PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lindert leads Pardeeville past Rio, Cambria-Friesland routs Johnson Creek

The Pardeeville and Rio boys basketball teams are no strangers to close games with five of the last six meetings between the Columbia Country rivals being decided by single-digits.
The two teams had another tightly contested affair on Saturday with the host Bulldogs edging out a 57-48 win over the Vikings in a Trailways West Conference tilt. Pardeeville held a slim six-point lead at the break and fended off a feisty Rio squad down the stretch to move to 3-0 on the year.
Junior Derek Lindert — last year’s Trailways West and Portage Daily Register Player of the Year — didn’t miss a beat in his first game of the year, scoring a game-high 20 points. The 6-foot-1 guard had 10 points in the first half as the Bulldogs took a 25-19 lead at halftime.
The Vikings (1-1, 1-1 Trailways West), coming off a 13-point win over Markesan last Thursday, kept battling in the second half but ever counter punch Rio threw was thwarted by the Dawgs. Rio (1-1) was led by senior Jacob Rowe who had 14 points, while senior Pierson Schneider and junior Cody Bartelt each chipped in nine for the Vikings.
Senior Peter Freye added nine for the Bulldogs as junior Devin Seth and senior Nic Burns each contributed seven. Rio thrived behind the arc with nine combined 3-pointers, while the Bulldogs held a major advantage at the free throw line.
Pardeeville, which moved to 2-0 in league play attempted 20 shots from the charity stripe, converting 13 of them, compared to just a pair of attempted free throws for Rio.
The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday when they host Fall River, while the Vikings will make the trek to Princeton/Green Lake.
Hilltoppers bully Bluejays
Cambria-Friesland continued to flex its muscles early on this season Saturday as the Hilltoppers rolled to a dominant 91-23 rout of Johnson Creek.
Five players scored in double figures for the Toppers, who moved to 2-0 following Friday’s 67-49 win over Fall River.
Cambria-Friesland, a preseason honorable mention pick in Division 5 according to the annual Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, raced out to a 44-6 halftime lead thanks in part to 12 points apiece from senior Cade Burmania and junior Owen Jones prior to the break.
Griffin Hart, who led all scorers with 20 points, had eight before halftime as the Toppers sank five of the nine 3-pointers. Cambria-Friesland kept the foot on the gas in the final 18 minutes, cruising home for the comfortable victory.
Burmania finished with 17 points, while Jones added 15 and sophomore Drake Burmania with a dozen. Senior Kobe Smit, who recorded a triple-double in the Toppers’ win over the Pirates, had 16 in the contest, including four 3-pointers as Cambria-Friesland totaled 39 field goals.
Cambria-Friesland (2-0, 1-0 Trailways West) was scheduled to play fellow league favorite Randolph on Tuesday, but the game is reportedly postponed per a tweet from the Randolph Rockets official Twitter account.
