AREA PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Cambria-Friesland boys pass first test against Palmyra-Eagle

So far this season, the Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team has been tested very little, winning its first four games by an average of 43.8 points per game.

The Hilltoppers had their hands full for a change on Saturday but were up to the challenge, holding on for a 57-54 non-conference win over Palmyra-Eagle. Senior Kobe Smit scored a team-high 24 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Toppers moved to 5-0 on the year.

After feasting on double-digit leads at halftime this season, the Panthers clawed right with Cambria-Friesland throughout the first half as the Toppers held just a three-point lead at the break. The slim margin proved pivotal as the teams went back-and-forth the rest of the way with Cambria-Friesland ultimately winning out.

Alongside Smit, senior Griffin Hart scored 17 points while senior Cade Burmania chipped in nine. Senior Aiden Calderon poured in a game-high 26 points and senior Cameron Joyner added 12 for Palmyra-Eagle, but the rest of the Panthers combined for just 16 points.

Cambria-Friesland will look to stay unbeaten on Tuesday when it welcomes Pardeeville in a Trailways West Conference clash.

Vikings make easy work of Marshmen