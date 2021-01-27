PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Former teammates enjoying success against each other in Trailways West

All of the boys look forward to those games against each other. Within the competition is plenty of lighthearted trash talk, as well as one-upmanship.

“I think that’s always in there, that we’re always trying to one-up the next guy and make the best play we can,” Rowe said.

That artful gamesmanship stems from the group’s pickup games held over the summer. According to Pierson Schneider, the group would meet at Chandler Park in Pardeeville, grabbing Bulldogs and Hilltoppers alike to hone their skills, as well as take some mental notes and pick up on on some habits.

The Rio duo got an even more in-depth look at that when they teamed with the entire Cambria-Friesland boys team this summer to form the Friesland Flyers club team.

The boys haven’t been afraid to pick up on each other’s skills, often drawing inspirations from one another’s one-on-one tricks of the trade. Pierson Schneider said he’s put his own spin on things to use them in a game, but that doesn’t mean they always work.

“I know what they’re going to do and they know my game pretty well; it makes those games pretty tough,” he said.