PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Randolph outlasts Rio in another back-and-forth classic

RIO — Since the Trailways Conference’s three divisions were reshuffled ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Rio and Randolph boys basketball teams have had one of the Trailways West’s most competitive, budding rivalries.
The Rockets and Vikings have had five of their six regular season games settled by 15 points or fewer, including a combined five points in 2018-19. On top of that, the schools separated by just 18 miles have met in the playoffs twice during the span, with Rio notching both postseason wins.
The regular season has been all Randolph however, and the Rockets remained unbeaten in another classic on Saturday as they outlasted the host Vikings, 57-53. Junior Sam Grieger scored a team-high 19 points to pace the Rockets, while Rio’s Jacob Rowe led all scorers with 21 points in a game that featured 20 lead changes and four ties.
“First off, hats off to Rio; they’re a tough ball club, well coached, and Rowe and Schneider are as tough as they come,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “We gutted it out, needed to get stops when we had to, got some buckets towards the end, and some big rebounds when we had to.”
While the majority of those lead changes came in the first half, the bulk of the action was in the final 18 minutes. After Randolph (8-2, 6-0 Trailways West) led by as many as seven points early in the second half, the Vikings stormed back and forced three ties over the final 10 minutes, last knotting at 44 apiece following a putback by junior Cody Bartelt with just under six to go.
The teams traded the lead from there as Rowe sandwiched two sets of free throws around a 3-pointer by Randolph senior Jordan Tietz to give Rio (5-5, 3-3) the 48-47 lead with 2:30 remaining. The Rockets, ranked No. 4 in Division 5 of the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, nearly squandered their chance to take the lead back as Grieger missed a layup on Randolph’s ensuing possession.
However, the Rockets forced a tie-up on the rebound and kept possession, with Tietz cleaning up a missed 3-point attempt by senior Brayden Haffele with 1:40 to go for a 49-48 lead. It was the final lead change of the night as Rio came up empty each of its next two possessions, with a missed jumper and an illegal screen gifting the ball back to Randolph with 51.4 seconds left.
Randolph made the most of the miscues as junior Travis Alvin, who added 12 points, dropped in a layup with a minute left for a 51-48 lead before Grieger sank two foul shots with 32.2 seconds remaining for a 53-48 lead.
“When those big moments come, the pendulum swings in or out of your favor, and today it swung out of ours,” Rio coach Tim Struck said. “Randolph has been through all sorts of these games throughout their careers; they’re smart kids who know how to make the right play and be timely.
“We’re growing and I hope we’re going to get there soon as well.”
The five-point cushion was the Rockets largest since they led 37-32 with 13:13 remaining and proved to be just enough. Rio’s Pierson Schneider and Randolph’s Parker Kohn traded pairs of free throws before Rowe canned a 3-pointer from the left wing with 9.9 seconds left to pull within two at 55-53.
Greiger put an end to things however with two foul shots of his own with 8.6 seconds left and two late Vikings 3-point tries drew iron before the final horn. The 6-foot-3 guard was instrumental down the stretch, scoring 7 of his 10 points in the last six-plus minutes of the second half, including a perfect 6-for-6 in his final three trips to the charity stripe.
“You want the ball in Sam’s hands; he makes good decisions with the basketball, and I think our guys are playing well with him,” Fisher said.
There was little to no breathing room in the first half as neither team led by more than four points in the first half, including a personal 11-7 run by Schneider to open the game, capped off by a left wing 3-pointer with 14:10 to go.
Things only tightened from there until a jumper by senior Ricardo Castillo and a Grieger backdoor layup in the final 1:20 of the half gave the Rockets a 28-24 lead at the break. Randolph built off that out of the intermission, starting on an 8-5 run to take a 36-29 lead with 14:21 to go.
The Vikings never caved however, digging their way out and ultimately pulling even at 39 on a baseline layup by Schneider, who scored 20, with 9:52 remaining.
“We’ve been talking a lot about pride and courage the last couple days; the courage to show up and the pride to do something about it,” Struck said. “Today they showed that courage and took pride in trying to win a game on their court that they just wouldn’t give up.”
The 6-foot-6 forward had a chance to make the bucket hurt even more as Alvin picked up his fourth foul on the play, but he couldn’t finish off the old fashioned 3-point play.
Alvin wasn’t alone in foul trouble for the Rockets as Haffele, who chipped in eight points, was saddled with his fourth foul with 8:26 to go. With two starters on the bench, Randolph’s role players stepped up alongside Grieger and co. to keep the game within reach.
Fischer acknowledged the group’s effort, a constant this season that’s allowed Randolph to put itself squarely in the driver’s seat for another Trailways West title. With just the first round of league games counting towards the final standings, the Rockets can secure at least a share on Tuesday when they host Fall River, but that isn’t at the front of the team’s mind.
“I think for us it’s just one game at a time. That’s what we’ve been stressing all year and not to look over anybody, and again our league is very good this year,” he said. “We’re just focusing on getting better every day.”
That same mindset is firmly on the Vikings as well. Despite falling to .500 overall and in league play, Struck knows how beneficial tight games like Saturday’s can be in the long run.
“To go against some of the better teams, it’s relentless but it makes these kids better, more hardened and its good experience when the playoffs come around,” he said.
RANDOLPH 57, RIO 53
Randolph;28;29;—;57
Rio;24;29;—;53
RANDOLPH (fg ft-fta pts) — Parker Kohn 2 4-4 8, Jordan Tietz 3 0-1 8, Sam Grieger 5 8-10 19, Brayden Haffele 3 0-0 8, Travis Alvin 6 0-1 12, Ricardo Castillo 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-16 57.
RIO — Jacob Rowe 6 8-8 21, Gavin Gams 2 2-3 7, Cody Bartelt 1 0-0 2, Tyson Prochnow 1 0-0 3, Pierson Schneider 7 4-7 20. Totals 17 14-18 53.
3-point goals: Ran 5 (Tietz 2, Haffele 2, Grieger 1), Rio 5 (Schneider 2, Rowe 1, Grams 1, Prochnow 1). Total fouls: Ran 18, Rio 15. Fouled out: Rio (Bartelt).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.