PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lindert, returning core has Pardeeville among Trailways West title pack

Since the Trailways Conference broke into three divisions ahead of the 2016-17 season, the Pardeeville boys basketball team has two of the four league titles.
While the Bulldogs are coming off a fourth-place finish last year, and conference will be tougher than ever this season, Pardeeville could be poised to finish as top dog again this winter. Despite graduating six players from last year’s team that finished 14-10 overall, the Dawgs return a deep core from last year, anchored by Derek Lindert.
The 6-foot-1 junior guard garnered honorable mention all-State honors last year and was named the Trailways West and Daily Register's Player of the Year, and for good reason. Lindert nearly averaged a double-double after pouring in 25.8 points and 8.9 rebounds, as well as 4.5 assists per game, to help lead the Bulldogs to a 9-5 mark in league play.
While Lindert, who became the program's eighth 1,000-career point scorer in the team’s 78-30 romp over Fall River on Dec. 8, is Pardeeville’s top dog, he’s isn’t alone. The Dawgs bring back a deep pack from last year’s squad that fell to eventual sectional qualifier Markesan, 58-48, in a Division 4 regional final.
Pardeeville also returns its second- and third-leading scorers in seniors Peter Freye and Nic Burns. Freye, a 5-11 guard, added 8.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game en route to garnering honorable mention all-Trailways West honors.
Burns meanwhile provides a great scoring threat down low as the 6-4 senior forward added 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game last season. The top returning threats gives head coach Chris Lindert, who is entering his 15th season leading the Bulldogs, with plenty of continuity from last year’s team that averaged 65.7 points per game last season.
Chris Lindert plans to put that expertise to use in his motion-oriented offense that will implement a lot of movement, according to a preseason survey sent to the Daily Register. Defensively, he said the Bulldogs will use both zone and man defense to try and curb down the group’s 58.9 points allowed per game.
Helping do that will be a combination of fellow returnees and newcomers, led by seniors Tyler Schommer and Spencer Smith. Schommer (6-2 guard) added 3.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, while Smith (6-2 guard) will look to build of his 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 points per game.
Coupled with Schommer and Smith are an athletic group of newcomers. Chris Lindert will look for big contributions from senior Brandon Hohn and the junior quartet of Hayden Guenther, Devin Seth, Ben Palen and Dylan Lancelle.
While Guenther and Lancelle both stand at 6-3 and Palen at 6-2, Chris Lindert said the team’s chief weakness is its size, as the Bulldogs don’t have a player over 6-4. Helping making up for that should be solid guard play as the both Freye and Derek Lindert started last season.
All of those factors has Chris Lindert looking for the team to be competitive and finishing between third and fifth in the intense league title race.
The depth of the Trailways West has already been on display this season. Only two teams remain unbeaten so far as Cambria-Friesland is a unblemished at 3-0 and reigning co-champion Randolph has yet to play a league game.
Following a 4-0 start, Pardeeville suffered its first loss of the season on Dec. 11 with a 75-70 loss at the hands Markesan, who shared the league title with the Rockets last season.
The Bulldogs, who have gotten 16 points per game from Derek Lindert and 12.2 PPG from Freye so far, will face another early test on Monday when they travel to Columbia County rival Portage (0-3).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!