PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lindert, returning core has Pardeeville among Trailways West title pack

Burns meanwhile provides a great scoring threat down low as the 6-4 senior forward added 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game last season. The top returning threats gives head coach Chris Lindert, who is entering his 15th season leading the Bulldogs, with plenty of continuity from last year’s team that averaged 65.7 points per game last season.

Chris Lindert plans to put that expertise to use in his motion-oriented offense that will implement a lot of movement, according to a preseason survey sent to the Daily Register. Defensively, he said the Bulldogs will use both zone and man defense to try and curb down the group’s 58.9 points allowed per game.

Helping do that will be a combination of fellow returnees and newcomers, led by seniors Tyler Schommer and Spencer Smith. Schommer (6-2 guard) added 3.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, while Smith (6-2 guard) will look to build of his 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 points per game.

Coupled with Schommer and Smith are an athletic group of newcomers. Chris Lindert will look for big contributions from senior Brandon Hohn and the junior quartet of Hayden Guenther, Devin Seth, Ben Palen and Dylan Lancelle.