PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville continues to find shooting stroke in 84-63 win over Montello

“Those pile up, they score four or five buckets in-a-row and all of a sudden you’re down a lot.”

Along with its top duo of Derek Lindert and Freye, Pardeeville got 12 points from junior Devin Seth, 11 from senior Spencer Smith and eight from junior Dylan Lancelle. Creating more depth has been a building trend for the Bulldogs.

“In the playoffs, when we get to good teams, we need more than one scorer,” Derek Lindert said. “It’s going to be really big if we can get a couple guys in double-digits.”

Not to be outdone, Montello had three in double-figures itself. Senior Payton Hickman led the Toppers with 17 points, including five of the team’s eight 3-pointers, alongside Isberner while freshman Braedy Alberts added 10.

Magestro was pleased as his team put together its best offensive performance of the season — the Toppers average 43.1 points per game — in the final week leading to the playoffs.

“It’s really exciting to see the ball go through the hoop, and we even left about 10 or 12 more points from layups we missed,” he said. “I told them in the locker room I’m excited for regionals; were making steps in the right direction. Pardeeville is a good team and we were able to compete pretty well with them, so I’m pretty happy.”