PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Former teammates enjoying success against each other in Trailways West

While youth sports are a time for teaching kids skills and building appreciation for various athletics, it’s also a chance to cultivate long-lasting friendships.
For a handful of area boys basketball players, those friendships have slowly become good-natured rivalries over the years — waged on the hardwood in the Trailways West Conference. That companionship and friendly competition may not have come to fruition if not for some out-of-the-box thinking and a necessity for more teammates.
With around a dozen boys in their grade, it wasn't easy for Rio’s Jacob Rowe and Pierson Schneider to form a youth basketball team. The lack of classmates made Gail Schneider, Pierson’s mother, put on her thinking cap in order to get the pair of now-seniors chances to play.
From driving around to camps and clinics anywhere and everywhere, to taking up coaching the boys in fifth grade, the former UW-La Crosse and Cambria-Friesland basketball star did whatever she could to give the pair of friends a chance to play.
“It’s been super special; I’ve loved playing with him over the years, ever since probably third or second grade,” Rowe said.
Pierson Schneider added: “Jake and I have played together our whole lives; we’ve always been on the same team.”
The duo still needed reinforcements, however, prompting Gail Schneider to put her parental connections from around the area to use. From then-classmate and current Pardeeville senior Tyler Schommer, to fellow Bulldogs Peter Freye and Derek Lindert, as well as Cambria-Friesland senior Griffin Hart, the ragtag team slowly came to fruition.
Early achievements carry over
The newly formed bunch found plenty of success.
“I think we kind of played really well together. We had a lot of success, so I guess we mixed together well and had a great team,” Hart said.
Along with the accomplishments, lifelong friendships emerged. Those strong bonds also helped foster friendly competition as the group has been front and center of their respective teams’ success in the rugged eight-team Trailways West.
Rowe and Hart each garnered first-team all-league honors last season, while Pierson Schneider was a second-team pick and Freye an honorable mention selection. That individual success has carried over into this season.
Rowe, who recently broke the 1,000-point mark for his career, is averaging a league-best 20.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. Pierson Schneider is adding 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in helping the Vikings to a 9-6 overall mark, including 5-2 in league play.
Meanwhile, Hart's 14.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game have helped the Hilltoppers to a 14-3 record while matching the Vikings' 5-2 conference mark. Not to be outdone, Freye is second on the Bulldogs (7-5, 4-3) in scoring (10.2) and assists (3.8) per game, while adding 4.2 rebounds.
The group’s individual triumphs have also paid dividends to their teams’ successes. The Rio duo helped the Vikings reach the 2019 Division 5 sectional final, while Hart and Freye were both integral pieces in helping Cambria-Friesland and Pardeeville reach regional finals.
“It’s really cool to kind of see everyone grow up, because we were all so little when we used to play together. They all grew up and are able to dunk, and now I’m the only one that can’t but it’s still really cool,” Freye said with a chuckle, noting he, Schneider and Rowe were once the same height.
“I think it’s very rewarding; small town guys being able to lead teams and just being able to show they’re great players,” Hart added.
Adding to their repertoire
Despite wearing different uniforms now, the camaraderie has shone through it all, while also heightening the boys’ skills. Freye credits Gail Schneider with instilling plenty of skill in the boys during their middle school years.
“She really developed some great players in all of us, and it really kind of works when you start growing up in your own schools, and each school has been phenomenal at basketball,” he said.
“Especially in our area, because basketball has been so big, you get everyone working at it non-stop, just grinding to get better and better.”
That continued work has made for some incredibly competitive games in recent years, including this season. The Hilltoppers and Vikings traded grind-it-out wins last week, while the Bulldogs gutted out a 58-56 win over Rio on Jan. 7.
All of the boys look forward to those games against each other. Within the competition is plenty of lighthearted trash talk, as well as one-upmanship.
“I think that’s always in there, that we’re always trying to one-up the next guy and make the best play we can,” Rowe said.
That artful gamesmanship stems from the group’s pickup games held over the summer. According to Pierson Schneider, the group would meet at Chandler Park in Pardeeville, grabbing Bulldogs and Hilltoppers alike to hone their skills, as well as take some mental notes and pick up on on some habits.
The Rio duo got an even more in-depth look at that when they teamed with the entire Cambria-Friesland boys team this summer to form the Friesland Flyers club team.
The boys haven’t been afraid to pick up on each other’s skills, often drawing inspirations from one another’s one-on-one tricks of the trade. Pierson Schneider said he’s put his own spin on things to use them in a game, but that doesn’t mean they always work.
“I know what they’re going to do and they know my game pretty well; it makes those games pretty tough,” he said.
“They’re all such good players that they have so many different moves, it’s hard to just pick one to try and get a stop,” Freye added.
Pride amongst competitors
Even as the group’s desire to win remains high, the boys said there's not much animosity once the final horn sounds. In fact, the competitiveness throughout the entire Trailways West has furthered a sense of conference pride, despite the friends potentially facing off with one another in the postseason.
When the dust ultimately settles, Freye said it’s not difficult to put your support behind the victor, whoever that may be.
“If we don’t make it, I just hope that somebody else can make it farther than us and have success that way,” Hart said.
While the future of this season is still uncertain, the group will keep strengthening their connections this summer. Hart believes the group will stay in contact once the temperatures begin to rise again, a sentiment shared by Rowe.
“I hope to see all of the guys we’ve played with over the summer," Rose said. "Hang out and keep building our bonds; just becoming better friends."
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.