PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Cambria-Friesland's defense comes through late to down Rio

Cambria-Friesland immediately countered with back-to-back fastbreak layups by Kobe Smit and junior Griffin Hart in under a minute to stretch the lead to 54-40.

“We were in a position where we had to chase a bit, and they were composed, handled it and did what they’re supposed to do,” Rio coach Tim Struck said. “They were able to get some layups out of it and when you fall behind, you need to do something to change the momentum.

“We tried being a little more aggressive, but they answered back as they did all game.”

Kobe Smit split a pair of free throws to extend the advantage to 55-40 before Rio (13-11) again attempted to rally. Sophomore Dylan Freeman buried a 3-pointer from the right corner before Schneider, who scored a team-high 17 points, got a runner to fall with 1:30 to go to trim the Toppers’ lead to 55-45 with 1:30 left.

Despite time winding down, Cambria-Friesland briefly kept the window open for the Vikings. The Toppers sandwiched a turnover and two missed free throws around a Rio empty possession, but the Vikings failed to capitalize.

Rio went scoreless the rest of the game and never got more than one look in its final three possessions and the Toppers iced the game away from the charity stripe.