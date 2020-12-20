AREA PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Cambria-Friesland boys pass first test against Palmyra-Eagle

So far this season, the Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team has been tested very little, winning its first four games by an average of 43.8 points per game.
The Hilltoppers had their hands full for a change on Saturday but were up to the challenge, holding on for a 57-54 non-conference win over Palmyra-Eagle. Senior Kobe Smit scored a team-high 24 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Toppers moved to 5-0 on the year.
After feasting on double-digit leads at halftime this season, the Panthers clawed right with Cambria-Friesland throughout the first half as the Toppers held just a three-point lead at the break. The slim margin proved pivotal as the teams went back-and-forth the rest of the way with Cambria-Friesland ultimately winning out.
Alongside Smit, senior Griffin Hart scored 17 points while senior Cade Burmania chipped in nine. Senior Aiden Calderon poured in a game-high 26 points and senior Cameron Joyner added 12 for Palmyra-Eagle, but the rest of the Panthers combined for just 16 points.
Cambria-Friesland will look to stay unbeaten on Tuesday when it welcomes Pardeeville in a Trailways West Conference clash.
Vikings make easy work of Marshmen
After mustering just 36 points in a lopsided loss to Hustisford on Friday, the Rio boys basketball team got back in the saddle on Saturday. The Vikings nearly matched their total output in the first half and motored past Horicon for a 65-43 non-conference win.
Rio (4-2) raced out of the gates claiming a 31-13 lead at halftime, thanks in part to seniors Jacob Rowe and Pierson Schneider. Rowe scored 12 of his game-high 20 points before the break while Schneider added 10 of his 17 for the 18-point lead.
From there, the Vikings put things into cruise control and coasted home for the win. Alongside Rowe and Schneider, junior Cody Bartelt added 11 points for the Vikings, while Rio’s defense held the Marshmen without a double-digit scorer.
Rio will look to close out 2020 with a win on Tuesday when it travels to Poynette before going on a two-week hiatus over the holiday break.
Hilltoppers girls can’t reel in Panthers
An 11-point halftime deficit proved too much for the Cambria-Friesland girls basketball team on Saturday as the Hilltoppers couldn’t dig out of a hole in a 51-45 non-conference loss to Palmyra-Eagle.
Senior Alyssa Raley scored a game-high 19 points to lead Cambria-Friesland (2-5) and helped keep the Toppers in it in the first half. The 5-foot-8 forward tallied four of her five 3-pointers in the first half as the Panthers pounced for a 35-24 halftime lead.
The Toppers kept climbing in the second half, outscoring Palmyra-Eagle by five but it wasn’t enough. Sophomore Lindsay Drews added 10 points for Cambria-Friesland, but no other Topper scored over six points, while senior Ally Fredrick scored a team-high 16 for the Panthers.
Cambria-Friesland will try to recharge this week before attempting to snap its three-game losing skid against Johnson Creek on Dec. 28.
