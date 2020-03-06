PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Cambria-Friesland's defense comes through late to down Rio

CAMBRIA — Coaches and pundits say it all the time, “Defense wins championships.”
The Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team’s defense gave the Hilltoppers a chance at their first regional championship in 27 years, locking down Rio late for a 59-45 win in a Division 5 regional semifinal game at Cambria-Friesland High School on Friday night.
Junior Kobe Smit scored a game-high 17 points and senior Reed Prochnow added 16 to lift their Toppers to their first regional title game since 2016. No. 3 seed Cambria-Friesland will go for its first regional championship since 1993 tonight when it takes on second-seed Randolph following the Rockets’ 67-34 win over Barneveld.
“I’m very happy for the kids. They’ve put a lot of hard work into this and defensively is where we got it done tonight,” Cambria-Friesland coach Derrick Smit said.
“I thought we defended and rebounded, in stretches, pretty well. We had some lapses of course where we would have liked a couple possessions back, but we’re excited for the kids.”
The Hilltoppers (19-5) locked down on defense when it mattered most, down the homestretch as the sixth-seeded Vikings sought to make a late rally. Trailing 50-37, Rio junior Pierson Schneider converted a three-point play with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left to cut the Vikings’ deficit to 50-40.
Cambria-Friesland immediately countered with back-to-back fastbreak layups by Kobe Smit and junior Griffin Hart in under a minute to stretch the lead to 54-40.
“We were in a position where we had to chase a bit, and they were composed, handled it and did what they’re supposed to do,” Rio coach Tim Struck said. “They were able to get some layups out of it and when you fall behind, you need to do something to change the momentum.
“We tried being a little more aggressive, but they answered back as they did all game.”
Kobe Smit split a pair of free throws to extend the advantage to 55-40 before Rio (13-11) again attempted to rally. Sophomore Dylan Freeman buried a 3-pointer from the right corner before Schneider, who scored a team-high 17 points, got a runner to fall with 1:30 to go to trim the Toppers’ lead to 55-45 with 1:30 left.
Despite time winding down, Cambria-Friesland briefly kept the window open for the Vikings. The Toppers sandwiched a turnover and two missed free throws around a Rio empty possession, but the Vikings failed to capitalize.
Rio went scoreless the rest of the game and never got more than one look in its final three possessions and the Toppers iced the game away from the charity stripe.
“I thought Kobe (Smit) did a nice job on Schneider and Mason did a nice job on (junior Jacob) Rowe,” Derrick Smit said of Cambria-Friesland’s late defensive stand. “Those two guys are just great players and even better kids, and Griffin on the glass, every night we need him to be big.”
While the Toppers’ defense came through in the end, it was a lightning fast start by Prochnow that got Cambria-Friesland off on the right foot. The 6-foot-1 guard scored 15 points in the first half, including the Toppers’ first nine points on a trio of 3-pointers, for a quick 9-3 lead.
Cambria-Friesland continued the stretch, going on a 19-7 extended run, capped off by a Prochnow fastbreak layup with 11 minutes to go.
“It was big and I just have teammates that have confidence in me. They just let me shoot it at will,” Prochnow said.
“We talked about how they’re going to go on runs and waves, and you have to handle them to stay afloat. I’m not sure we anticipated them starting the game on a wave, but they certainly did and that’s the type of team they are,” Struck added.
The Toppers stretched the lead to 28-13 on a 3-pointer by junior Cade Burmania with 5:50 to go in the half before Rio went on a run of its own. The Vikings rattled off an 8-2 spurt to pull within 30-21 on a layup by Rowe with 3:45 until halftime, but didn’t score the rest of the way as the Toppers took a 34-21 lead into halftime and never looked back.
Rowe added 16 for the Vikings, while Hart chipped in 14 for Cambria-Friesland. Despite having their hopes of a fourth straight regional final appearance dashed, Struck lauded his team’s effort in the close to an up-and-down campaign.
“I’m very proud of these kids with the way they finished so strong and fought tonight,” he said. “I think Cambria-Friesland expected a fight, and I hope we gave them a good one, and I’m proud of them.”
As for the Toppers, a rubber match with the co-Trailways West Conference champion Rockets looms. Cambria-Friesland notched a 69-66 road win over Randolph on Feb. 21, but Derrick Smit and Prochnow know another win in Randolph won’t be easy.
“It’s going to take a team effort to beat a great team like them, so it’s just going to take everybody,” Derrick Smit said.
“We have plenty of guys that can hit shots, so we just have to get rolling,” Prochnow added.
Rio 21 24 — 45</&hspag4>
Cambria-Friesland 34 25 — 59
RIO (fg ft-fta pts) — Rowe 7 2-2 16, Freeman 2 0-0 5, Schneider 7 3-3 17, Richardson 2 0-0 5, Grams 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-5 45.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — C. Burmania 2 0-3 5, Owen 3 1-4 7, Prochnow 6 1-3 16, Smit 6 2-4 17, Hart 6 2-2 14. Totals 23 6-16 59.
3-point goals: Rio 2 (Freeman 1, Richardson 1), CF 7 (Prochnow 3, Smit 3, C. Burmania 1). Total fouls: Rio 16, CF 8.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.