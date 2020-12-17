PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville not pushed around by 4th-ranked Randolph but ultimately falls, 64-56

PARDEEVILLE — There were a few times Thursday night where the Randolph prep boys basketball team threatened to pull away from Pardeeville and build a bit of a comfortable lead.
That never happened.
However, the Bulldogs never could catch the Rockets, either.
Randolph’s biggest advantage of the night only reached double-digits three times, each at 10 — once late in the first half, once midway through the second half and once late in the second half. But the Rockets stiff-armed every Bulldogs rally attempt, ultimately holding on for a 64-56 Trailways West Conference to hand Pardeeville a crushing blow in its hopes of winning the league title.
The Bulldogs didn’t win, but at the very least they gave themselves a chance at springing the upset against the fourth-ranked team in Division 5, according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
“We did,” Pardeeville coach Chris Lindert said. “We’re having a hard time coming up with some other scorers besides Derek (Lindert) and Peter (Freye). It’s hard when you only have two guys who can score consistently. And (the Rockets are) a good team.
“We made a little run a couple times and they responded. We just didn’t have enough.”
Paced by 16 points from Sam Grieger and eight apiece from Brayden Haffele and big man Travis Alvin, Randolph (2-0, 1-0 Trailways West), which was playing for the first time since a 69-60 win over Columbus on Dec. 1 because of COVID-19, led 33-26 at halftime.
But Pardeeville (5-2, 3-2) struck quickly in the second half and cut its deficit to 33-31 on a 3-pointer by Freye with 1 minute, 55 seconds gone by in the half.
It would go back and from there, with both teams taking turns going on mini runs. Pardeeville got within four when Nic Burns got a finger roll to drop to make it 42-38 with 11:20 remaining.
But Randolph answered and stretched its lead to 10 at 49-39 with 9:20 left on a basket by Sam Grieger, who finished with a game-high 27 points.
Again Pardeeville punched back, getting within 51-46 on two free throws by Brandon Hohn with 4:39 to go.
That was as close as the Bulldogs would get, however. The crushing blow was a 3-point play by Grieger that made it 58-48 with 2:24 left, and the Rockets went a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line down the stretch to salt things away.
“We battled back. We kept fighting,” Chris Lindert said of staying within striking distance the whole way. “They’re just a very tough team to score against. They do what they do well, and they made their free throws down the stretch. They didn’t miss much in the last 8 minutes for free throws. And we had a hard time with Sam tonight. He’s a difficult guy to guard.”
So was Alvin, who had 19 points, including some big ones in the paint when the Rockets were struggling a bit to find rhythm on offense.
“That’s always our focus, to play inside-out and take advantage of the post play,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “Everything is all drive and kick nowadays and shoot from the outside. This year, with the players we have and the personnel we have, we definitely have to take advantage of the post play and go inside-out.”
“I’m glad he’s on our side, I know that,” Fischer added of Alvin.
Pardeeville’s top-scoring tandem of Freye and Lindert finished with 19 and 17 points, respectively.
And while the Bulldogs are, like Chris Lindert said, having a hard time finding complements to those two, Hohn did finish with 11, including three of Pardeeville's nine 3-poitners, to help shoulder some of the load.
“Credit to Pardeeville — their other guys stepped up and hit some shots,” Fischer said. “They had a pretty good supporting cast.
“We were a couple rebounds away from getting two or three stops in a row, and we never really could.”
Having returned to practice on Sunday and now with some footing following their first game back from the COVID-19-induced pause, the Rockets hope to build upon Thursday’s victory when they hit the court next at Monticello on Monday night.
“The main thing is just getting guys back together and getting in a groove of coming to practice every day and getting into shape. We’re way out shape — our conditioning is very poor,” Fischer said. “So just getting back together as a team and building off that.
“They’ll start clicking here once we get back into that rhythm.”
Follow Dan Larson on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
