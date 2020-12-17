PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville not pushed around by 4th-ranked Randolph but ultimately falls, 64-56

“That’s always our focus, to play inside-out and take advantage of the post play,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “Everything is all drive and kick nowadays and shoot from the outside. This year, with the players we have and the personnel we have, we definitely have to take advantage of the post play and go inside-out.”

“I’m glad he’s on our side, I know that,” Fischer added of Alvin.

Pardeeville’s top-scoring tandem of Freye and Lindert finished with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

And while the Bulldogs are, like Chris Lindert said, having a hard time finding complements to those two, Hohn did finish with 11, including three of Pardeeville's nine 3-poitners, to help shoulder some of the load.

“Credit to Pardeeville — their other guys stepped up and hit some shots,” Fischer said. “They had a pretty good supporting cast.

“We were a couple rebounds away from getting two or three stops in a row, and we never really could.”

Having returned to practice on Sunday and now with some footing following their first game back from the COVID-19-induced pause, the Rockets hope to build upon Thursday’s victory when they hit the court next at Monticello on Monday night.