth. After a leadoff single by Myjah Drews, Alexis Johnson reached on an error to put a pair on with no outs.
It didn’t matter to Peterson, who cleanly fielded an ensuing grounder from Heller to short, tagged out Drews and fired to first to finish off an unassisted 6-3 double play before Ott struck out Alyssa Raley to end the inning.
“Brooke again, a senior on Senior Night, making the play unassisted, you can’t get better than that,” Wheeler said, noting Peterson made the exact same play, albeit just a force out at first after the officials missed the tag call, against Montello.
“It’s the little things that count and the little things that matter, throughout the team,” Gilbert said.
Pardeeville stretched the lead to 5-2 with another unearned run in the fifth, and while the Toppers left two more runners on base in the final two innings, Cambria-Friesland coach Katelin York was pleased with the group’s effort.
“I think it was tough, but the team does a really good job bouncing back. We shake that off, come back hard the next inning and it may have been a little bit of a downfall for us,” she said of the poor fourth inning.
“We did leave a lot out there, but tonight we had more hits than we did in the past few games, and I think that was a positive to look at.”
Another positive was the Toppers’ start as they jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second. After junior Kennedy Smit drew a two-out walk, she moved all the way to third on a Porter-Krieger single.
Cambria-Friesland then executed a double steal, and while the throw was cut off by Peterson at short, Smit was able to avoid a tag and after a fumbled toss in the rundown, scored for a 1-0 lead. The advantage didn’t last long though, as Johansen delivered her blasting triple to right center for a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.
“I was just thinking ‘You’ve got nothing to lose at this point, just do it. It doesn’t matter, you just have to do it,’” she said.
While Johansen got the work done at the plate for the Dawgs, Heller fueled the Toppers from the circle and at the dish. She went 2-for-4 with a pair of bloop singles while also allowing three runs while scattering five walks and two hits with a strikeout.
In fact, the freshman calls her own pitches due to her extensive offseason work and knowledge.
“Even during the season she’s working hard on those pitches. She knows more about pitching than I do, so I leave that to her because she has that background knowledge and knows the calls to make on that,” York said.
The teams will next turn their attention to the postseason and next Wednesday’s WIAA regional quarterfinals. The Bulldogs are set to host Montello, while the Toppers will wait to find out their opponent after their seeding meeting on Friday.
Having just beaten Montello, Johansen believes the Dawgs will have the perfect amount of confidence, while York is hoping to keep the bats flowing at the plate and the fun in the field.
“We have nine seniors so right now we’re trying to keep the mindset of ‘Let’s play softball after graduation,’” she said.
PARDEEVILLE 5, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 2</&hspag4>
Cambria-Friesland 010 100 0 — 2 4 4
Pardeeville 002 210 x — 5 2 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CF: Sy. Heller (L; 6-2-5-3-1-5); Par: Ott (W; 7-4-2-1-10-4).
Leading hitters — CF: Sy. Heller 2x4; Par: Johansen 2x2 (3B, 2BI).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.