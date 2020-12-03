PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio hoping to reload behind top weapons Rowe, Schneider

The pair provides Struck with a pair of dynamic bigs who he said “can play inside and out.” That will be needed as Rio runs its motion-oriented offense, which also features sets out of a shuffle look.

Both Rowe and Schneider don’t shy away from the ball and can score in a multitude of ways after helping the Vikings average 59.7 points per game last season. Rowe, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged a double-double last season to earn first-team all-Trailways West honors.

He poured in 16.9 points per game and cleaned the glass with 10.7 rebounds per contest. Meantime, Rowe was proficient behind the arc, shooting 28.6% from 3-point range while at the same time his speed and ball handling allowed him to drive the lane and penetrate opposing defenses.

Schneider provides a great look outside when he isn’t in the post. The 6-6 forward isn’t afraid to shoot from downtown, burying a team-high 61 3-pointers last season (hitting on 34.1% of his attempts) en route to a team-high 17.9 points per game.

Schneider, a second-team all-league pick last year, also made his size useful down low, snagging 9.7 rebounds per game. Both Rowe and Schneider are chasing down the 1,000 career point mark this season and their duality will be pivotal as the rest of the Vikings get up to speed.