RANDOLPH — The Cambria-Friesland prep football team entered Friday’s Trailways Small Conference game against Randolph with a .500 record, which meant the Hilltoppers needed a victory in order to get an automatic bid to the WIAA playoffs.
But a late targeting call on the Hilltoppers allowed Randolph to set up for a 26-yard field goal with 2 minutes, 36 seconds to play, Seth Schmucki booted it through the uprights and the Rockets held on for a 24-22 victory that clinched a postseason berth of their own.
Randolph’s Zach Heft intercepted Cambria-Friesland quarterback Kobe Smit with 46 seconds left to seal the victory for the Rockets (7-2, 3-2 Trailways Small).
The Hilltoppers (4-5, 2-3) finished with four lost fumbles and two interceptions on the night.
“You can’t turn the ball over this much and expect to win,” Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said. “All year long, we’ve preached paying attention to detail, which includes things like finishing the play and hanging onto the ball.
“When you don’t do it, you can’t expect to win, especially in a game this big that had playoff implications. You turn the ball over six times, you can’t expect to win.”
The loss did not officially eliminate the Hilltoppers from postseason consideration, as Cambria-Friesland could still have made the field — which was announced after the Daily Register went to press — if there weren’t enough teams to fill the Division 6 field with .500 or better conference records.
Randolph quarterback Brayden Haffele rushed for for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Smit completed 3 of 9 passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns. All three completions were to Mason Owen, who had touchdown receptions of 13 and 45 yards in the first quarter.
“(Owen) is a gifted athlete, and if we can get the ball to him in space, there isn’t many people that are going to catch him,” Bylsma said.
After Owen’s 13-yard touchdown with 5:36 remaining in the first quarter, Randolph’s Jordan Tietz returned the kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown an a 14-6 lead.
Hilltoppers workhorse Max Raymond carried the ball 39 times for 162 yards and one touchdown, a 38-yard run with 5:56 left in the third quarter. Raymond also converted the two-point conversion with a run up the middle to give the Hilltoppers a 22-21 lead.
“Max is playing with a warrior’s heart,” Bylsma said. “Everybody in the stadium knew that Max Raymond was getting the ball. They were set to stop him, but yet he kept chucking away. He got banged up in the first quarter, but came back in and played strong.”
RANDOLPH 24, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 22
Cambria-Friesland 14 0 8 0 — 22
You have free articles remaining.
Randolph 14 7 0 3 — 24
Ran — Brayden Haffele 1 run (kick failed), 9:22, 1st.
CF — Mason Owen 13 pass from Kobe Smit (run failed), 5:36, 1st.
Ran — Jordan Tietz 85 kickoff return (Brayden Haffele pass to Jordan Tietz good), 5:24, 1st.
CF — Mason Owen 45 pass from Kobe Smit (Carter Smits run good), 3:38, 1st.
Ran — Brayden Haffele 1 run (Ben Schmucki kick good), 7:24, 2nd.
CF — Max Raymond 38 run (Max Raymond run good), 5:56, 3rd.
Ran — Seth Schmuchki 26 field goal, 2:36, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — CF 17, R 19. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — CF 51-234, R 35-149. Passing yards — CF 66, R 84. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — CF 3-9-2, R 4-10-1. Fumbles-lost — CF 5-4, R 2-2. Penalties-yards — CF 7-71, R 8-74.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CF, Max Raymond 39-162. Ran, Brayden Haffele 17-80.
Passing: CF, Kobe Smit 3-9-2, 66. Ran, Brayden Haffele 3-9-1, 61. Jordan Tietz 1-1-0, 23
Receiving: CF, Mason Owen 3-66. Ran, Jordan Tietz 1-29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)