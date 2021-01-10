PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Randolph outlasts Rio in another back-and-forth classic

RIO — Since the Trailways Conference’s three divisions were reshuffled ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Rio and Randolph boys basketball teams have had one of the Trailways West’s most competitive, budding rivalries.

The Rockets and Vikings have had five of their six regular season games settled by 15 points or fewer, including a combined five points in 2018-19. On top of that, the schools separated by just 18 miles have met in the playoffs twice during the span, with Rio notching both postseason wins.

The regular season has been all Randolph however, and the Rockets remained unbeaten in another classic on Saturday as they outlasted the host Vikings, 57-53. Junior Sam Grieger scored a team-high 19 points to pace the Rockets, while Rio’s Jacob Rowe led all scorers with 21 points in a game that featured 20 lead changes and four ties.

“First off, hats off to Rio; they’re a tough ball club, well coached, and Rowe and Schneider are as tough as they come,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “We gutted it out, needed to get stops when we had to, got some buckets towards the end, and some big rebounds when we had to.”