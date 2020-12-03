PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio hoping to reload behind top weapons Rowe, Schneider

The Rio boys basketball program has been clicking on all cylinders the last five years under coach Tim Struck.
Three times the Vikings have finished as the conference runner-up — either in the Trailways South or now as a member of the Trailways West — and in 2019 made it to the WIAA Divison 5 sectional finals. Depth and offensive fire power have been mainstays for Rio; however, with dwindling numbers the Vikings’ barge could be taking on water this winter.
But that isn’t weighing down Struck’s spirit.
“(The team) competes in every game and works each day to get better,” he stated in response to a preseason survey. “Take advantage of every day we get to be in a gym, (because) we can’t be guaranteed to be back the next day.”
The good news for Rio fans is that the team returns a pair of all-Trailways West selections in seniors Jacob Rowe and Pierson Schneider who should keep the Vikings afloat as depth develops. Rowe and Schneider were the backbone of Rio’s 13-11 season last year, including 7-7 in Trailways West play, which ended in a 59-45 loss to league foe Cambria-Friesland in a Div. 5 regional semifinal.
The duo is no stranger to the rough-and-tumble Trailways West as Rowe is entering his fourth varsity campaign while this will be Schneider’s third.
The pair provides Struck with a pair of dynamic bigs who he said “can play inside and out.” That will be needed as Rio runs its motion-oriented offense, which also features sets out of a shuffle look.
Both Rowe and Schneider don’t shy away from the ball and can score in a multitude of ways after helping the Vikings average 59.7 points per game last season. Rowe, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged a double-double last season to earn first-team all-Trailways West honors.
He poured in 16.9 points per game and cleaned the glass with 10.7 rebounds per contest. Meantime, Rowe was proficient behind the arc, shooting 28.6% from 3-point range while at the same time his speed and ball handling allowed him to drive the lane and penetrate opposing defenses.
Schneider provides a great look outside when he isn’t in the post. The 6-6 forward isn’t afraid to shoot from downtown, burying a team-high 61 3-pointers last season (hitting on 34.1% of his attempts) en route to a team-high 17.9 points per game.
Schneider, a second-team all-league pick last year, also made his size useful down low, snagging 9.7 rebounds per game. Both Rowe and Schneider are chasing down the 1,000 career point mark this season and their duality will be pivotal as the rest of the Vikings get up to speed.
It will surely help fill in the holes vacated by Dakota Johnson and Carson Richardson, who combined to average 19 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season.
Chief among those filling in will be junior Dylan Freeman. The 5-9 guard added 4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game last season and will be key up top. Adding more size down low is junior Gavin Grams as the 6-foot wing chipped in 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game last year.
Coupled with Freeman and Grams, Struck will also be turning to junior guard Cody Bartelt and sophomore wing Tyson Prochnow. Bartelt (3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds) and Prochnow (2, 3.5) each saw minutes here-and-there last season and will play expanded roles in 2020-21.
Defensively, the Vikings allowed 54.3 points per game last season and will once again rely on a man-to-man defense to clog up the lane. Even lacking depth, Struck said the group won’t back down.
“This group enjoys being on the court and likes to be up for the challenge,” he said. “They’ve been a very enjoyable group to be around. I hope they get the chance to grow and develop.”
The team has already had to grow with practice structure being impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Things will only get harder once the Vikings get into the meat of the jagged Trailways West Conference.
Reigning co-champions Markesan and Randolph both return plenty from last year’s teams that both hit 20-plus wins, while Cambria-Friesland and Pardeeville also bring back solid cores.
“There will be tough games every single week, sometimes multiple,” Struck said. “I think the conference will be very strong this year. I hope we can compete each and every night.”
Rio will find out soon enough as they host Markesan in a season opener tonight. Things won’t get any easier as the Vikings will also face fellow title contenders Pardeeville and Randolph in the opening four games of the season.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
