PREP SOFTBALL: Pardeeville's Peterson and Ott, CF's Heller lead area All-Trailways North picks

After a couple of difficult slumps during the season, the Pardeeville prep softball team played some of its best games at the end of the year.

The Bulldogs closed the regular season winning four straight and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal before suffering a season-ending 15-0 loss to Waterloo in three innings. Much of that late season success can be attributed to the all-around play of Brooke Peterson and arm of Sara Ott.

Pardeeville’s senior/junior duo was recently rewarded for its efforts as the pair each garnered second-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors to lead a sound pack of area honorees. Seven total were named the all-league squad, which was dominated by Oakfield, as the recent Div. 5 state champions tallied seven selections, including league Player of the Year Jaylin Gremminger.

The area contingent was paced by Peterson and Ott, who earned second and first team honors, respectively, in 2019.

Peterson did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs, who finished the year 7-9 overall and 4-4 in league play. The diminutive shortstop led the way at the plate as she racked up a .467 batting average with a .586 on-base percentage.