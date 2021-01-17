PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Westfield girls rolling again after 57-38 romp over Berlin

After having its 10-game losing streak snapped against Princeton/Green Lake on Jan. 11, the Westfield girls basketball team wasted little time starting another winning run.
The Pioneers pasted Wautoma on Friday, 76-45, on Friday and added another dominant win on Saturday as they rolled past Berlin, 57-38, in a non-conference tilt at Westfield High School. The Pioneers (12-3) were led by another balanced attack as four players scored in double-figures, led by freshman Carly Drew’s 16 points.
Drew did the majority of her damage in the second half as Westfield pulled away from the Indians. After leading by four at halftime, the Pioneers outscored Berlin, 36-21, over the final 18 minutes run away with the win.
Alongside Carly Drew, junior Trista Drew (15), senior Lexi Brakebush (13) and sophomore Brandi Lentz (10) all scored in double-figures. Westfield will look to stay hot on Tuesday when it hosts Ripon.
Vikings snap Bulldogs’ winning stretch
Following a difficult start to the year, the Pardeeville girls basketball team had gotten hot to open 2021, winning five straight games. Columbia County rival Rio had other plans on Saturday as the Vikings pulled away for a 68-48 win over the Bulldogs in a Trailways West Conference game at Pardeeville High School.
Senior Adeline Hutzler scored a team-high 18 points and sophomore Emily Loging added 15 to help Rio (7-3, 5-1 Trailways West) stay in the hunt for a share of the league title. Hutzler played a pivotal role in the first half scoring 14 points to help the Vikings take a 32-24 lead into the break.
From there, Loging took over as the 6-foot-1 guard scored 13 points to help hold off the Bulldogs (5-6, 2-5) and Savannah Manthey. The Pardeeville junior scored 19 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, including four 3-pointers, but the rest of the Bulldogs combined for just five points.
Rio will look for a third straight win on Monday when it hosts Waterloo, while Pardeeville will travel to Cambria-Friesland.
Blue Devils boys pelt Beavers
The Lodi boys basketball team had little time to cope with starting Capitol North Conference play at 0-2 following a 68-53 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Friday.
The Blue Devils found an easy way to get over falling to the Warriors on Saturday as they started fast and rolled to a 68-46 home non-conference win over Reedsburg. Junior Brady Ring scored a team-high 13 points and was one of three Lodi players in double-figures to help top the Beavers.
Lodi (6-2) wasted little time taking command as it grabbed a 41-20 lead at halftime and stayed with Reedsburg step for step over the final 18 minutes. Alongside Ring, senior Quinn Faust and Erik Lincoln each scored 10 points for Lodi, while senior Zach Bestor led the Beavers with 17.
The Blue Devils will look to get their first Capitol North win on Tuesday when they head to rival Poynette.
Pumas can’t pierce Glarner Knights
Hoping to snap a two-game losing skid, the Poynette boys basketball team couldn’t keep pace with New Glarus on Saturday night, suffering a 69-59 non-conference loss at Poynette High School.
Senior Nik Feller scored a game-high 18 points before fouling out but was the lone Puma in double-figures as Poynette played its fourth game in six days. That loaded scheduled led to the Pumas (5-5) falling behind 34-27 at halftime.
Despite a spirited effort in the second half, the seven-point hole proved to be too much to overcome. Junior Dain Walter led the Glarner Knights (10-4) as the 6-foot-7 post tallied 20 points, while senior Nathan Streiff and sophomore AC Strok broke double-figures with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Sophomore Aiden Klosky and senior Kelby Petersen each added nine points for Poynette, which will look to recharge before hosting the Blue Devils.
Hilltoppers blown away by Rockets
Still searching for its first win of the year, the Montello girls basketball team was stuck in first gear on Saturday against Randolph. The Trailways West Conference leading Rockets were too much for the Hilltoppers to handle as Montello faded away fast in an 80-30 league loss at Randolph High School.
Seniors Emme Urbaniak and Abby Bond scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, but no other Montello scorer had more than four points. That lack of depth hindered the Toppers (0-10, 0-7 Trailways West) in the first half as the Rockets raced out to a 51-11 lead at the break and never looked back.
Sophomore Jorey Buwalda scored a game-high 19 points and freshman Rylea Alvin added 15 to lead the Rockets (12-1, 6-0), who can secure an outright league title on Monday at Princeton/Green Lake.
Montello meanwhile will host Wautoma as the Toppers hope to break into the win column.
Lodi girls can't extinguish Phoenix
A five-point halftime deficit was too much for the Lodi girls basketball team to dig out of on Saturday as the Blue Devils fell to Watertown Luther Prep, 55-48, in non-conference action at Lodi High School.
The Phoenix, who opted out of the Capitol North Conference schedule, got 25 points from junior Grace Schmidt, while senior Lauryn Milne led Lodi with 18.
After winning back-to-back games, the Blue Devils dropped a one-point heartbreaker to rival Poynette on Tuesday. After trailing by eight against the Pumas, the Phoenix built a 26-21 lead at the break on Saturday and again Lodi (3-5) couldn't erase the intermission deficit.
Juniors Rylee Schneider and Dylann Harrington added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Blue Devils, who will try to upset Capitol North Conference leader Lake Mills on Thursday.