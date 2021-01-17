PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Westfield girls rolling again after 57-38 romp over Berlin

Pumas can’t pierce Glarner Knights

Hoping to snap a two-game losing skid, the Poynette boys basketball team couldn’t keep pace with New Glarus on Saturday night, suffering a 69-59 non-conference loss at Poynette High School.

Senior Nik Feller scored a game-high 18 points before fouling out but was the lone Puma in double-figures as Poynette played its fourth game in six days. That loaded scheduled led to the Pumas (5-5) falling behind 34-27 at halftime.

Despite a spirited effort in the second half, the seven-point hole proved to be too much to overcome. Junior Dain Walter led the Glarner Knights (10-4) as the 6-foot-7 post tallied 20 points, while senior Nathan Streiff and sophomore AC Strok broke double-figures with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Sophomore Aiden Klosky and senior Kelby Petersen each added nine points for Poynette, which will look to recharge before hosting the Blue Devils.

Hilltoppers blown away by Rockets

Still searching for its first win of the year, the Montello girls basketball team was stuck in first gear on Saturday against Randolph. The Trailways West Conference leading Rockets were too much for the Hilltoppers to handle as Montello faded away fast in an 80-30 league loss at Randolph High School.