PREP SOFTBALL: Pardeeville's Peterson and Ott, CF's Heller lead area All-Trailways North picks

After a couple of difficult slumps during the season, the Pardeeville prep softball team played some of its best games at the end of the year.
The Bulldogs closed the regular season winning four straight and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal before suffering a season-ending 15-0 loss to Waterloo in three innings. Much of that late season success can be attributed to the all-around play of Brooke Peterson and arm of Sara Ott.
Pardeeville’s senior/junior duo was recently rewarded for its efforts as the pair each garnered second-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors to lead a sound pack of area honorees. Seven total were named the all-league squad, which was dominated by Oakfield, as the recent Div. 5 state champions tallied seven selections, including league Player of the Year Jaylin Gremminger.
The area contingent was paced by Peterson and Ott, who earned second and first team honors, respectively, in 2019.
Peterson did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs, who finished the year 7-9 overall and 4-4 in league play. The diminutive shortstop led the way at the plate as she racked up a .467 batting average with a .586 on-base percentage.
Peterson tallied 21 hits in 56 plate appearances, including a team-high four doubles, three triples and a home run to go along with nine RBIs. She also drew 13 walks and stole a team-high five bases. Coupled with her success at the plate, Peterson had a team-high 15 assists in the field to go with 13 putouts and a .875 fielding percentage.
Much like Peterson, Ott showed her flexibility in the circle and at the plate. The junior right-hander started 12 games and delivered 10 complete performances over the course of the season. Ott racked up 87 strikeouts to just 38 walks on the year while allowing 87 hits and 56 runs in 60 innings of work, good for a 6.53 earned run average.
Ott often helped her own cause, recording a second-best 16 hits on the year, including four doubles and a pair of homers, good for a second-best 10 RBIs. She finished with a second-best .390 batting average and a .479 on-base percentage.
Joining the Pardeeville pair as second-team honorees was Cambria-Friesland freshman pitcher Sydnie Heller. The righty made a strong first impression in her debut season, pitching 68 2/3 innings for the Toppers while calling every single one.
She compiled 103 strikeouts to just 43 walks while allowing 65 earned runs on 93 hits for a 6.63 ERA. Along with her success in the circle, Heller had 11 hits, including a double, and worked 10 walks while tallying seven RBIs. Heller added 11 putouts and nine assists while helping turn a pair of double plays.
Helping power the Hilltoppers at the plate was the duo of senior Alexis Johnson and sophomore Lindsay Drews, who each garnered honorable mention status. Johnson led the Cambria-Friesland offense with 14 hits (.311 BA, .367 OBP), while tying for the team-lead with eight RBIs alongside Drews and seven stolen bases.
Johnson had a team-high 76 putouts with four assists and just two errors for a team-best .976 fielding percentage.
Drews meanwhile had a dozen hits, including a two doubles and a triple, while hitting .343 with a .477 OBP in 44 plate appearances. She notched a team-high 15 assists with eight putouts.
The Toppers three honorees helped Cambria-Friesland finish the year 6-11 overall (2-6 Trailways North), culminating with a 10-0 five-inning loss to Burlington Catholic Central in a Div. 5 regional semifinal.
Rounding out the Bulldogs honorees was senior catcher Cami Johansen, who was one of four to earn honorable mention honors. Johansen had nine hits on the year, including a pair of doubles and a triple, while tallying a team-high 12 RBIs.
Johansen also caught a pair of runners stealing and recorded a .947 fielding percentage behind 14 putouts and four assists with just one error. The trio of Johnson, Drews and Johansen as an honorable mention selection was Montello sophomore Emma Krentz.
Krentz had seven hits, including a triple, while working three walks and driving in a team-high six runs. In the field, Krentz accounted for 21 putouts and 16 assists with just three errors for a .925 fielding percentage for the Hilltoppers, who went 0-13 on the year (0-8 Trailways North), capped off by a season-ending 16-5 loss to Pardeeville in a Div. 4 regional quarterfinal.
GALLERY: Pardeeville softball finishes sweep over Cambria-Friesland on Senior Night
Photos of the Pardeeville and Cambria-Friesland softball teams meeting in a Trailways North Conference game on Thursday, June 3 at Ann Achterberg Memorial Field in Pardeeville. The Bulldogs strung together just two hits, but got a two-run triple from Cami Johansen and took advantage of four Hilltoppers errors en route to a 5-2 win, capping off a season sweep on Senior Night.
ALL-TRAILWAYS NORTH CONFERENCE</&hspag4>
Player of the Year — Jaylin Gremminger, Jr., Oakfield.
First team — Jaylin Gremminger, Jr., Oakfield; Vanessa Flury, Sr., Oakfield; Emily Patterson, Jr., Oakfield; Adi Moser, Jr., Oakfield; Emerald, Konkel, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Lyla Bartol, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Brianne Baird, Soph., Randolph; Jorey Buwalda, Soph., Randolph; Sydney Jahnke, Sr., Markesan; Mara Vande Brink, Jr., Markesan; Reagon Proud, Fr., Oshkosh Lourdes.
Second team — Brooke Peterson, Sr., Pardeeville; Sara Ott, Jr., Pardeeville; Sydnie Heller, Fr., Cambria-Friesland; Sydney Newton, Jr., Oakfield; Alyssa Morell, Jr., Oakfield; Jenna Kelma, Jr., Princeton/Green Lake; Lexus Toth, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Madelynn Hemiling, Sr., Randolph; Saraah Blachard, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Ellie Aplin, Jr., Beaver Dam Wayland.
Honorable mention — Cami Johansen, Sr., Pardeeville; Emma Krentz, Soph., Montello; Alexis Johnson, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Lindsay Drews, Soph., Cambria-Friesland; Taneal Tadman, Soph., Oakfield; Presley Buwalda, Jr., Randolph; Josie Spors, Soph., Randolph; Macy Kohlbeck, Fr., Randolph; Gracie Mast, Sr., Markesan; Leah Bobek, Fr., Markesan; Lexus Witthun, Soph., Markesan; Camille Clark, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Rylee Kuklinski, Soph., Oshkosh Lourdes.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.