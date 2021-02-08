PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville continues to find shooting stroke in 84-63 win over Montello

MONTELLO — Two weeks out of the gym, in the midst of a losing skid no less, can be detrimental to a team’s continued improvement.
Following its 2-6 stretch, the Pardeeville boys basketball team appears to have found its shooting stroke once again. Coming off back-to-back wins, the Bulldogs notched a third straight Monday night, holding off a game Montello squad, 84-63, in a non-conference tilt at Montello High School.
Junior Derek Lindert finished a rebound short of a triple-double notching a game-high 27 points with 14 assists and 9 boards, as three other Bulldogs finished in double figures to help Pardeeville pick up a third straight win in the rivalry series.
“I really don’t care. It would have been nice, but I just really wanted another good win,” Lindert said. “It’s really big. We needed a couple wins; we’ve got Randolph coming up and we really just wanted to get a couple more wins.”
Despite the lopsided finish, the Dawgs (10-7) had their hands full with the Hilltoppers early on, leading just 36-29. Pardeeville, which trailed 8-5 early on before taking control, never led by more than eight in the first half and had the margin cut within four at 33-29 with 1 minute, 21 seconds to go until halftime following a left wing 3-pointer by Montello senior Garrett Isberner.
“They threw up some 3s and they went in, and we got a stretch there, but we didn’t play overly focused as well as we should have in the first half,” Pardeeville coach Chris Lindert said.
That was as close as the Toppers (1-20) got the rest of the game as Pardeeville opened the second half on a 10-2 run. Senior Peter Freye, who added 13 points, got things started with a triple from the top of the key before senior Hayden Guenther sank a mid-range jumper with 12:05 to go for a 46-31 advantage.
To their credit, however, the Toppers never went away. The Dawgs later stretched their lead to 20 at 55-35 after a bucket by senior Tyler Schommer, but the Toppers surged back. Montello responded with an 8-0 run, including a putback and 3-pointer by Isberner, who had 15 points, to claw within 55-43.
After a right corner triple by senior Brandon Hohn ended the Dawgs’ scoreless run, Montello got within 11 after a bucket by senior Worren Schehr and a putback by Angel Duarte. The freshman guard couldn’t convert the old fashioned 3-point play though as the Bulldogs lead was whittled to 58-47 with 7:45 to go. But the Toppers wouldn't get any closer than that the rest of the way.
Pardeeville countered with a 14-7 run finished off by a Derek Lindert 3-point play for a 72-52 lead with 4 minutes to go and the Toppers never got within 16 the rest of the way.
“We’ll go long stretches where we just won’t be able to score, just kind of inconsistent. We’re an old team but we only had two players with varsity experience before this year; sometimes that shows up when we have a travel or a turnover,” Montello coach Tony Magestro said.
“Those pile up, they score four or five buckets in-a-row and all of a sudden you’re down a lot.”
Along with its top duo of Derek Lindert and Freye, Pardeeville got 12 points from junior Devin Seth, 11 from senior Spencer Smith and eight from junior Dylan Lancelle. Creating more depth has been a building trend for the Bulldogs.
“In the playoffs, when we get to good teams, we need more than one scorer,” Derek Lindert said. “It’s going to be really big if we can get a couple guys in double-digits.”
Not to be outdone, Montello had three in double-figures itself. Senior Payton Hickman led the Toppers with 17 points, including five of the team’s eight 3-pointers, alongside Isberner while freshman Braedy Alberts added 10.
Magestro was pleased as his team put together its best offensive performance of the season — the Toppers average 43.1 points per game — in the final week leading to the playoffs.
“It’s really exciting to see the ball go through the hoop, and we even left about 10 or 12 more points from layups we missed,” he said. “I told them in the locker room I’m excited for regionals; were making steps in the right direction. Pardeeville is a good team and we were able to compete pretty well with them, so I’m pretty happy.”
Montello will have two more tune-ups before opening postseason play with its WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game against New Lisbon next Tuesday. The Toppers will head to Rio on Thursday before hosting Dodgeland for Senior Night on Saturday.
“We’re just focused on getting better, making that progress each day and hopefully playing the best we can on Tuesday,” Magestro said.
As for the Bulldogs, they’ll have three games leading into the playoffs, including tilts against Trailways West Conference champion Randolph on Thursday and last year’s co-league winner Markesan on Saturday.
With four of its games canceled this season, Chris Lindert is just hoping Pardeeville can get more experience before its Div. 4 regional quarterfinal against Oakfield.
“We’re just trying to get as many games for these guys as we can, and we’ll go from there,” he said.
