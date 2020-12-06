PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lindert leads Pardeeville past Rio, Cambria-Friesland routs Johnson Creek

The Pardeeville and Rio boys basketball teams are no strangers to close games with five of the last six meetings between the Columbia Country rivals being decided by single-digits.

The two teams had another tightly contested affair on Saturday with the host Bulldogs edging out a 57-48 win over the Vikings in a Trailways West Conference tilt. Pardeeville held a slim six-point lead at the break and fended off a feisty Rio squad down the stretch to move to 3-0 on the year.

Junior Derek Lindert — last year’s Trailways West and Portage Daily Register Player of the Year — didn’t miss a beat in his first game of the year, scoring a game-high 20 points. The 6-foot-1 guard had 10 points in the first half as the Bulldogs took a 25-19 lead at halftime.

The Vikings (1-1, 1-1 Trailways West), coming off a 13-point win over Markesan last Thursday, kept battling in the second half but ever counter punch Rio threw was thwarted by the Dawgs. Rio (1-1) was led by senior Jacob Rowe who had 14 points, while senior Pierson Schneider and junior Cody Bartelt each chipped in nine for the Vikings.